Banff Bridge vital repairs cost £3 million — which other at-risk bridges are on council’s priority list?

Banff Bridge is at the top of Aberdeenshire Council’s priority list after serious structural issues were discovered — but what about the other closed or at-risk bridges?

The bridge, which is almost 250 years old, needs essential scour remedial and preventative works immediately to safeguard it from closing.

It carries the vital A98 road across the River Deveron at Banff, connecting the town with Macduff and the rest of the north-east.

The structure was heightened to red alert at an Aberdeenshire Council meeting last month — meaning there is a high chance it could close in the next five years.

Repairs for the seven-span A-listed structure have been estimated to cost £3 million.

There are 1,311 public bridges in Aberdeenshire alone, and it’s estimated that almost a quarter of them are showing signs of “significant deterioration”.

With severe weather increasingly clobbering Aberdeenshire leading to more flooding, accidents, and everyday wear and tear it’s thought this number will keep increasing.

Read on to find out:

The five other bridges most at risk of closure, and how much it is estimated they will cost

Which bridges are already closed, and where they sit on the priority list

And, if there’s a bridge you use that is at risk of closing on our interactive map

Which Aberdeenshire bridges are most at risk of closing?

There are three bridges listed as red, which as previously mentioned means there is a risk they will close within five years.

But, 25 bridges have been given an amber alert status — meaning they could be shut within 10 years if no work is carried out.

Meanwhile, a further 21 bridges are at risk of closing in the next 20 years and have been given a yellow status.

As mentioned, Banff has been moved to the top of the priority list to save it from closing, but here are the other bridges at the highest risk of closing.

Here’s the Aberdeenshire bridges most at risk of shutting…

Dinnet Bridge, B9158

Now Aboyne Bridge is closed, Dinnet is the closest Dee crossing connecting Birse and the surrounding area to the village.

The local authority has listed the structure as a red alert, describing it as “important”. It is fourth on the priority list.

The B-listed bridge needs strengthening and major concrete repairs, which is estimated to cost around £4m.

Don Bridge, Monymusk

While the Don crossing has been placed on the list at number 19, it is the third (and final) bridge given a red alert status.

According to Aberdeenshire Council’s list, the deck needs to be replaced which is estimated to cost £1.5m.

Waterside Bridge, A975

The bridge carries the A975 over the Ythan from Newburgh to Collieston or the much-loved Forvie Nature Reserve.

It has been ranked as the fifth highest priority for the council to repair, and described as a “vital” structure it has been given an amber alert status.

It needs major concrete repairs, deck waterproofing and steelwork maintenance repairs, estimated to cost £2.5m.

Inverbervie Bridge, A92

The unique seven-arched curving bridge made headlines in 2015 when “daylight” showed its cracks.

The bridge, over the Bervie Water, carries the A92 northwards out of Inverbervie.

It has been placed at number six on the local authority’s repair priority list, and has been given an amber status.

Built in 1935, the has already had major repair works carried out on it, and it is thought the 656ft link will have to be replaced.

The structure needs major concrete repairs, deck joint replacements and waterproofing. The repairs are estimated to cost a whopping £20m, making it the most expensive bridge on the list.

Bridge of Buchaam, A97

The crossing near Strathdon, between Glenkindie and Bellabeg, has been placed at number seven on the priority list.

The vital bridge has also been listed as amber and needs major masonry remediation and deck strengthening. It is thought the repairs will cost £1m.

You can find out more about the other at-risk bridges, and where they are, in our interactive map below.

What about the already closed bridges?

Aboyne Bridge, on the B968, which closed abruptly closed last November has been placed second on the list of priorities.

The category B listed structure crosses the River Dee and has connected the communities between Aboyne and Birse for 84 years.

It needs major structural remediation required, but the scope is still “to be defined”.

The iconic bridge is estimated to cost £2.5m to repair and reopen to traffic.

Abbeyton Bridge, near Fourdon, was closed in 2018 due to its deteriorating condition. The bridge carried the B966 Fettercairn to Fordoun road, was later demolished amid fears it could crumble onto the railway tracks underneath.

It was thought work to replace the bridge would start last year, however, the crossing has been placed third on the priority list.

However, others like Park Bridge, Gorrachie and Burnside all have a place further down the priority list.

There are nine public bridges listed as black alert, meaning they are closed, and they can all be seen on our map below.

However, there are 14 bridges in total closed to vehicles across Aberdeenshire. The other five have not been put on the priority list.

Council takes ‘very careful consideration’ into prioritising bridge repairs

Sharp rises in construction costs and budget limitations have already impacted repairs.

According to Aberdeenshire Council, regular inspections have highlighted concerns and increased deterioration at certain structures.

Chair of the council’s infrastructure services committee Alan Turner recently said: “There is no question that the management of our bridges requires very careful consideration and this workbank prioritisation programme does just that – providing clarity for the public to see which bridges require the most immediate interventions.

“With unlimited funding we would, of course, want to see all our bridges repaired or replaced as required, but we have to face facts that we simply don’t have the budget to do that.”

Our interactive map shows the full list of bridges at risk according to Aberdeenshire Council — click on each icon to find out more

