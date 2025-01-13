Care round-up: Gordonstoun highly-graded while Nairn care home praised for ‘strong and stable’ team

Gordonstoun School received high grades, while a Nairn care home’s staff team was described as “strong and stable” in the latest care reports.

The Press and Journal has looked at this week’s raft of inspection reports issued by The Care Inspectorate.

These cover the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

The organisation is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

The watchdog grades services on areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Here is a look at some stand-out reports from this week.

Gordonstoun School

New ratings: Wellbeing – 5

Inspection date: November 5-13

The school near Elgin accommodates more than 500 pupils in on-site accommodation and is the only school to enrol a British monarch.

According to the report, Gordonstoun takes child protection seriously with several measures in place to ensure a high standard is met.

This includes regular staff training, senior student training, external professional help and the “tellmi” app which allows students to ask questions and raise concerns.

The report stated: “Students benefitted from a strong sense of community. The school was ambitious for young people with a focus on developing well-rounded students with an awareness and interest in the world around them.”

Mano Childminding, Aberdeen

New ratings: Wellbeing – 4, Leadership – 5, Staff – 5, Setting – 4

Inspection date: November 27

The childminder provides care for up to six children from a ground floor flat within Aberdeen city centre.

Key positives observed by inspectors include the “kind and caring” nature of the childminder, as well as their capacity for self-reflection on their methods.

A parent told inspectors: “My little one feels at home and thrives in a very secure, consistent and safe environment.”

The childminder was praised for using the local community to her advantage during trips to places like the zoology building, parks and the beach.

Carolton Care Home, Nairn

New ratings: Wellbeing – 4, Staff – 5

Inspection date: December 16-19

A converted Victorian house in Nairn, with a capacity for 20 residents, Carolton was described by inspectors as “full of energy, laughter, and engagement”.

The highlight of the home was the staff, which was “strong and stable” with many long-standing team members.

One relative stated: “Since [my relative] moved into Carolton they have never looked back, their mental health has improved dramatically as has their physical health.

“This is testimony to the caring staff who look after them. It is the happiest I have seen [my relative] in many years.”

Bellfield Home, Banchory

New ratings: Wellbeing – 4, Staff – 4

Inspection date: December 11-12

Owned and managed by Crossreach, the care home cares for up to 34 older people.

Residents said they were “well cared for” while the home had recently undergone a refurbishment, with inspectors noting the “homely feel”.

Activities such as chair aerobics, quizzes and games, kept the residents engaged and active, while walks out and about made people feel seen in their hometown.

While accident reports were detailed and thorough, some falls had not been flagged to the Care Inspectorate, with inspectors urging management to make sure this happens.

Staff told inspectors: “This is the best job I’ve had”, “I like the management, they

really care about the residents” and “It’s a brilliant team”.

