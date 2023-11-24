Aberdeen Science Centre chief Bryan Snelling on ‘Inspiring the next generation’ after Covid challenges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Science Centre chief Bryan Snelling on ‘Inspiring the next generation’ after Covid challenges

The chief executive of Aberdeen Science Centre and former Gordon Highlanders Museum boss spoke about how ASC has bounced back after the pandemic. Neil Drysdale reports.
Neil Drysdale
Bryan Snelling, Aberdeen Science Centre chief executive.
Bryan Snelling, the chief executive of Aberdeen Science Centre, is excited about the future.

Bryan Snelling isn’t fazed by challenges or adversity.

When he was in charge of the Gordon Highlanders Museum during a sharp downturn in the local economy, he poured his own boundless reserves of energy into sparking a revival and was the driving force behind the creation of a First World War trench.

Then, when he moved to Aberdeen Science Centre, just a few months before the Covid outbreak, he and his colleagues produced a series of virtual films for people in the north-east, which ended up piquing the interest of viewers all around the world.

His cv sums up the can-do attitude of the peripatetic fellow who grew up in Wales before heading to Portsmouth University to do a civil engineering degree, as the prelude to working in London and relocating to Aberdeen University Students’ Association.

His arrival in the Granite City might have happened more than 20 years ago, but Bryan has fallen in love with the region, whether excelling in history or science.

Bryan Snelling is the chief executive of Aberdeen Science Centre.

He told me: “I learned a lot from being chief executive of the museum, not least how to ensure a visitor attraction can achieve and, just as importantly, remain a five-star VisitScotland attraction.

“I remained at the museum for almost six years and, in that time, worked with some amazing staff and volunteers (there were more than 150 of the latter) to continue to give a voice to the history of the north east’s ‘world famous’ regiment.

“It also allowed me to develop the idea for and introduce the fantastic First World War replica trench which now stands in the grounds for all visitors to see.

A new challenge came calling

“I moved onto Aberdeen Science Centre at the end of November in 2019. Knowing about the plans for the £6million redevelopment project, which created an extra floor and doubled the space for brand new, interactive exhibits across six new zones, it was an opportunity which I couldn’t pass up and I was pleased to be offered the job.

“But little did I know what was just around the corner for us all in 2020.”

Bryan Snelling, the former chief executive of the Gordon Highlanders Museum, in the Moffat Trench.

Having left a military-themed venue, the lights went out not just all over Europe, but the whole planet, when Covid cast its grim cloud into all our lives.

Yet, while it was a traumatic period, with virtually every cultural building closed for months, staff furloughed, and financial pressures weighting on every CEO’s mind, Bryan is one of those rare individuals who can chart a course through a minefield without taking his eye off the minutiae of day-to-day details. So he rose to the occasion.

It was an ‘interesting’ time

He recalled: “Starting any new role is difficult. Getting used to the way things work at any new organisation will always take time, but when that is coupled with a transformational redevelopment of the building, things really got ‘interesting’.

“Ironically, this became the least of my worries, of course, as we had to close down the temporary venue we had for ASC on George Street due to the pandemic.

Astronomer-Royal Catherine Heymans opened the new Aberdeen Science Centre in November 2020.

“Along with this, the construction at our building on Constitution Street also came to a stop a mere six weeks or so, before we would have had the building handed back to us.

“As with many others at the time, we thought this would only go on for a few weeks, a month or two at most; it wasn’t until August that the construction restarted and, as with many others, we had to furlough all the staff who were eligible until September.

Some normality has returned

“But we were proud to be able to re-open the newly redeveloped Science Centre in November 2020, despite the restrictions. It was tricky at first, especially with a forced reduction in visitor numbers due to social distancing, but the reception and feedback we got (and are still getting) from our visitors about the new centre, was brilliant.

“We recognise that we were one of the lucky ones to have emerged from the pandemic with only a few scars, especially compared with other [places] but the old adage: ‘what doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger’ is certainly something I ascribe to.

“And, over the last 12 months, we have seen a return to some sort of normality. Visitor figures have increased, schools have returned and our community and outreach work is once again flourishing. However, if nothing else, the pandemic experience showed how quickly things can change and how we need to be ready for that change.”

Aberdeen Science Centre chief executive Bryan Snelling with RoboThespian Image: Aberdeen Science Centre

Bryan is in his element in planning new initiatives and mixing innovation with dedication to encouraging people of all ages and backgrounds to walk through the door and ask him questions. And if he doesn’t know the answer, he’ll go and find it.

As he said: “Aberdeen Science Centre is the oldest science centre in Scotland. We have been doing what we do since 1988 and celebrated our 35th birthday last month.

Something for everyone in store

“The aims back then are very similar to now; inspiring the next generation has always been our forte, but doing it in a way that is hands-on and fun is key to achieving that.

“Being based in Aberdeen, we are privileged to be able to work closely with industry partners on educating the public about the energy transition and the renewable energy opportunities that are both here now and those of the future.

“But life sciences, engineering, new technologies such as VR [virtual reality], coding and supporting mental health are all areas we will be looking to develop further.”

Aberdeen Science Centre is now the second attraction in Aberdeen to hold the prestigious award. Pic: Paul Glendell

With the festive season in full swing, Bryan has taken steps to attract what he describes as “kids of all ages” to the centre with the help of a certain annual package tourist.

And, once again, it’s a venture which highlights the imagination behind the scenes.

He explained: “Santa is coming to do science at the centre in December. ‘Science with Santa’ started last year and was hugely popular, so we managed to persuade the man in red to come back and help out with more science fun. This is a booking-only event, which can be done on our website. [aberdeensciencecentre.org/]

Bringing five-star fun to Aberdeen

“However, our commitment to science never stops and we will be open throughout the festive period to bring loads of fun and games, once the novelty of the Christmas presents have worn off, or if visitors feel the need to get out and stretch their legs.

“Aberdeen Science Centre is a charity and we can only continue to deliver these amazing opportunities with the generosity of our industry partners, the visitors coming through the door, and the amazing staff and volunteers we have here.

“We are proud to be a five-star visitor attraction [with VisitScotland], one of only two in the Aberdeen City area, and we have worked hard to achieve this.

“So if you want a great day out that’s on your doorstep, why not come along?”

Why not, indeed? There’s no end to the story in this idiosyncratic life of Bryan.

FIVE Qs FOR BRYAN SNELLING

What book are you reading? Condor’s Fury by Clive Cussler.

Who is your hero/heroine? Those who work in the NHS. My parents both worked in the NHS and the recent pandemic showed what a fantastic institution it is.

Do you speak any foreign languages? Not a ‘foreign’ language but I learnt Welsh at school. One of my regrets was not continuing with it.

What’s your favourite music/band? Anything from the 60s to the 90s, especially if it has a good electric guitar riff.

What’s your most treasured possession? My great uncle Oliver Snelling’s First World War medals.

 

 

 

 

