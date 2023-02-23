Restaurant review: Quality service and stylish surroundings the star of the show at The Terrace at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Society

Restaurant review: Quality service and stylish surroundings the star of the show at The Terrace at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen

By Rosemary Lowne
February 23, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 23, 2023, 2:49 pm
The menu at The Terrace includes dishes like halloumi fries, burgers, salads and seafood. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
The menu at The Terrace includes dishes like halloumi fries, burgers, salads and seafood. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

It’s not every day that you’re treated to a glittering light show before dinner.

But that is exactly what happened as my other half and I made our way through the huge crowds who had turned out in force to soak up Spectra, the city’s urban light festival.

Stopping to admire Union Terrace Gardens in all its illuminated glory, it really lifted the spirits to see Aberdeen abuzz with excitement as we made our way to The Terrace, the new bar/cafe at His Majesty’s Theatre.

Wonderful views over Union Terrace Gardens can be enjoyed from The Terrace. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Word on the street has been positive about the new space since it opened in December last year.

So we decided to ditch the oven gloves and washing up for the night and head out to the Rosemount Viaduct venue to sample the wares.

The Terrace

Walking into the theatre foyer, a friendly staff member directed us up the stairs to The Terrace.

First impressions were excellent as a friendly server quickly appeared and showed us to our seats.

With the streets so busy outside it was a surprise to find that the spacious cafe was largely empty apart from two other tables who were in for drinks.

After shedding the winter layers, I sat and drank in the super-modern surroundings.

The Terrace boasts stylish surroundings. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

From futuristic lighting and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Union Terrace Gardens, to the replica tree festooned with fairy lights and leftover Christmas baubles, the interiors set a chic and stylish tone.

The only minor faux pas was the rather tall and imposing metal table number holders that we ended up moving out the way.

From the word go the service was faultless as our server quickly placed a large bottle of water on the table before we even had the chance to ask.

Relaxed and raring to go, we wasted no time in scanning the menu to see what tasty treats were on offer.

The food

Made up of 12 small plates, five specials and four desserts, the menu was easy to navigate.

From Cajun chicken skewers and a homemade hummus bowl to Korean cauliflower buffalo wings and torpedo prawns, the small plate menu was oozing with options.

After much deliberation, we decided to share three small plates: halloumi fries, katsu fries and garlic and wine prawns.

After putting our order in, we asked if we could move over to one of the window seats so we could enjoy the glowing Union Terrace Gardens and our server was only too happy to oblige, kindly helping us to move our drinks over.

The halloumi fries with sriracha mayonnaise were a winner. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Sitting back and enjoying the light show with a nice glass of white wine really was the perfect apéritif.

Our dishes arrived quickly so we dug right in.

The star of the small plates was undoubtedly the halloumi fries.

All too often, halloumi can be overcooked, leaving it rubbery and a bit too chewy in texture, but in this case the cheese was gooey perfection and ideal for dunking into the accompanying sriracha mayonnaise.

Also tasty were the katsu fries served with a sweet flavoured katsu sauce, fresh chilli, cheese and spring onions.

The katsu fries featured a sweet katsu sauce, fresh chilli, cheese and spring onions. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

This dish also came with cheddar type orange cheese which we both felt was an unnecessary addition.

Seafood obsessed, my other half enthusiastically forked one of the juicy king prawns, served in a garlic and Chardonnay sauce with toasted ciabatta.

We both agreed that while not rave worthy, the prawns were tasty enough, although the crusts of the accompanying toast were a bit overdone which was a little disappointing.

On to the mains and there were five options to choose from including breaded fish and chips, a halloumi burger and a Caesar salad.

The prawns were served in a garlic and Chardonnay sauce. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

I opted for the breaded monkfish on flatbread served with dressed rocket with homemade mango salsa and sriracha mayonnaise.

Eyeing up the huge flatbread, which took up the whole plate, I had no idea where to begin.

The breaded monkfish itself was perfectly cooked with a nice crisp to it and a mild sweet flavour.

A tad on the dry side, I struggled to get my fork through the large flatbread and, I hate to say it, but on the whole, I just didn’t feel that it worked with the breaded monkfish and salad.

The breaded monkfish on flatbread was served with dressed rocket, homemade mango salsa and sriracha mayonnaise. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Perhaps if the flatbread was a little thinner and lighter it would complement the fish a bit better.

Next to me, the other half tucked into his Angus burger with cheese and fries.

Asked for his verdict, he said he found the burger lacking flavour while the cheddar style orange cheese wasn’t especially tasty and the burger bun was a bit over done.

On a positive note though, the fries were a winner as he polished the lot without complaint.

Too stuffed for dessert we instead nursed our wine while taking in the beautiful views towards Union Terrace Gardens before asking for the bill.

The Angus burger was served on a brioche bun with burger sauce, cheese and a crisp salad. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The verdict

With excellent staff, wonderful surroundings and an amazing view over Union Terrace Gardens, The Terrace certainly has an awful lot going for it.

To be fair, there might just be a few teething problems with the menu which is understandable given the venue has only been open since December 2022.

As I mentioned, the food was fine and with a few tweaks it could really be something special.

I for one will be returning to The Terrace to sample a few more dishes, especially as the staff were so warm and welcoming.

The Terrace is located inside the iconic His Majesty’s Theatre. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Information

Address: His Majesty’s Theatre, Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen AB25 1GL

T: 01224 641122

W: aberdeenperformingarts.com/the-terrace/

Price: £76 for three small plates, two mains and a bottle of white wine.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Society

Pam Rennie is in demand as a wedding cake designer.Photo: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Life's a piece of cake for Drumoak dinner lady turned top tier wedding baker
Milena Skaloudova creates stunning mosaics inspired by nature and geometric patterns. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire artist brightening up gardens with vibrant mosaics
Emmanuel Lopez opened Chez Raphael in 2022. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
'I was practically born in the kitchen': French baker brings tradition that has been…
Union Kirk is the perfect city centre wedding venue. Image: Zoe Rae Photography.
Gallery: Local suppliers highlighted as Union Kirk the perfect spot for a city centre…
Spirits are high at The Strong Water Co in Banchory as they prepare for a food and wine night. Photo by Kami Thomson, DC Thomson.
Talk of the Town: The Strong Water Co treating Banchory while Aberdam bring something…
Quirky is one word to describe How Bizarre How Bizarre, a new shop in Stonehaven offering all things weird and wonderful. Pictured are owners David Neill and Adele Mackie with their adorable therapet Rudi. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Buckfast chocolate is one of the quirky products available at a new eco shop…
Siam Cottage has been a staple of Aberdeen's dining scene for a long time. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Siam Cottage's Thai food continues to hit the mark in Aberdeen
Ron Constable is stirring up success with his retro coffee pod. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Retro coffee pod Café Sal is causing a stir in Bridge of Don in…
Jon Mitchell is doing things a little differently in Peterhead. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Trailblazing Peterhead optical boutique remains climate conscious while ensuring customers feel Very Spexy
Enjoy a palentines feast at Second Home. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Enjoy cafes, cocktails and conversation in Aberdeen this weekend

Most Read

1
There were 13 ambulances waiting outside ARI on Wednesday evening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary declared major incident as queue of 13 ambulances stacked up outside…
2
2
Macduff Aldi hopes are still alive
Aldi will still push for Macduff shop despite Tesco undoing plans in court
3
Two fire appliances are in attendance in Kemnay. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Air ambulance lands at Kemnay school grounds following road incident
4
Ex oil and gas worker Tom Giles is franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An army veteran who previously completed a charity bike ride from Aberdeen to Arbroath has been found guilty of attacking his pregnant partner Picture shows; Sammy Stewart. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
‘I couldn’t breathe’: Army veteran choked pregnant partner and pulled woman out of car…
6
Participants of the show, including King Momo. Image: Truman Vaz Photography.
IN PICTURES: Dancers and bright colours galore as Lent kicked off with carnival festival…
7
Society ; Chef Feature. Cafe Boheme with Chef John Pattillo and Owner Paul Mair. (pictured) 27/11/18 Picture by HEATHER FOWLIE
Aberdeen’s Cafe Boheme earns coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
8
Marischal Court, Aberdeen
Two men charged following £16,000 drugs recovery in Aberdeen
9
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
10
wood group headquarters
Wood shares soar on confirmation of £1.5billion takeover offers

More from Press and Journal

New Inverness Chamber of Commerce CEO Colin Marr
Colin Marr named new Inverness Chamber of Commerce chief executive
Royal Dornoch Golf Club paid out nearly £12,000 to community groups last year
Community groups urged to make a pitch for Royal Dornoch Golf Club funds
Tavish Scott will highlight the lack of affordable homes at a rural housing conference
Rural housing crisis: Salmon Scotland calls for urgent action to tackle pressing issue
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds says Caley Thistle must quickly regain momentum in play-off bid
Aberdeen's Connor Barron looks frustrated during his first Premiership appearance of the season - the 4-0 away defeat to Dundee United. Image: SNS
Injury blow for Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Zander Fagerson, was concerned he might miss this Six Nations.
Six Nations: Zander Fagerson grateful to be back and confident of more progress in…
Cole Anderson has joined Inverurie Locos from Formartine United. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Highland League: Cole Anderson joins Inverurie Locos from Formartine United
Members of the Oban Communities Trust gathered with representatives of contractors TSL outside The Rockfield Centre before work started. Image: Supplied.
IN FULL: My Place Scottish Civic Trust nominees from Argyll, Moray and Highlands
Lochardil Primary School in Inverness.
Primary school in Inverness to stay shut tomorrow due to heating failure
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A young offender who survived a Caithness cliff fall that killed his girlfriend has been given a chance to get his life back on track Picture shows; Dominic Long. N/A. Supplied by Unknown - used previously without credit on November 4, 2022 Date; Unknown
Traumatised cliff plunge survivor given second chance by criminal court

Editor's Picks

Most Commented