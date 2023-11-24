Benjamin Grosvenor and the Scottish Chamber Orchestra set for Aberdeen’s Music Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Benjamin Grosvenor and the Scottish Chamber Orchestra set for Aberdeen’s Music Hall

Benjamin Grosvenor is collaborating with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra and will perform in Aberdeen this weekend

By Garry Fraser
Pianist Benjamin Grosvenor will perform with the SCO in Aberdeen
Pianist Benjamin Grosvenor will perform with the SCO in Aberdeen Picture supplied by: Marco Borggreve.

Connections, that what the forthcoming concert in Aberdeen’s Music Hall by the Scottish Chamber Orchestra is all about.

The tie between composers Brahms, Schumann and Mendelssohn is one, apart from them being three of Germany’s finest 19th century composers. The other is the bond between soloist, conductor and orchestra – pianist Benjamin Grosvenor, principal conductor Maxim Emelyanychev and the SCO.

Brahms – whose Tragic Overture opens the concert on November 25 – was instrumental in publishing the original version of Schumann’s 4th Symphony, which concludes the programme.

Meanwhile, Mendelssohn’s first piano concerto was championed by Clara, Schumann’s wife. The first could be considered tenuous, but there’s no doubting the validity of the other.

Pianist Benjamin Grosvenor is excited about collaborating with the SCO and Maxim Emelyanychev.

Career started at local church

“Collaborating with the SCO and Maxim Emelyanychev is immensely exciting,” says Grosvenor. “Our past performances together have felt like true chamber music. As a concerto partner, Maxim radiates an energy and spontaneity so that each performance feels fresh and new.”

Mendelssohn himself gave the first performance of the G minor concerto in 1831, a work he said “was written in only a few days and almost carelessly”.

However, such indifference didn’t stop its popularity – thanks to Clara Schumann – and it’s something of a surprise it’s not in the standard repertoire of soloists nowadays. His symphonies seem to take precedence, but that is something Grosvenor is out to remedy.

“Mendelssohn can be seen as a Classical-Romantic, showcasing mastery across various musical forms while maintaining a strong connection to tradition”, he says. “His first piano concerto showcases his natural skill and boasts sumptuous chamber-style passages, notably in the second movement.”

Grosvenor’s career started 20 years ago with a concert in a local church. “My mother was a pianist and her influence and guidance were instrumental in sparking my interest in the piano early on. She definitely nurtured my early passion for music.

“I suppose I hoped back then that I would become an accomplished pianist. I was certainly set on it from a young age. I’m pleased to have been able to grow musically over so many years. It’s a testament to the power of passion, dedication and the support of those around me.

Benjamin Grosvenor has had a varied career.

Good to have a mixture

Like many world-class musicians Grosvenor enjoys a varied career, mixing orchestral engagements with ensemble and solo work. Later this year, he will embark on a tour of Europe with Hyeyoon Park (violin) Kian Soltani (cello) and Timothy Ridout (viola).

“I enjoy both solo and ensemble work,” he continues. “Performing solo allows for a deep personal connection with the music and the audience. On the other hand, collaborating with others brings a different kind of joy, as it’s all about collective creativity and synergy. It’s good to have a mixture of both.”

The Schumann symphony, premiered 21 years after the Mendelssohn work saw the light of day, is unique in the way the four movements follow each other without a pause. It was a revised version of the original 1841 composition, so in effect it was a symphony composed twice.

The Scottish Chamber Orchestra with principal conductor Maxim Emelyanychev.

Melodies will be flowing

In a concert which follows a traditional overture-concerto-symphony formula, Brahms’ Tragic Overture kicks off the evening. However, don’t be misled by the title as it’s no funeral piece. The name is merely to distinguish it from a companion piece he wrote in the same year, the more ebullient Academic Festival Overture.

However – and to finish the connection theme this concert represents – all three composers are tunesmiths in their own right. As well as beautiful harmonies, the melodies will be flowing as fast as the rivers Dee and Don when in spate.

Benjamin Grosvenor and the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, Aberdeen Music Hall, Saturday, November 25, 7.30pm. Phone 01224 641122 or go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

The Scottish Chamber Orchestra.

