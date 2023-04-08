Life coach entrepreneur brings California sunshine to Granite City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Life coach entrepreneur brings California sunshine to Granite City

Speaker, life coach, singer and student Julian Thomson aims to empower others with the skills he has learned after falling to a low point in his life Jacqueline Wake Young reports.

Jacqueline Wake Young
Julian Thomson has created a therapy book called the Burn Book - the idea is that you fill it out like a diary and then burn it. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
If the thought of buying a book just to burn it makes no sense to you, then you haven’t met Julian Thomson.

Once he explains it, you can see it’s an inspired idea.

It was a cold, bright morning as Julian, 31, told me about his life journey, but sadly, there have been some very dark days along the way.

Originally from Inverness, he suffered an abusive early childhood and when he was five, he and his baby brother were “taken in the middle of the night” to a police station and into care.

They were adopted at ages seven and three and his adoptive parents were “loving and caring” but Julian ended up leaving home at 16.

Despite their best intentions, he said they did not have “the right skillset to deal with that early childhood trauma and also the realisation that I was gay and how to cope with that”.

Julian Thomson, 31, is now studying Digital Marketing at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen.

Julian did an HNC in Social Sciences then studied Law at Abertay University where, despite excellent grades, he realised he wanted to use his creative skills in a “more flexible, fulfilling way”.

He started the Digital Marketing course at RGU in 2021, but last December he found that mentally, he was “struggling”, to such an extent that he considered ending his life.

He found himself in A&E at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, admitting that he needed help.

“The staff could not have been more patient, kind or understanding,” he said.

After being sent home, he shared his experience with Nikki Maxwell, a friend, nurse and life coach from Sacramento, California.

Julian’s friend Nikki Maxwell is a life coach in California.

Nikki helped him see that much of what he had been feeling was understandable.

She invited him to a workshop with Laura St John, the Celebrity Mindset Coach from the Netflix series Selling Sunset.

Julian said Laura believes “no matter what got you here, you deserve to live a life you love” and “you have the power to get unstuck and recreate yourself”.

Now Julian has brought some of that California sunshine to the Granite City in the hope of empowering others.

Laura St John is on the Netflix series Selling Sunset.

Already a certified life coach himself, he is now a mentor and coach, in particular for gay men, with a range of digital resources and a “compassionate and no-nonsense style”.

He has also created the Burn Book – “a journal designed to be burned, which offers simple tools and techniques to help people understand how their past might be holding them back and how to use this to manifest powerful change within their lives”.

He took part in Nikki’s course, Clarity of Boundaries about “developing a sense of safety within your relationships”.

“I saw that I wasn’t establishing good boundaries in my life, I was allowing myself to be pulled hither and yon.

“A lot of that is to do with my early childhood, not having a secure base, abandoned by parents who went out drinking, being left in dangerous situations to look after my little brother.

Julian Thomson has designed the questions in the Burn Book so that they can apply to anyone. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Julian also went into therapy and believes it goes hand in hand with coaching.

“It was important for me to understand how my present is affected by the past but not stay there and use coaching as a way to move forward.”

The Burn Book is “an accumulation of the skillsets I’ve learned to move me from someone who felt they had no choice but to end it all to someone who understands why that happened and has worked through it”.

Julian has appeared on the BBC and STV, advocating for changes in the way people care for and adopt children and has worked with organisations including Adoption UK and The Independent Care Review.

“I think there are so many people, especially in Scotland, where there is a legacy of abuse. We know from the care review how many people were let down by the care system.

“I was taken in the night for my own safety, but there was no support around that. We have a legacy of traumatised children who are being given no support.”

The idea for the Burn Book came about during a conversation with Nikki, who advocates venting in a safe way, and to whom it is dedicated.

“I think it was Nikki’s idea and I just executed it, I said ‘I’m doing that!’.”

The idea for the Burn Book came out of a conversation with Nikki Maxwell.

Having written a letter to his adoptive parents he burned it, with the journal, “as a sort of letting go”.

“The change it had on me and my relationship with my parents was quite profound.

“We’ve reached a truce where we exist in harmony because it was quite difficult for a while.

“It does work. Burning stuff is insanely amazing!

“It made me realise the act of burning your writing is extremely profound.

“There’s ancient wisdom that we’ve lost.

“Ancient tribes, fires and smells and bells and all that stuff has a place.

“It’s been created so it’s applicable to most problems. I’ve thrown everything at the questions I’ve created and nothing has stumped it yet. So the formula works!”

For more information visit www.thegaymenscoachuk.com which is also on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

