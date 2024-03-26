The Peterhead fisherman who used his trawler in WW1 minesweeping

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

The Peterhead fisherman who used his trawler in WW1 minesweeping

The story of a heroic Peterhead fisherman’s actions during WW1 which involved using his trawler to clear enemy mines has been uncovered after years of mystery. Isaac Buchan reports.
Isaac Buchan
Robert is now beaming with pride after finding out his grandfather's story. Thursday, February 22nd, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Robert is now beaming with pride after finding out his grandfather's story. Thursday, February 22nd, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The story of a heroic Peterhead fisherman’s actions during WW1 which involved using his trawler to clear enemy mines has been uncovered after years of mystery.

Robert Buchan was a Peterhead skipper during the outbreak of the First World War.

During the war, he earned a multitude of commendations such as a Distinguished Service Cross (DSC) and an MBE, yet his actions which earned these awards remained unknown until new amateur research uncovered the truth.

This is the story of how Robert went from being a skipper in Peterhead, to a minesweeping war hero.

A picture of Robert in his naval uniform, currently in possession of his grandson Robert: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Robert’s early days in Peterhead and career in fishing, and new purpose when war broke out

The late Robert Buchan’s story started on the 12th of November 1889 with his birth into a big Peterhead family. He was raised by his father, Joseph – a fisherman who died young – and his mother Mary.

Robert went on to follow in his father’s footsteps by becoming a fisherman, and earned his Skippers ticket in 1912, at the age of 22.

Before war broke out, he lived at Balmoor Terrace.

Robert pictured top left alongside his wife (bottom left) and two friends Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

After Britain entered WW1, the Royal Navy requisitioned many fishing trawlers and drifters for the war effort, which included a large amount of the north’s fishing fleet — and Robert’s.

Ships from Aberdeen, Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Buckie made up a large part of Auxiliary Patrol, who were tasked with minesweeping efforts and taking out the unseen threat of enemy submarines.

And this is where the late Robert’s first distinguishment was revealed by records recently uncovered by his family, through his service in the Auxiliary Patrol.

The Naval Medal Record showing Robert Buchan’s DSC commendation. Isaac Buchan/DCT Media Date; 17/09/1918

A report revealed he received a Distinguished Service Cross (DSC) for “All round good work, minesweeping and patrol”.

Report on Robert revealed how many mines he destroyed — and submarines he caught

The report goes on further and says that he destroyed 45 enemy mines on the seabed, and also caught a submarine through his nets. Not the exact type of catch Robert would have expected before the war.

Roberts Grandson, who shares his name, had uncovered the story of the DSC on a visit to The Archives Collection at Kew Gardens in London, yet nothing could be found on the mystery MBE which remained in Robert’s collection, other than hints from letters and newspaper clippings that mentioned his actions in the Adriatic.

Robert Buchan feels great pride in the actions of his grandfather.<br />Thursday, February 22nd, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Now, thanks to extensive trawling (of the non-nautical variety) through naval archives and letters, the story of the late Robert’s medal worthy actions has been pieced together.

The first piece comes in the form of a letter from Captain Gilbert Owen Stephenson, a well decorated officer who served in both World Wars.

The letter dated 25 September 1919, commends the late Robert for “excellent services in the Otranto Mobile Barrage Force.”

The letter shows how highly Robert was thought of by superiors. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Letter reveals Peterhead fisherman’s bravery in the Adriatic, and rise to leadership

The story of the Otranto Mobile Barrage force is one of great bravery from those who served in trawlers and drifters, whilst being out-resourced and out-numbered.

The Strait of Otranto is located at the narrowest point in the Adriatic between Italy and Albania, and was a key location for the Austro-Hungarian navy as the bottleneck for ships entering the Mediterranean.

During the Otranto Campaign, the British forces used trawlers and drifters to create a blockade using nets to deny enemy submarines access to the Mediterranean.

British Naval Drifters in the Otranto Strait, Adriatic Sea. Supplied by IWMCollections IWM Photo No.: Q 63401, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons Date; Unknown

These trawlers and drifters were often attacked by much larger Austro-Hungarian cruisers and submarines, and despite brave efforts, the blockade itself was deemed unsuccessful, being called a “large sieve through which U-boats could pass with impunity” by military historian H.P. Willmott.

However, across the board the brave fishermen from the north-east and across the UK were commended for their bravery in the face of imminent danger and stood their ground against a better-equipped force.

And this sentiment is attributed to Robert Buchan, whose MBE was awarded for actions within this force as a chief skipper, in command of a fleet of 5-6 drifters at just the age of 28 years old.

The Naval record commending Robert Buchan’s actions in the Otranto Barrage Force and recommending him for an MBE. Isaac Buchan/DCT Media Date; 16/09/1919

Naval records reveal that he was recommended for an MBE as he “stood head and shoulders above his fellow skippers in intelligence,… and ability to command”.

“On several occasions in the absence of his divisional leaders, he took charge of a division of drifters and by his consistently good work and his seamanship, raised the whole standard of his division”.

When Robert was made MBE, he was praised for bringing credit to Peterhead

The late Robert was presented with his MBE by Provost Catto in his office, and a newspaper clipping from the time read that the medal was “worthily won for service for King and country in the Adriatic during the great war.”

Robert was the pride of Peterhead following his MBE. Isaac Buchan/DCT Media Date; Unknown

The article continued that Lord Catto “earnestly trusted that Mr Buchan would be long spared to prize and wear the decoration with pride and honour to himself and family. The dignity conferred on Skipper Buchan by command of His Majesty the King brought not only credit to himself but to the town”.

It closed off in commending the work of Scottish fishermen across the conflict by saying the award “proved the importance of the work performed by their hardy Scottish fishermen in whatever sphere they were placed, and their courage and tenacity of purpose to win the war against all the dangers to be faced from the most dreadful enemy the world has yet known”.

Robert was one of many Scottish fishermen who fought in the Adriatic, and in WW1.<br />Thursday, February 22nd, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Robert’s grandson is proud his grandfather’s story has been told

After this fantastic discovery, the late Robert’s grandson couldn’t be prouder of his relatives’ achievements.

Robert said: “It’s been very, very, very enlightening. Just the fact we’ve managed to piece the story together, that’s really good.

“His story has never been told. As a family we know parts of his story, but it has never really been told”.

“To hear that he was commended for the fact that he stood head and shoulders above his other colleagues, it just makes you think that he stood out among others and took control.

Robert was beaming with family pride after finding out the full story of his grandfather. Thursday, February 22nd, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“He seemed to be able to fulfil that role which is quite amazing when you think about it at 28 years old, coming from that background.

“If he would have been a naval man and been through colleges and training you could say ‘well he was trained to do that’ but at that point he was only a skipper. He was accustomed with commanding 10 guys.

“But he managed to step above that to be in control of a fleet of drifters.”

More from Past Times

Post Thumbnail
When Aberdeen's Watt & Grant department store unveiled its trendy new 1963 look
Aberdeen Post Office 1985-02-20 Douglas Craik ©AJL 20 February 1985 "Assistant Head Postmaster for Counters Mr Douglas Craik stands in the queue for the main counter at Aberdeen Head Post Office." Used: P&J 09/03/1985
In photos: Looking back at Aberdeen's past post offices that kept our communities connected
1984: Angie (right), brother Lee (10) and sister Melanie (8) of 24 Corthan Drive, Aberdeen, at Woolworths in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Gallery: Are you in these photos of 1980s Easter fun in the north-east?
Peanmeanach bothy on the remote Ardnish peninsula. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
Exploring the deserted village of Peanmeanach in remote Ardnish peninsula
Tom Mackenzie at his turf hut, Trades Park Nairn in the 19th century. From the archive of Augustus T Clarke, Achareidh Farm, Nairn.
Auction: Nairn farm's unique 19th century archive, including photos
Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock
The Buchan bodyguard hero who took three bullets for Princess Anne
Airlines - Bristow Helicopters 1986-04-08 ©AJL 8 April 1986 'Bristow Helicopters general manager Scotland Capt. Alan MacGregor presents Mr Neil Farnham, Lincolnshire, with a certificate to commemorate the Bristow AS Tiger helicopter's 100,000 flight hours at a ceremony after the copter's return from Conco's Hutton TLP platform yesterday. All the passenger received a certificate and a small memento to mark the occassion. Also pictured are stewardesses Jenny Morrison (right), Inverurie, and Jackie Robertson, Aberdeen. The Tiger, developed by Bristow out of the Aerospatiale Super Puma, can carry up to 19 passengers to any location in the UK sector of the North Sea. Bristow have increased their UK Tiger fleet to 23. They also operate some in China.' P&J 09/04/1986
In photos: A flying visit to Bristow helicopters in the 1970s, '80s and '90s
40th Mannofield Guides pictured in 1978. Image: 40th Mannofield Guides
In photos: Magnificent milestone as 40th Mannofield Girl Guides celebrate 100 years
Ian Duff was a lighthouse keeper at Duncansby Head between 1980 and 1985. Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock.
A former keeper's memories of life at Duncansby Head Lighthouse as it turns 100
Roadworks on Holburn Street have unveiled the original tramlines for the Mannofield tramway for the first time in decades and, right, the last tram to Mannofield in 1951. Image: DC Thomson/Darrell Benns/Clarke Cooper
Old tramline uncovered during roadworks on Holburn Street in Aberdeen

Conversation