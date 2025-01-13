Track the locations of accidents on the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Transport

Track the locations of accidents on the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness

We've mapped out the locations of crashes on the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness from 2019 to present day Emma Morrice
Emma Morrice
A96 crash tracker map shows a dotted line
We've tracked collisions on the A96 from 2019 onwards.

The A96 is one of the busiest and most prominent roads connecting the north and north-east.

And with high volumes of traffic comes collisions. But the full extent has never really been reported on.

Now, we’ve pulled together official statistics and combined it with our own reporting from stories we’ve covered in the past year to create exclusive analysis and bring a picture of how many accidents occur on the A96.

Data included within this tracker for 2019 to 2023 is using statistics on casualties and collisions from the Department for Transport.

The data is based on A96 accidents that have been reported to the police.

Official data is subject to a lag, so information for 2024 and 2025 has been added using information on crashes that Press and Journal reporters have written articles on.

Official statistics for 2024 will be added when it becomes available in late 2025.

The majority of statistics include collisions where at least one vehicle was involved, and at least one person was injured, where the incident was reported to the police.

a car drives by road signs that are side by side. One reads Aberdeen A96 and the other reads Inverness A96
The A96 connects Aberdeen and Inverness. Image by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Information given to the police is then reported to the Department for Transport via a collection method called STATS19.

Vehicles involved do not have to be motor vehicles – statistics can also include other conveyances, such as horses and bicycles.

A96 crashes

Each incident included within the map is given a ranking of how serious the crash was.

Collision severity is based on the severity of the most severely injured casualty.

These include fatal, where crashes have caused death less than 30 days after the accident; serious, where casualties have injuries which may include fractures, concussions, internal injuries, crushing, burns, severe cuts and severe general shock which requires medical treatment; and slight, where casualties are slightly injured, such as having a sprain, whiplash, bruises or cuts which are not judged to be severe.

Slight also includes injuries which do not require medical treatment.

The map below shows the locations of crashes that have occurred between 2019 and 2023.

Locations are provided by the Department for Transport statistics.

The year a crash occurred is marked by a different coloured marker, and hovering over each marker will provide more information about the collision.

You can click on the legend on the left hand side to hide or show each individual year, if you would like to see only one, or a selection of years.

The map below includes crashes that have happened in 2024. This data is taken from our own reporting.

This means location may be estimated based on the best knowledge available.

When do crashes take place?

We analysed both the official data and data gathered from our own reporting to build a picture of when accidents are occurring on the A96.

The chart below shows the number of crashes that occur at each time of the day.

We have also looked at the days and months of the year where the most collisions take place.

The below chart shows the months of the year.

 

The human impact

When discussing collisions on a major road, it’s important to remember the people involved.

The chart below shows the number of vehicles that have been involved in collisions from 2019 to the present day.

This has been organised by the number of vehicles that have been involved in each individual crash – from single-vehicle accidents to those with many vehicles.

Meanwhile, the chart below shows the number of people who have been injured in collisions from 2019 to the present day.

It does not reference severity, as this information is not always available from Police Scotland for crashes that we have included from our own reporting.

If this information is available, it will be included in the map.

 

Accident tracker methodology

Data included in this tracker is a mix of data from the UK Government Department for Transport and data collected manually by the Press and Journal’s live news journalists.

For the government statistics, the spreadsheets for vehicles, casualties and collisions for each year were joined together using Python.

A schema for the codes used within the release was obtained using R, and was joined together with columns used manually.

From there, the data was filtered on road type A, and road number 96 to obtain crashes for the A96.

Data for the 2024 crashes has been manually collated by Press and Journal live news reporters, and is based on crashes that the team has reported on.

The information included is taken from what was made public or given to reporters by Police Scotland, and may not be as in-depth as official reporting.

This also means that not all crashes that happen will likely appear on the map, as many crashes may be minor or may go unreported to either Police Scotland, which provides statistics to the Government, or by the Press and Journal.

Conversation