Aberdeen Grammar end campaign with Watsonians defeat

The Rubislaw side will be playing in National League Two next season.

By Jack Nixon
Aberdeen Grammar's Tom Aplin, centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar's Tom Aplin, centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen Grammar ended their disappointing season with a heavy 64-17 defeat at the hands at Watsonians.

The home side had to win to avoid being relegated with Stewart’s Melville and Grammar who were already demoted to National League Two.

In the event, the sheer desire of the Edinburgh side to survive, proved too much for the Rubislaw men who have won only once on the road this season.

It was an emotional afternoon for Aberdeen Grammar, especially for those players who were standing down, including captain Tom Aplin, Sam Knudson and former club captain Doug Russell and one for the younger players to reflect on as they prepare for next season in National League Two.

The Grammar try scorers were Yasseen Ahmanache and Seamus Gilmartin, while Paul Paxton kicked a penalty and a conversion. Aplin added to his considerable tally with a conversion in his 101st and last game for the club he has served with great distinction.

But while there was misery for the Rubislaw faithful, the pain was eased by the fact of having two local derby games to look forward to next season with Gordonians who were promoted from National League Three as champions.

Stirling County were also relegated on Saturday, making it generally a bad day for clubs in the Caledonian area.

In the Caley 3 North play offs, Garioch completed their five match schedule with a convincing 31-9 win at Dyce, taking them top of the six team section.

But as Kinloss Eagles were not in action and with two games in hand, it is not likely a position the Inverurie side will retain at the end of the season.

In the bottom side play-offs, Aberdeen University Medics won the five team section after easing past Inverness Craig Dunain 19-10 at Kings College, enabling the students to complete their four game campaign unbeaten and two points clear of second-placed Caithness.

