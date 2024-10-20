Stunning ticket hall, eerie platform, historic signal box: Inside Elgin’s forgotten railway station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning ticket hall, eerie platform, historic signal box: Inside Elgin’s forgotten railway station

The former Elgin East station stopped welcoming passengers in the 1960s but so much of its heritage remains today. David Mackay
David Mackay David Mackay
Old Elgin station ticket hall.
The former Elgin East ticket hall almost looks like it could still welcome passengers today. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It has been nearly 60 years since trains last stopped at the old Elgin East railway station, but so much of its heritage remains to this day.

Drivers will be familiar with the grand station buildings that date from 1898 and still stand proudly opposite the Laichmoray hotel.

But what many will not know is that significant details of the Great North of Scotland Railway Company’s heritage are still in place today.

Exterior of old Elgin East railway station.
The former station is a striking building in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

While most platforms have been ripped up and are long gone, one still remains with the cavernous former canopy above, ticket office windows appear ready to accept bookings, the old newspaper stand is still intact and the space where the clock once stood for passengers can still be seen.

The Press and Journal went inside the old Elgin railway station, which is now home to offices, to see how much remains.

What happened to old Elgin railway station?

The old railway station, which was known as Elgin East to differentiate itself from Elgin West which is the surviving station, was originally on the very southern edge of the town when it was built.

It once welcomed passengers heading north to Lossiemouth, east towards Buckie and Cullen and south towards Craigellachie and Speyside.

Former Elgin East building archive photo.
Most station buildings were removed in the 1960s.

However, the lines were shut through the 1960s as part of the Beeching cuts that restructured the UK’s rail network and led to 55% of all stations closings.

By the late 1960s, some of the smaller platforms and buildings were ripped up to make way for a freight yard, which remained in use until recently.

After that, the platforms lay dormant until the grand station building was converted into offices during the late 1980s.

Stunning old Elgin ticket hall remains

From the main road, you can still see clues of the B-listed building’s history as a railway station.

There’s the canopy over the entrance, the striking architecture and the horseshoe nature of the car park.

Ticket office windows.
Former ticket office windows. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

For anyone still in doubt though, that immediately disappears when you walk into the ornate ticket hall.

Wooden fixtures and stained glass hint at what was once a building of high significance, but the ticket office windows give away its identity as a former station.

Art deco finishings in dark wood have been preserved to this day alongside intricate wall details.

Wooden door and stained glass in old ticket hall.
Doors inside the ticket hall still have stained glass windows. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Advertisements for John Menzies and Capstan cigarettes would once have been seen by hundreds of passengers every day.

A large hallway leading off the main hall has a hard floor instead of wooden, perhaps indicating it was once used to haul heavy goods in and out.

Down long hallway inside ticket hall.
Doors leading to offices lead off a long hallway leading to the ticket hall. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
John Menzies and Capstan advertisements.
Old advertisements are still on display. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The station building during its conversion to offices in 1989.

Eerie atmosphere under former Elgin station platform canopy

Step through the doors at the rear of the ticket hall, and you walk onto what was once one of several platforms at the old Elgin East railway station.

Today it is the only one left, although wooden hoarding erected in the 1980s prevents you from seeing the platform edge from this side.

What is immediately obvious is the huge canopy where passengers would once have stood under to shelter from the elements.

Red doors under old platform roof.
Under the old platform roof. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

While some glass panels are missing, almost all are intact today.

Doors leading off the platform hint at what could once have been entrances to waiting rooms or offices and stores for station staff.

A large painted hut was once obviously a newspaper stand, with spaces for billboards displaying the headlines of the day still in place.

Old newsstand at old Elgin station.
The former newsstand still stands at the station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

While more platforms once stood at the southern end of the station building, they are all gone now.

Today the area appears to be mainly used as an area for building tenant Enterprise Rent-a-Car to clean and service vehicles.

Looking across railway to old station.
The surviving parts of the platform roof can be seen from the railway bridge. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Space on stonework for clock
Where the platform clock would have once been. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Decorative features on platform
Decorative features on the platform roof structure. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Under platform roof.
The former platform canopy is very large. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Special significance of signal box

Out of sight from the old railway station, and almost completely out of view for Elgin motorists driving over the railway bridge, is another important piece of the town’s history.

Despite being completely inaccessible, and being abandoned years ago, the former signal box next to the rail lines is actually a listed building.

Built in the 1880s, only 10 of those built by the Great North of Scotland Railway Company remain today.

Signal box next to railway.
The signal box stands between the former station and today’s Aberdeen to Inverness line. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Historic Environment Scotland says the C-listed building at Elgin East is a “particularly rare survivor”.

Another newer example, which is also C-listed, still survives at the former station near the Tamdhu Distillery at Knockando on the Speyside Way.

Today very little survives inside the Elgin signal box with only a large mound of bird droppings visible from the railway bridge.

What is inside old Elgin railway station today?

Despite its days as a bustling railway station being mainly long forgotten, the striking structure today is still busy today as an office block.

Owned by London-based Archway Studios, it has a range of tenants as varied as Enterprise Rent-a-Car, estate agents and solicitors Harper Macleod and a base for Morrison Construction.

Car being cleaned under platform roof.
Enterprise Rent-a-Car clean cars on the platform today. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

There are also smaller firms including a dance school for Zodiac Performing Arts and mental health charity Penumbra.

The building is predominantly occupied, with four offices available to rent.

Elgin freight yard on the market

The future for the site of the other platforms, and what was most recently a freight yard, is more uncertain.

Whisky and timber industries once made use of the sprawling site.

Archive photo of Elgin freight yard.
The freight yard in 1977.

The land is currently being advertised to let with it being described as suitable for storage and distribution.

It is understood that Network Rail personnel continue to use the land today with vehicles regularly seen parked on the site.

A large crane to lift and move freight containers stood on the land for many years but was dismantled in 2018 at the same time most of the tracks were lifted up.

Army personnel from Kinloss Barracks used the former freight terminal in 2019 to transport equipment to Wiltshire for an exercise. 

Army convoy at Elgin freight yard.
Army vehicles being loaded onto a train at the freight yard in 2019. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Buffers have been left abandoned in the former freight yard. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Signs for the freight yard are now hidden by trees and bushes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

