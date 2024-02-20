Hugh Inkster, who served with distinction and maintained the Ballater war memorial, dies aged 97

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries
Obituaries

Hugh Inkster, who served with distinction and maintained the Ballater war memorial, dies aged 97

The gunner was in London on VE Day in 1945 and spoke about his memorable experiences as Britons celebrated the end of the war. Neil Drysdale reports.
Neil Drysdale
Hugh Inkster with Davie Paton from Legion Scotland.
Hugh Inkster with Davie Paton from Legion Scotland.

Hugh Inkster was among the millions of Britons who celebrated the end of the Second World War in Europe in 1945.

But the far-travelled north-east man, who has died at the age of 97, must have been one of the few Scots who marked VE Day in a London double-decker bus.

As a teenager who grew up in the rolling fields of rural Aberdeenshire, Ballater-based Mr Inkster went on to spend more than 40 years in the military and advanced to the rank of Lieutenant-Colonel while serving in such different locations as India, Singapore and Germany during the 1960s and 1970s.

Thereafter, the Royal Artillery gunner taught subsequent generations of young Artillery officers and Gunnery instructors before maintaining the war memorial in Ballater with such unstinting care that it was regularly recognised as being the best in Scotland.

A young Hugh Inkster spent VE Day in London and served in the army for 42 years.

He vividly recalled the circumstances which led to him enlisting towards the end of the hostilities in 1945. He said: “I was about 18 and I remember being told we had a one-in-ten chance of being sent down the mines.

“I had grown up in the countryside at Crathie – my father was the electrician at Balmoral – and I didn’t fancy that at all, so I joined the army and I did my basic training as VE Day approached.

We were soaking up freedom

“I was down in the south of England and we were given three days off. So we travelled up from Woking to London Waterloo and there was this massive party going on. We joined the crowds in the streets and we were singing, dancing, celebrating wherever you looked and it was like the Coronation and the Diamond Jubilee in one.

“There was a group of us who finished up in an empty double-decker bus. We slept in it and I was on the top deck and we were all so excited by what was happening.

“It was innocent fun – I know that all the bars were doing a roaring trade, but we didn’t need alcohol, we were young, we were soaking up the freedom and the chance to have a laugh and escape from the normal day-to-day life in the service.

John Forsyth and Hugh Inkster at the war memorial in Ballater.

“Eventually, I ended up in India, two months after VJ Day and I liked being a soldier, so I signed up with the Royal Artillery for seven years – and I ended up doing 42 years!”

His son, Alaister, spoke warmly about the meticulous care with which his dad and his friend John Forsyth maintained the war memorial for many years.

On one occasion, the duo’s efforts received a perfect score of 100 points to win the Best Kept Memorial award from the Royal British Legion Scotland.

Hugh paid tribute to the Queen

Alaister said: “Dad was always a glass-half-full person who found the positives in life, but he appreciated others hadn’t been so fortunate, so was determined to do whatever he could to make the memorial a fitting tribute to those who didn’t come home.

“They won a hat-trick of awards and although he didn’t make a fuss, he was still looking after it when he was in his 90s.”

Hugh Inkster saluted the efforts of all those who preserve war memorials.

The beloved husband of the late Ailsa and Helen, who survives him, along with Alaister, was a popular figure in Deeside and paid a poignant tribute to Queen Elizabeth when she died in September 2022.

He had first met the young girl who later became a monarch when they were just children together and his father worked at Balmoral Castle.

He said: “It is the duty of an old soldier to come to pay my final respects.

“In 1944, I took my pledge to the King and his successors. She was a terrific lady.”

‘Just like any other neighbour’: Ballater gathers around Queen’s Jubilee Cairn for minute’s silence

His funeral will take place at Glenmuick Parish Church on Monday, February 26 and attendees have been asked to wear bright colours rather than veils and grey suits.

As Alaister said: “Dad wanted this to be a celebration of his life, with no weeping and wailing, because he thought he had had a good innings.”

Jim McColl leads tributes to award-winning Granite City gardener Sandy Inkster

 

More from Obituaries

Cara Baxter, 42, with her children Grace and Sam.
'She just wanted to make it to our daughter's birthday': Husband's tribute to Inverurie…
Herbert Donald, part of Aberdeen's Donald Dynasty, the family behind the city's entertainment venues for decades.
Final curtain comes down for Aberdeen showman Herbert Donald, 87
Forres couple Jean and Sandy Mackay.
'Till death do us part': Double funeral of Forres couple Jean and Sandy Mackay
Mario Korzycki from Bridge of Don and his family.
'You've warmed our broken hearts': Family's gratitude for support after shock death of Bridge…
Big-hearted Elaine Mearns of Inverness.
'This was your life mum': Inverness family's tribute to kind-hearted Elaine Mearns
Fraserburgh funeral director Paul Deans, one of the many whose business has been targeted by scammers.
Stolen pics and lookalike livestreams: The 'sick' Facebook funeral scams targeting Aberdeenshire and Moray…
Peter Laing MBE, stalwart of Keith community life.
'We shared him with the entire community': Family's tribute to Keith stalwart Peter Laing
Emma Smith, 33, of Strichen.
'We had just 12 weeks with our girl': Strichen family share heart-breaking cancer journey…
Iain McGettrick from Portlethen with his children Olivia and Luke.
'Night daddy, we love you:' Tributes to Portlethen dad Iain McGettrick, 38
Colin Thain of Macduff Diesels has died.
Colin Thain: Managing-director of Macduff Diesels dies aged 74