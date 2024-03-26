New purpose approved for Mansefield Hotel’s bar in Elgin

A well-known Elgin hotel is to transform one of its bars into a hairdressers and beauty salon.

Mansefield Hotel is a four-star hotel on Mayne Road.

Last year, we revealed proposals to transform their Mezza bar into a hair and beauty facility.

Since Covid, the hotel’s operators have seen the need for a hair and beauty space on site to support wedding and other functions.

Meanwhile, demand for day-time bar use has been reduced.

Now plans have been approved to remove the Mezzo bar to make way for four hair styling stations and two treatment rooms.

These facilities will serve the hotel and general public.

The entrance for this new facility will be by the existing Mezzo bar entrance opening onto South Street.

Existing toilet facilities will be retained for exclusive use by the hair and beauty patrons.

It is hoped the new facility will create two or three jobs.

Bosses believe the facility will be in line with consumer demands moving towards wellbeing and lifestyle services.

The transformation of the former bar will involve internal works only.

What are the other benefits of the facility?

Plans claim the new use will provide opportunities to retain and enhance visitor numbers and footfall to the Elgin town centre.

Hotel owners Braeside Limited were represented by Colin Armstrong.

The existing hotel bar is located within the Elgin High Street Conservation Area.

Work will not compromise the historic interests related to the conservation area or the B- listed building.

The Mansefield Hotel: what has it got?

In 1991, the hotel was established.

The hotel has 40 luxury rooms and suites and two quaint bothy apartments.

Meanwhile, there are 10 additional luxury apartments in the grounds of the hotel.

Other facilities include two restaurants.