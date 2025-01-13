Care round-up: Gordonstoun highly-graded while Nairn care home praised for ‘strong and stable’ team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Care round-up: Gordonstoun highly-graded while Nairn care home praised for ‘strong and stable’ team

The Press and Journal has looked at the latest care reported released by the Care Inspectorate.

Image: DC Thomson.
By Ross Hempseed

Gordonstoun School received high grades, while a Nairn care home’s staff team was described as “strong and stable” in the latest care reports.

The Press and Journal has looked at this week’s raft of inspection reports issued by The Care Inspectorate.

These cover the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

The organisation is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

The watchdog grades services on areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Here is a look at some stand-out reports from this week.

Gordonstoun School

New ratings: Wellbeing – 5

Inspection date: November 5-13

The school near Elgin accommodates more than 500 pupils in on-site accommodation and is the only school to enrol a British monarch.

According to the report, Gordonstoun takes child protection seriously with several measures in place to ensure a high standard is met.

Gordonstoun School was subject of a care report. Image: Shutterstock.
This includes regular staff training, senior student training, external professional help and the “tellmi” app which allows students to ask questions and raise concerns.

The report stated: “Students benefitted from a strong sense of community. The school was ambitious for young people with a focus on developing well-rounded students with an awareness and interest in the world around them.”

Mano Childminding, Aberdeen

New ratings: Wellbeing – 4, Leadership – 5, Staff – 5, Setting – 4

Inspection date: November 27

The childminder provides care for up to six children from a ground floor flat within Aberdeen city centre.

Key positives observed by inspectors include the “kind and caring” nature of the childminder, as well as their capacity for self-reflection on their methods.

A parent told inspectors: “My little one feels at home and thrives in a very secure, consistent and safe environment.”

The childminder was praised for using the local community to her advantage during trips to places like the zoology building, parks and the beach.

Carolton Care Home, Nairn

New ratings: Wellbeing – 4, Staff – 5

Inspection date: December 16-19

A converted Victorian house in Nairn, with a capacity for 20 residents, Carolton was described by inspectors as “full of energy, laughter, and engagement”.

Carolton Care Home in Nairn. Image: Google Maps.

The highlight of the home was the staff, which was “strong and stable” with many long-standing team members.

One relative stated: “Since [my relative] moved into Carolton they have never looked back, their mental health has improved dramatically as has their physical health.

“This is testimony to the caring staff who look after them. It is the happiest I have seen [my relative] in many years.”

Bellfield Home, Banchory

New ratings: Wellbeing – 4, Staff – 4

Inspection date: December 11-12

Owned and managed by Crossreach, the care home cares for up to 34 older people.

Residents said they were “well cared for” while the home had recently undergone a refurbishment, with inspectors noting the “homely feel”.

Bellfield House in Banchory. Image: Google Maps.

Activities such as chair aerobics, quizzes and games, kept the residents engaged and active, while walks out and about made people feel seen in their hometown.

While accident reports were detailed and thorough, some falls had not been flagged to the Care Inspectorate, with inspectors urging management to make sure this happens.

Staff told inspectors: “This is the best job I’ve had”, “I like the management, they
really care about the residents” and “It’s a brilliant team”.

