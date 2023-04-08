Trust buys Kylesku site with plans for community and visitor hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trust buys Kylesku site with plans for community and visitor hub

Consultation to be launched later this year to ensure community input on proposals

By John Ross
The John Muir Trust has bought the 45-acre site in Kylesku Image Sean Mackay
A major community and visitor hub is being planned at Kylesku after a 45-acre site was bought by the John Muir Trust.

The site overlooks Loch a’ Chàirn Bhàin with views across to the mountain Quinag which the conservation charity manages.

It now plans an extensive consultation to get feedback on the site’s future.

Fantastic opportunity

The trust says it wants to work with communities and crofters to boost the area’s fragile economy, increase the resident population and strengthen the bond between people, landscape and nature.

The owners of the Kylesku Lodges site, which is on the North Coast 500 route, put it on the market last year for £1.4m.

It includes ten A-frame lodges with planning consent for further infrastructure in keeping with the surrounding landscape.

While the consultation proceeds over the next year or so, the existing business located on the site will continue.

John Muir Trust CEO David Balharry said: “We believe this could be a fantastic opportunity for the area.

“We don’t want to pre-empt the community consultation by setting out specific plans at this stage.

The trust manages Quinag Image: Shutterstock

“We will start by conducting a feasibility study around design and funding, then engage in wide-ranging conversations with local residents, organisations and businesses.

“Strong local involvement will not only generate ideas and inform our plans but ensure the social, economic, cultural and environmental benefits created will be real and lasting.”

He added: “Within every rural community there is a mix of different priorities.

Trust keen to hear suggestions for site

“We are keen to hear from local people from all walks of life with a broad range of views and suggestions.”

In addition to Quinag, the trust also manages Ben Nevis, Sandwood Bay, Schiehallion,  and parts of Skye, Knoydart, the Scottish Borders and the Lake District.

Earlier this year the trust was involved in a dispute with crofters after being granted a licence by NatureScot for out-of-season and night shooting of deer on Quinag.

It said it was needed to protect woodland from grazing deer.

But the Assynt Crofters’ Trust said the shooting was “gratuitous” and wanted the licence revoked.

