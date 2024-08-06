REVEALED: Seven best-rated Aberdeen care homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

REVEALED: Seven best-rated Aberdeen care homes

Results show the top care homes in the Granite City and what gives them their high ratings. Ross Hempseed & Ema Sabljak
Some of the best care homes in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied.
Some of the best care homes in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied.

Often families agonise over the decision to place a loved one into care.

Whether it be an older relative that needs additional support or a young person in need of a place of shelter, there are dozens of care homes dotted across Aberdeen.

Reasons range from age to mental health to alcohol and drug misuse.

Care homes are under scrutiny from the Care Inspectorate, a regulatory agency which aims to improve service delivery for people living in care.

The agency inspects thousands of facilities each year and grade each – 6 Excellent to 1 Unsatisfactory – based on performance in key areas.

The Press and Journal data team collated a list of the 24 care homes within Aberdeen from worst to best.

  1. Cowdray Club – 5
  2. Rubislaw Park Care Home – 5
  3. Laurels Lodge Care Home – 5
  4. Ashley House Residential Home – 4.8
  5. Summerhill Home – 4.6
  6. Northcote Lodge Care Home – 4.6
  7. Fergus House – 4.6

The best care homes in Aberdeen

Using data taken from the five key indicators we were able to establish the Top 7 care homes in the Granite City.

The Cowdray Club Care Home. Image: Supplied.

Cowdray Club

This home on Fonthill Road, operated by Renaissance Care, can accommodate up to 35 residents.

It received a glowing review on its last inspection, described as having a “lively and welcoming atmosphere”.

The Cowdray Club is one of the few care homes rated 10 by carehome.co.uk and included in the Top 20 for 2024.

One testimonial praised the care their loved one received while suffering from Covid.

They wrote: “I really did not expect a long residency, but down to the wonderful care, professionalism and love shown by the staff led by the most amazing manager, her final years were happy and contented.”

Rubislaw Park Care Home. Image: Chris Sumner

Rubislaw Park

Rubislaw Park caters to up to 86 residents divided into dementia-living, residential and nursing care.

The home runs small dedicated teams for personable and caring interactions between staff and residents.

According to the most recent care report, inspectors observed residents “smiling,
laughing and happy and appeared comfortable”.

This approach was highlighted by the home manager, Gayle Duthie.

She said: “Our philosophy is to promote individualised care, tailored to each resident’s needs and wishes.

“We understand that no two residents’ needs are the same and celebrate our differences.

“Every member of staff is committed to ensuring our residents are cared for as they would wish for themselves.”

Laurels Lodge Care Home. Image: Google Maps.

Laurels Lodge

Located in Woodside, the home accommodates up to 45 residents with facilities including a lush garden, en suite bedrooms and even a hair salon.

The home specialises in delivering dementia care for residents, creating an environment of compassion and kindness.

A spokesperson told The P&J: “What truly sets Laurels Lodge apart is our exceptional staff.

Sheila Gesma, manager of Laurels Lodge Care Home. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“Our team’s unwavering commitment is evident in their longevity with us, many having served for many years, particularly Sheila Gesma, the Home Manager, who has been with Laurels for 24 years.

“This continuity fosters a strong, cohesive home that delivers consistent, high-quality care as well as providing support and assurance for our residents and their families.”

In the most recent care report issued in February, inspectors noted the team were “respectful, calm, knowledgeable and caring”.

Ashley House Residential Home. Image: Google Maps.

Ashley House

While this care home caters to just 12 people, many of the residents spoke highly of its “small and homely” atmosphere.

On their last visit, inspectors observed residents enjoying the “social occasion” of meal times and the food was “very good” according to residents.

One also told inspectors: “It is great, we get to play games, be silly and it is fun”.

Derek Rettie, the home manager, commented: “Ashley House is a small family-owned Care Home that only caters for 12 residents.

“We like to involve residents families in many aspects of the home and we feel good communication with all stakeholders is important.”

Summerhill House. Image: Google Maps.

Summerhill House

This care home was purpose-built to accommodate up to 23 elderly members of the Christian community.

Inspectors visited back in November, praising the service for its consistency in patient records as well as developments such as a recently built summer house which residents loved.

A review left by a resident’s relative said: “Mum never stops talking about how happy she is at Summerhill, this really is ‘home’ now and we are grateful for the excellent care she receives.”

Northcote Lodge Care Home. Photo: DCT Media

Northcote Lodge

Located in the quiet residential area of Airyhall, the team provide personalised care for up to 60 older people.

There are many unique aspects to the home, including having its own chapel, where regular services are held.

Staff were “positive, motivated and enthusiastic about their work” when inspectors visited earlier this year.

Residents can decorate and personalise their rooms with ornaments, furniture and pictures. The rooms are spacious with their bathrooms.

Fergus House. Image: Bon Accord Care.

Fergus House

Operated by Bon Accord Care, this two-storey home in Dyce can cater for up to 43 residents, each with a spacious ensuite room.

According to a care report, the residents were “supported exceptionally well and the compassionate care was excellent”.

Inspectors also observed individualised care with staff opting to interact with a solo resident who didn’t feel like participating in group activities.

“People were at the heart of decision-making,” noted inspectors.

Jemma Critchley, service manager for Fergus House, said: “As well as the numerous links we have within the community, the staff here at Fergus House make a huge different to the lives of the residents.

“Living our new values, Respect, Integrity, Teamwork and Accountability, the team go the extra mile every day to make a positive difference to the people they support.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

In the first month of the LEZ being enforced, more fines were clocked in Aberdeen than in Dundee, Edinburgh or Glasgow. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Revealed: More LEZ fines in Aberdeen over first month than any other Scottish city,…
Anthony finished his month-long tour at Wimpy's Fraserburgh location.
I've eaten at all 61 Wimpy restaurants in the UK - here's how Fraserburgh…
To go with story by Dale Haslam. William and Sandra Morrice abused children in their care on Jesmond Avenue, Bridge of Don Picture shows; William and Sandra Morrice and Jesmond Avenue. Jesmond Avenue. Dale Haslam/DCT Media Date; 19/07/2024
Abuse couple used vile racist slurs towards boy, 8, in their care - but…
Robert Dunlop admitted trying to assault two female police officers. Image: DC Thomson.
Pensioner warned he could face prison after unprovoked attack on female police officers
Steve Bothwell clearing his Cafe 52 pavilion.
Cafe 52 owner clears out pavilion as Aberdeen's Green closes for demolition work
6
The Mastrick Lidl with the demolished site next door.
Revealed: Lidl wants to buy huge Lang Stracht site next door after Aberdeen Journals…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jenna Burton hit speeds of 112mph before her car overturned near Mintlaw. Picture shows; Jenna Burton hit speeds of 112mph before her car overturned near Mintlaw.. n/a. Supplied by Facebook/Snapchat Date; Unknown
Teen driver's social media boast moments after injuring friends in 112mph horror crash
James Watt uploaded the touching tribute early this morning. Image: James Watt via X
James Watt shares heartbreak of losing his dad, grandfather and friend ‘in quick succession’…
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Aberdeen rapist found with ?1.5million cocaine on A90 at Dundee Picture shows; Tom Farquhar. .. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen rapist caught with £1.5m of cocaine on A90 near Dundee
I am an Aberdeenshire loon through and through, and though I’ve now lived in the city for longer than I lived in the sticks, there was never any choice about where the wedding should be. Somewhere in our majestic Aberdeenshire countryside would make for the perfect day.
Colin Farquhar: Our dream Fasque wedding will keep me connected to my Aberdeenshire roots

Conversation