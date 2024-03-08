Aberdeen woman who runs Sky Sports’ F1 coverage thriving in a male-dominated world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen woman who runs Sky Sports’ F1 coverage thriving in a male-dominated world

On International Women's Day, Erin Cornwell, 26, talks about making her way in an industry dominated by men as part of the Sky Sports Formula 1 team. Calum Petrie reports.
Calum Petrie
Erin Cornwell, 26, works as a production co-ordinator for Sky Sports, planning and delivering global coverage of each F1 race. Image: Shutterstock/Erin Cornwell
Formula 1 is a very male-dominated world, but that didn’t stop this Aberdeen woman from heading full speed into a successful career in it.

Erin Cornwell, 26, works as a production co-ordinator for the broadcaster, planning and delivering global coverage of each F1 race.

To mark International Women’s Day, Erin, a former pupil at St Margaret’s School for Girls, spoke of her route to the big time in London from her north-east beginnings.

As her student days at Robert Gordon University (RGU) came to an end with a degree in International Business Management, Erin knew one thing. She wanted to travel.

Having spent six months of her university studies in the Netherlands, Erin moved to New York.

Erin at Silverstone, one of the UK’s most iconic sporting venues. Image: Erin Cornwell

After a year working as a fundraising and events consultant – and exploring the rest of the US at weekends – a move to London followed.

Within months of moving to the Big Smoke, Erin realised where her passion lay. In sports broadcasting.

A keen netball and hockey player at school and university, as well as a skier, Erin had always enjoyed most sports. But particularly Formula 1.

Aberdeen woman behind Sky Sports coverage on her route to dream job in ‘hugely male-dominated’ world

“Growing up, I always loved playing a variety of sports and the sense of community that came with playing and watching them,” she said.

“After leaving university and moving to New York, I was introduced to the world of live production. I worked for an events company who specialised in large-scale, live charity events.

“I realised I loved the high-pressure environment of putting on these shows.

“When I decided to move to London, I knew I wanted to find a way to combine my new passion for production, along with my love of sports and in particular Formula 1.

Erin (second from left) waiting to interview drivers with the rest of the Sky Sports F1 team at the Red Bull Ring in Austria. Image: Erin Cornwell

In March 2022 she landed a role at Sky Sports, working on their cricket coverage.

Erin spent the next year working for the Sky Sports cricket team, which she “loved”, but in the background she was working on a way of making the move over to F1.

Last spring, she found her perfect match.

A varied job involving planning shoots and frequent travel, Erin’s role means she’s on the ground at all 24 F1 races, delivering the broadcaster’s global coverage of each race.

“Formula 1 is an incredible sport,” she said.

Rainy day in the paddock at Spa, Belgian Grand Prix 2023. Image: Erin Cornwell

“I’m so lucky that I work full-time in it and get to travel the world, visiting amazing places and working with incredible people.”

Traditionally perceived as a masculine sport, Erin says Formula 1 is a “hugely male-dominated industry”.

But things are changing.

‘Women being treated with respect should be the norm. Sadly it’s not’

In 2017, just 8% of F1 fans were female. But by the end of the 2023 season, there had been a huge rise in women viewership. Data now shows that 40% of F1 fans are women.

With the fan base growing year on year, not only are more women and girls watching motorsport, but more want to have a career in the industry.

With Sky Sports reporter Natalie Pinkham. Image: Erin Cornwell

“I am very lucky in that, although I work in a very male-dominated sport, the team I work with at Sky Sports are incredibly inclusive and diverse.

“Within my team, I work alongside three strong, brilliant women who work incredibly hard to ensure our shows get on-air each week.

“We’re treated with trust and respect by our colleagues, which should be the norm for all women in their workplaces.

“Sadly it’s not, and it has taken many years for sports and broadcasting to get to this point.”

Erin (right) with some of the Sky Sports F1 production crew at the Silverstone Grand Prix in 2023. Image: Erin Cornwell

She added: “Within the team at Sky Sports F1 we have some amazing and fearless women both in front and behind the camera. They’ve been working in the industry for years and have faced huge adversity along the way.

“Walking through the paddock, it’s amazing to see how many women are hosting interviews, presenting shows and broadcasting press conferences.

“I only hope that in years to come more young girls realise that it’s fully possible to achieve their dreams of working in F1. In whatever role they want.”

‘An amazing community of Scots’: Being an Aberdonian in London

I asked Erin what it’s like being an Aberdonian in London.

“I do think it’s mind-blowing how two cities in the same country can be so different,” she said.

“The opportunities in London are vast due to the size of the city, as well as the huge array of industries and companies that choose to base themselves there.

With reporter Rachel Brookes at Spa, Belgian Grand Prix 2023. Image: Erin Cornwell

“Growing up in Aberdeen, I didn’t even know about the world of TV being a career possibility.

“As far as I was aware, unless you wanted to be a newsreader or a weather lady, that was about all you could do in TV.

“I now know that’s not correct, you just need to know where to look for them. Like knowing Glasgow is a hub for large-production movie filming due to its architectural similarities to New York City.

“There is an amazing community of Scots down here in London. You’re never far away from an Aberdonian who’s a friend of a friend.”

