Mastermind behind Graham Norton Show on doing THAT Fergie Scottish Cup Final interview

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland
Entertainment

Mastermind behind Graham Norton Show on doing THAT Fergie Scottish Cup Final interview

Graham has enjoyed a glittering career behind the camera, winning awards and amassing a fortune putting A-listers on The Graham Norton Show. Marc Deanie reports.

Marc Deanie Marc Deanie
Graham Stuart says interviewing Fergie helped prepare him for life as top TV producer.
Graham Stuart says interviewing Fergie helped prepare him for life as top TV producer.

Graham Stuart has enjoyed a glittering career behind the camera, winning awards and amassing a fortune putting A-listers on The Graham Norton Show sofa.

But barely a day goes by without someone mentioning that interview to the University of Aberdeen graduate.

May 21 marks the 40th anniversary of the Dundonian’s famous post-match chat with Sir Alex Ferguson after Dons’ 1-0 Scottish Cup Final win over Rangers at Hampden.

It saw the managerial great slam his players, who just 10 days earlier stunned Real Madrid in Gothenburg to win the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

‘Veins on his forehead’

Graham – a reporter on STV’s Scotsport at the time – says: “It’s so imprinted on my mind.

“I can see it so clearly now and I was delighted the interview featured in the recent Fergie documentary (Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In, released in 2021).

“In those days, the BBC and STV shared the game but the reporters from both channels had to run on the pitch afterwards.

“I think I was 26 at the time and I was really fit – I did a lot of distance running.

“So I beat the BBC to get out there and to reach Fergie. Hampden was packed – there was 70,000 people there – and you could see the strains and the pressure up close.

“I could see he was white…white with tension.

“This was 10 days after Gothenburg so I said: ‘You’ve won another cup but it was close’.

“That’s when I saw the veins appear on his forehead. I’m thinking he’s going to swear.

Sir Alex Ferguson speaks to Graham Stuart on the pitch after 1983 Scottish Cup Final. Image: STV.

“And then he looks at me, fury in his eyes: ‘We’re the luckiest team in the world – we were a disgrace of a performance!’

“I’ve got my earpiece in and, from the truck, they’re saying: ‘This is amazing!’

“I’m delighted the interview is used in every Fergie documentary to highlight his perfectionism.

“I was very inexperienced but you know you’ve got a story and that you’re in it.

“40 years on, people still talk to me about it.”

The Fergie clip has racked up hundreds of thousands of views on Twitter and YouTube, as has footage of Rangers legend Jock Wallace screaming in his face following his side’s League Cup Final triumph over Celtic a year later.

Furious Rangers legend Jock Wallace before post-match chat with Graham in 1984. Image: STV.

London-based Graham, 66, adds: “When he arrived back at Rangers as manager (in November 1983), I interviewed him at the entrance to Ibrox and I had to ask him about sectarianism.

“It’s on YouTube – I was known for that interview at the time. It was always difficult.

“He didn’t like me and didn’t respect me but he didn’t respect many people.

“I made a face handing back to the studio and I think people were sympathetic to me. That’s football.”

Joining forces with Graham Norton

But the former High School of Dundee pupil admits getting the hairdryer treatment from some of the biggest names in the game set him up for success in the TV production world.

“I couldn’t have planned it,” he says.

“My experience in TV and radio means I understand more than anyone just how demanding it is in a high-tension situation with a high-profile person.

“Graham Norton is the perfect example of someone who does and says the right thing in the heat of the moment.

“Everything that happened taught me I was a producer, not a presenter. I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

More than a quarter of a century has passed since the dad-of-two started working with talk show king Norton, 60.

The business partners sold production company So Television, founded in 2000, to ITV Studios 11 years ago in a deal worth up to £17 million.

British actresses Joanna Lumley (L) and Jennifer Saunders (R), stars of "Absolutely Fabulous" pose with British talk show host Graham Norton (2nd R) and Graham Stuart (2nd L) at the 29th International Emmy Awards, in New York City. *... Norton and Stuart won the Popular Arts category with the Channel 4 show, "So Graham Norton-Show 18". Lumley and Saunders were presenters during the event. Saunders were presenters during the event.
Joanna Lumley and Jennifer Saunders presented Graham Stuart and Graham Norton with an International Emmy in New York in 2001. Image: Press Association.

Graham says: “We’re still doing it, it’s amazing.

“We’ve worked together a long time and this is the kind of luck you hope for if you’re working in TV.

“Some telly people get precious – but this is show-business. It’s about working with stars.

“Norton is phenomenal. He’s an incredibly talented person and a decent and good man.

“There aren’t many of them around.”

The Irishman famously got his big break on Channel 5’s The Jack Docherty Show, winning Best Newcomer at the British Comedy Awards in 1997 for his stint standing in for the Absolutely and future Scot Squad star.

Graham says: “Jack is a really talented guy. I see him from time to time, he handled it all with great dignity and grace.

“I was in the middle at a table with all of them that night. Our lives changed the moment he (Norton) won.”

Graham’s beginnings

The Dundee producer’s beginnings were on Clive Road – with late parents Rona and Jack and sister Susan who passed away last year – before attending Downfield Primary School.

He says: “My parents were both Aberdonians and moved to Dundee not long before I was born.

“Dad was an accountant. In those days Dundee was the land of new opportunity and he started at Timex.

“After Clive Road, we moved across the Kingsway to Elgin Gardens.

“I have really fond memories of that time.”

From his days at high school, Graham dreamed of a career in TV and working with “the best student television service in Europe” at the University of Aberdeen ignited his passion further.

Graham Stuart.

The English graduate soon moved to London as a BBC trainee before an unexpected intervention from a DC Thomson publication.

He says: “My mum sent me a little advert from The Courier and asked if I’d be interested – it was an advert for a new radio station.

“It was Radio Tay. So I wrote back and thankfully I got the opportunity.

“In 1980 I came back from London to Dundee to help set up Radio Tay.

“I did a bit of news and sport on Tay and then I got picked up as a sports producer for BBC radio in Glasgow.

“Out of the blue I was doing a lot of interviewing in that job and STV spotted me.

“I’d grown up watching Scotsport and then suddenly I’m there as a reporter working with Arthur Montford.”

Henry, Wenger and McLean

Graham hasn’t covered football since he returned south in 1986 to work for London Weekend Television (LWT).

He is an Arsenal season ticket holder but his first football love is Dundee FC.

The producer says: “I’ve been a fan all my life.

“My two sons are proper Gunners and I love going to Arsenal games. But I don’t think you can lose who your team is and Dundee’s result is the first I look for every week.

“There isn’t a big football interest in The Graham Norton Show but I managed to get Thierry Henry on, he was an amazing guest. So was Arsene Wenger, great guy.

“I don’t think I’ll be booking any Dundee players or managers any time soon although I’d love to!”

Rivals Dundee United, along with Fergie’s Aberdeen, dominated Scottish football during Graham’s days covering football.

“United were the premier club then,” he says.

“And I have really happy memories of that period and my experiences with Jim McLean.

“I happen to know Jim’s nephew Derek, a really successful TV producer and when Jim died I told him a story that the family really liked.

“I was reporting for Radio Tay on the Scottish Cup Final that was coming up on the Saturday (May 1981) and I went to interview him.

“I could sense he was under a lot of pressure.

Jim McLean pictured in 1997.

“As I was walking back from Tannadice I checked my tape machine and the interview hadn’t recorded.

“I was panic-stricken. I went in to see the secretary, to say: ‘I’ve got a problem’.

“She was concerned and thinking I was in deep trouble.

“He made me feel, deservedly, small but did the whole thing again.

“However difficult he was, that was the kindest thing to do, a real touch of class.”

Graham returned to his old high school for a prize-giving ceremony last summer and says Dundee “still felt like home”.

He says: “I’m a Dundonian and that work ethic runs strong.

“I couldn’t imagine not working.”

Not even when So Television was sold in a seven-figure deal?

“We felt we were doing something we wanted to keep doing,” he adds.

“That was my approach. Some people use these moments as an exit strategy but we used it as an entrance strategy to get bigger and better.

A boy from Dundee…speaking to half of The Beatles.

“Graham’s the same. The minute you start thinking something’s a chore, maybe it’s time to give it up.

“But it’s a privilege doing this job.

“One thing stands out – I remember we had this big talk show at London Weekend Television.

“I’m on the studio floor just chatting to these two guys, having a laugh. But it was like an outer-body experience.

“I’m just some boy from Dundee. And here I am standing speaking to half of The Beatles – George and Ringo. Amazing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Officers were seen in the Hutcheon Street area after the window of a coach was smashed. Image: supplied.
Fan’s coach window smashed following Dons win against Rangers
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042265. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink story on the opening of new street food trailer The Food Truck, which sells well-loved beach classics. Business partners Emma Main (without glasses) and Gaynor Campbell (with glasses) are pictured. April 20th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Keith couple launch Forres food truck serving classic beach grub
3
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A pair vandalised toilets and threatened staff after asking to use a hotel toilet Picture shows; Mercure Inverness. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Men smashed hotel mirror and threatened to ‘knock out’ worker
4
Oil and gas workers at Aberdeen heliport.
‘Biggest offshore stoppage in a generation’: 1,300 North Sea workers launch strikes
5
6,000 cyclists hailing from 20 countries conquered the popular Highland race. Image: Paul Campbell.
Thousands of cyclists from 20 countries conquer Etape Loch Ness
6
Rural communities including Braemar will see a return to colder weather this week. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Wintry weather descends on rural communities as temperatures dip to -4C in Arctic blast
7
Martyn Anderson admitted he'd been drinking for 24-hours before crashing his Mitsubishi into a roundabout. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Offshore worker hit roundabout after divorce threat ‘pushed him’ into 24-hour drinking spree
8
A stream could waylay plans to create a new petrol station beside the AWPR at Stonehaven.
Stonehaven petrol station in doubt over stream, plans for Peterhead whisky shop and Union…
9
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
10
Inverness Sheriff Court
Workmen left their vans and fought with pedestrians who swore at them

More from Press and Journal

Will Duncan finally impress his mum? The Duncan and Judy Murray Show is coming to Aberdeen. Image: Doug Taylor / Scottish Comedy Agency
Comedy duo Duncan and Judy Murray to take smash hit show to Aberdeen
Scotland's rich seafood larder is being showcased in the Catalan capital. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
Flying the flag for Scotland at world's largest seafood trade show
European lynx. Image: Scotland: The Big Picture.
Lynx could be reintroduced to the Highlands in the future
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS
Bristol City target Ross McCrorie focused on Aberdeen's third-place bid - as he gives…
Ross County's Connor Randall up against Duk of Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County forced to wait to discover Premiership post-split fixtures
The roadworks will involve a diversion running to Blackdog junction.
Travel chaos continues as more roadworks planned for AWPR
Plans have been submitted to bring back No 10 Botanic Garden. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
No 10 Botanic Gardens: Plans to bring marquee back to Aberdeen green space met…
Ellon Medical Group. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Ellon GP pulls econsult service four months early due to recruitment issues
Delighted Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds will lead his side into Scottish Cup semi-final action against Falkirk at Hampden this weekend. Image: SNS Group
Billy Dodds' pride at how Scottish Cup semi-finalists Caley Thistle have salvaged season
Pandora is to open with the Bon Accord Centre. Image: DC Thomson
Pandora to open new store in Aberdeen Bon Accord Centre

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]