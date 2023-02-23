Aberdeenshire families’ heartache continues as Nude in the Nettles DNA proves no match for their missing loved ones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

Aberdeenshire families’ heartache continues as Nude in the Nettles DNA proves no match for their missing loved ones

By Susy Macaulay
February 23, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 23, 2023, 5:50 pm
DNA taken by North Yorkshire police cold case investigator Max Jowett from relatives of Dolly Sheriffs (left) and Margaret Docherty Moody has proved no match for the mystery murder victim found near the North York moors in 1981.
DNA taken by North Yorkshire police cold case investigator Max Jowett from relatives of Dolly Sheriffs (left) and Margaret Docherty Moody has proved no match for the mystery murder victim found near the North York moors in 1981.

Two north men still have the agony of not knowing what happened to their missing loved ones after their DNA failed to match a mystery murder victim in North Yorkshire.

Jim Lawson from Aboyne, and Archie Moody, living in Inverurie, gave DNA samples to North Yorkshire police in January to run for a match with the body of a woman found on the edge of the North York moors and still unidentified after more than forty years.

Jim’s older sister Penuel Sheriffs, known as Dolly, disappeared without trace in Spean Bridge in October 1958, while Archie’s mum Margaret Bell Poland Docherty Moody disappeared from her Motherwell home in the summer of 1977.

The mystery murder victim, dubbed the Nude in the Nettles by the Yorkshire media, had certain similarities to Dolly and Margaret being a mum, the right general build and age group.

North Yorkshire police’s reconstructed face of the mystery murder victim found in North Yorkshire in 1981.

Jim got in touch with North Yorkshire police after a spotting a Crimewatch appeal last year looking to identify the mystery woman.

He was four when his sister Dolly, originally from Aboyne and mum to two small boys, disappeared from her home at the railway cottages at Achindaul one Saturday afternoon.

Her husband, railway signalman Sandy Sheriffs said he was at home asleep after nightshift, and when he woke that afternoon she was gone.

Dolly disappeared into thin air

He said he thought she had gone into Fort William on the 2pm bus, as the women of Spean Bridge tended to do on a Saturday afternoon.

But witnesses noted she wasn’t on the bus that day.

Despite police and community searches, it was as if Dolly had disappeared into thin air.

The only picture available of missing Penuel Sheriffs.  Image BNA

The case caused shockwaves locally, and still haunts people in the close-knit area.

When he heard of the negative DNA match to the North Yorkshire case, Jim Lawson, who now lives in Dundee, said: “Part of me was hoping it was her, part of me wasn’t.

“Even if it had been her it wouldn’t have been a nice thing to deal with.

Needle in a haystack

“I don’t know where to turn now. It’s like looking for a needle in a haystack.”

Police Scotland have said they can’t review Dolly’s case as she was never reported missing.

Both Jim and Archie have found the not-knowing hard.

Archie Moody (left) gave a DNA sample to specialist police staff investigator Max Jowett of the Cold Case Review Team, North Yorkshire Police on January 10, 2023.  Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Archie’s mum disappeared when he was 10, and the family’s chaotic lifestyle led him to a life of crime.

He has nursed his heartbreak about his mum for decades, and the anguish of it is no less now that he has long abandoned his life of drugs and crime.

He didn’t want to comment on the DNA findings.

North Yorkshire police say they are now closing their files on both cases.

David Sutherland has been haunted by what happened to Dolly since he was a child.

Retired crane driver David Sutherland has been troubled by the case since hearing about it as a child from relatives in the area.

He, along with the rest of the community who knew Dolly, has his own dark theory about what happened to her.

“The peat close to the house could hide a multitude of sins,” he said.

More like this:

Was missing Highland woman the victim of notorious 1981 ‘Nude in the Nettles’ mystery? Cold case detectives testing north-east DNA to find out

What happened to Penuel Sheriffs? Disappearance of Aboyne mother still a mystery after 63 years

The day Dolly disappeared: Spean Bridge neighbours recall the disappearance of Aboyne woman Penuel Sheriffs

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Past Times

DNA taken by North Yorkshire police cold case investigator Max Jowett from relatives of Dolly Sheriffs (left) and Margaret Docherty Moody has proved no match for the mystery murder victim found near the North York moors in 1981.
Be Prepared: Could you have passed the Girl Guide tests of 1944?
DNA taken by North Yorkshire police cold case investigator Max Jowett from relatives of Dolly Sheriffs (left) and Margaret Docherty Moody has proved no match for the mystery murder victim found near the North York moors in 1981.
Loch Ness Monster at 90: The Inverness sighting which started 'Nessie-fever'
DNA taken by North Yorkshire police cold case investigator Max Jowett from relatives of Dolly Sheriffs (left) and Margaret Docherty Moody has proved no match for the mystery murder victim found near the North York moors in 1981.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
DNA taken by North Yorkshire police cold case investigator Max Jowett from relatives of Dolly Sheriffs (left) and Margaret Docherty Moody has proved no match for the mystery murder victim found near the North York moors in 1981.
Gallery: Which Aberdeen school is the best? Well, that's up for debate!
DNA taken by North Yorkshire police cold case investigator Max Jowett from relatives of Dolly Sheriffs (left) and Margaret Docherty Moody has proved no match for the mystery murder victim found near the North York moors in 1981.
Gallery: 20 years of events, disasters and developments at Powis Academy
DNA taken by North Yorkshire police cold case investigator Max Jowett from relatives of Dolly Sheriffs (left) and Margaret Docherty Moody has proved no match for the mystery murder victim found near the North York moors in 1981.
When Dusty Springfield's heavenly vocals silenced a crying baby in Elgin
P&J history timeline
Interactive: Discover the unforgettable moments in history The P&J was there for
Dennis Nilsen: Clogged drains finally exposed depraved killer's heinous crimes in 1983
DNA taken by North Yorkshire police cold case investigator Max Jowett from relatives of Dolly Sheriffs (left) and Margaret Docherty Moody has proved no match for the mystery murder victim found near the North York moors in 1981.
When the north-east battled the Beast from the East in 2018
DNA taken by North Yorkshire police cold case investigator Max Jowett from relatives of Dolly Sheriffs (left) and Margaret Docherty Moody has proved no match for the mystery murder victim found near the North York moors in 1981.
Love is in the air: Celebrating Valentine's Day in Aberdeen over the years

Most Read

1
DNA taken by North Yorkshire police cold case investigator Max Jowett from relatives of Dolly Sheriffs (left) and Margaret Docherty Moody has proved no match for the mystery murder victim found near the North York moors in 1981.
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary declared major incident as queue of 13 ambulances stacked up outside…
2
2
Macduff Aldi hopes are still alive
Aldi will still push for Macduff shop despite Tesco undoing plans in court
3
DNA taken by North Yorkshire police cold case investigator Max Jowett from relatives of Dolly Sheriffs (left) and Margaret Docherty Moody has proved no match for the mystery murder victim found near the North York moors in 1981.
Air ambulance lands at Kemnay school grounds following road incident
4
DNA taken by North Yorkshire police cold case investigator Max Jowett from relatives of Dolly Sheriffs (left) and Margaret Docherty Moody has proved no match for the mystery murder victim found near the North York moors in 1981.
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
5
DNA taken by North Yorkshire police cold case investigator Max Jowett from relatives of Dolly Sheriffs (left) and Margaret Docherty Moody has proved no match for the mystery murder victim found near the North York moors in 1981.
‘I couldn’t breathe’: Army veteran choked pregnant partner and pulled woman out of car…
6
DNA taken by North Yorkshire police cold case investigator Max Jowett from relatives of Dolly Sheriffs (left) and Margaret Docherty Moody has proved no match for the mystery murder victim found near the North York moors in 1981.
IN PICTURES: Dancers and bright colours galore as Lent kicked off with carnival festival…
7
DNA taken by North Yorkshire police cold case investigator Max Jowett from relatives of Dolly Sheriffs (left) and Margaret Docherty Moody has proved no match for the mystery murder victim found near the North York moors in 1981.
Aberdeen’s Cafe Boheme earns coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
8
Marischal Court, Aberdeen
Two men charged following £16,000 drugs recovery in Aberdeen
9
DNA taken by North Yorkshire police cold case investigator Max Jowett from relatives of Dolly Sheriffs (left) and Margaret Docherty Moody has proved no match for the mystery murder victim found near the North York moors in 1981.
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
10
wood group headquarters
Wood shares soar on confirmation of £1.5billion takeover offers

More from Press and Journal

New Inverness Chamber of Commerce CEO Colin Marr
Colin Marr named new Inverness Chamber of Commerce chief executive
DNA taken by North Yorkshire police cold case investigator Max Jowett from relatives of Dolly Sheriffs (left) and Margaret Docherty Moody has proved no match for the mystery murder victim found near the North York moors in 1981.
Community groups urged to make a pitch for Royal Dornoch Golf Club funds
DNA taken by North Yorkshire police cold case investigator Max Jowett from relatives of Dolly Sheriffs (left) and Margaret Docherty Moody has proved no match for the mystery murder victim found near the North York moors in 1981.
Rural housing crisis: Salmon Scotland calls for urgent action to tackle pressing issue
DNA taken by North Yorkshire police cold case investigator Max Jowett from relatives of Dolly Sheriffs (left) and Margaret Docherty Moody has proved no match for the mystery murder victim found near the North York moors in 1981.
Billy Dodds says Caley Thistle must quickly regain momentum in play-off bid
DNA taken by North Yorkshire police cold case investigator Max Jowett from relatives of Dolly Sheriffs (left) and Margaret Docherty Moody has proved no match for the mystery murder victim found near the North York moors in 1981.
Injury blow for Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
DNA taken by North Yorkshire police cold case investigator Max Jowett from relatives of Dolly Sheriffs (left) and Margaret Docherty Moody has proved no match for the mystery murder victim found near the North York moors in 1981.
Six Nations: Zander Fagerson grateful to be back and confident of more progress in…
DNA taken by North Yorkshire police cold case investigator Max Jowett from relatives of Dolly Sheriffs (left) and Margaret Docherty Moody has proved no match for the mystery murder victim found near the North York moors in 1981.
Highland League: Cole Anderson joins Inverurie Locos from Formartine United
DNA taken by North Yorkshire police cold case investigator Max Jowett from relatives of Dolly Sheriffs (left) and Margaret Docherty Moody has proved no match for the mystery murder victim found near the North York moors in 1981.
IN FULL: My Place Scottish Civic Trust nominees from Argyll, Moray and Highlands
DNA taken by North Yorkshire police cold case investigator Max Jowett from relatives of Dolly Sheriffs (left) and Margaret Docherty Moody has proved no match for the mystery murder victim found near the North York moors in 1981.
Primary school in Inverness to stay shut tomorrow due to heating failure
DNA taken by North Yorkshire police cold case investigator Max Jowett from relatives of Dolly Sheriffs (left) and Margaret Docherty Moody has proved no match for the mystery murder victim found near the North York moors in 1981.
Traumatised cliff plunge survivor given second chance by criminal court

Editor's Picks

Most Commented