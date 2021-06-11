Trafficked women brought to Aberdeen and Inverness and sold online for sex

The online sex industry is one of the biggest avenues for traffickers to exploit their female victims.

Adult service websites (ASWs) provide a platform that allows gangs to run forced prostitution rings that are easily accessible through mainstream search engines such as Google.

Two of the most notorious sites currently operating in the UK are Vivastreet and Adultworks.

When our investigation accessed Vivastreet on numerous dates in May 2021 there were more than 11,000 women being advertised for sex in the UK.