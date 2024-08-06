REVEALED: Seven best-rated Aberdeen care homes

Often families agonise over the decision to place a loved one into care.

Whether it be an older relative that needs additional support or a young person in need of a place of shelter, there are dozens of care homes dotted across Aberdeen.

Reasons range from age to mental health to alcohol and drug misuse.

Care homes are under scrutiny from the Care Inspectorate, a regulatory agency which aims to improve service delivery for people living in care.

The agency inspects thousands of facilities each year and grade each – 6 Excellent to 1 Unsatisfactory – based on performance in key areas.

The Press and Journal data team collated a list of the 24 care homes within Aberdeen from worst to best.

Cowdray Club – 5 Rubislaw Park Care Home – 5 Laurels Lodge Care Home – 5 Ashley House Residential Home – 4.8 Summerhill Home – 4.6 Northcote Lodge Care Home – 4.6 Fergus House – 4.6

The best care homes in Aberdeen

Using data taken from the five key indicators we were able to establish the Top 7 care homes in the Granite City.

Cowdray Club

This home on Fonthill Road, operated by Renaissance Care, can accommodate up to 35 residents.

It received a glowing review on its last inspection, described as having a “lively and welcoming atmosphere”.

The Cowdray Club is one of the few care homes rated 10 by carehome.co.uk and included in the Top 20 for 2024.

One testimonial praised the care their loved one received while suffering from Covid.

They wrote: “I really did not expect a long residency, but down to the wonderful care, professionalism and love shown by the staff led by the most amazing manager, her final years were happy and contented.”

Rubislaw Park

Rubislaw Park caters to up to 86 residents divided into dementia-living, residential and nursing care.

The home runs small dedicated teams for personable and caring interactions between staff and residents.

According to the most recent care report, inspectors observed residents “smiling,

laughing and happy and appeared comfortable”.

This approach was highlighted by the home manager, Gayle Duthie.

She said: “Our philosophy is to promote individualised care, tailored to each resident’s needs and wishes.

“We understand that no two residents’ needs are the same and celebrate our differences.

“Every member of staff is committed to ensuring our residents are cared for as they would wish for themselves.”

Laurels Lodge

Located in Woodside, the home accommodates up to 45 residents with facilities including a lush garden, en suite bedrooms and even a hair salon.

The home specialises in delivering dementia care for residents, creating an environment of compassion and kindness.

A spokesperson told The P&J: “What truly sets Laurels Lodge apart is our exceptional staff.

“Our team’s unwavering commitment is evident in their longevity with us, many having served for many years, particularly Sheila Gesma, the Home Manager, who has been with Laurels for 24 years.

“This continuity fosters a strong, cohesive home that delivers consistent, high-quality care as well as providing support and assurance for our residents and their families.”

In the most recent care report issued in February, inspectors noted the team were “respectful, calm, knowledgeable and caring”.

Ashley House

While this care home caters to just 12 people, many of the residents spoke highly of its “small and homely” atmosphere.

On their last visit, inspectors observed residents enjoying the “social occasion” of meal times and the food was “very good” according to residents.

One also told inspectors: “It is great, we get to play games, be silly and it is fun”.

Derek Rettie, the home manager, commented: “Ashley House is a small family-owned Care Home that only caters for 12 residents.

“We like to involve residents families in many aspects of the home and we feel good communication with all stakeholders is important.”

Summerhill House

This care home was purpose-built to accommodate up to 23 elderly members of the Christian community.

Inspectors visited back in November, praising the service for its consistency in patient records as well as developments such as a recently built summer house which residents loved.

A review left by a resident’s relative said: “Mum never stops talking about how happy she is at Summerhill, this really is ‘home’ now and we are grateful for the excellent care she receives.”

Northcote Lodge

Located in the quiet residential area of Airyhall, the team provide personalised care for up to 60 older people.

There are many unique aspects to the home, including having its own chapel, where regular services are held.

Staff were “positive, motivated and enthusiastic about their work” when inspectors visited earlier this year.

Residents can decorate and personalise their rooms with ornaments, furniture and pictures. The rooms are spacious with their bathrooms.

Fergus House

Operated by Bon Accord Care, this two-storey home in Dyce can cater for up to 43 residents, each with a spacious ensuite room.

According to a care report, the residents were “supported exceptionally well and the compassionate care was excellent”.

Inspectors also observed individualised care with staff opting to interact with a solo resident who didn’t feel like participating in group activities.

“People were at the heart of decision-making,” noted inspectors.

Jemma Critchley, service manager for Fergus House, said: “As well as the numerous links we have within the community, the staff here at Fergus House make a huge different to the lives of the residents.

“Living our new values, Respect, Integrity, Teamwork and Accountability, the team go the extra mile every day to make a positive difference to the people they support.”