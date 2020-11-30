Saturday, December 5th 2020 Show Links
Spikkin Scots: How many of these Scots words and phrases do you know?

by Philippa Gerrard
November 30, 2020, 7:00 am Updated: November 30, 2020, 1:41 pm
Doric street art in Aberdeen created by the Graffiti Granarchists

Think you ken your teuchters fae yer toonsers? Test your knowledge of Scottish words with our brand new Scots language quiz.

From dreich to drookit and peelie wally, the Scots language is wonderfully rich and incredibly varied. The different dialects stretch to all corners of the country, even to Ireland.

Bringing Scots Language to greater prominence

scottish words © Starz!/Kobal/Shutterstock
Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser

Even if you don’t hail from this country, chances are you’ll be aware of some Scots words. The success of shows such as Outlander and films like Trainspotting and Sunshine on Leith have brought the Scots language to even greater prominence.

You might even have a novelty fridge magnet proclaiming how glaikit or gallus you are.

But there are plenty of Scottish slang words and phrases which are less commonly heard.

Whether you’re a native speaker, a visitor or merely have fond memories of your Doric grannie chattering away, test your Scots language knowledge with some of these challenging questions.

