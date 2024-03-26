New purpose approved for Mansefield Hotel’s bar in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New purpose approved for Mansefield Hotel’s bar in Elgin

Last year, we revealed the plans.

By Sean McAngus
Mansefield Hotel pictured in Elgin.
Mansefield Hotel pictured in Elgin.

A well-known Elgin hotel is to transform one of its bars into a hairdressers and beauty salon.

Mansefield Hotel is a four-star hotel on Mayne Road.

Last year, we revealed proposals to transform their Mezza bar into a hair and beauty facility.

Since Covid, the hotel’s operators have seen the need for a hair and beauty space on site to support wedding and other functions.

Meanwhile, demand for day-time bar use has been reduced.

Inside the Mezzo bar at Mansefield Hotel.  Image: Mansefield Hotel.

Now plans have been approved to remove the Mezzo bar to make way for four hair styling stations and two treatment rooms.

These facilities will serve the hotel and general public.

The entrance for this new facility will be by the existing Mezzo bar entrance opening onto South Street.

Existing toilet facilities will be retained for exclusive use by the hair and beauty patrons.

It is hoped the new facility will create two or three jobs.

Floor plan for changes to hotel bar.

Bosses believe the facility will be in line with consumer demands moving towards wellbeing and lifestyle services.

The transformation of the former bar will involve internal works only.

What are the other benefits of the facility?

Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Plans claim the new use will provide opportunities to retain and enhance visitor numbers and footfall to the Elgin town centre.

Hotel owners Braeside Limited were represented by Colin Armstrong.

The existing hotel bar is located within the Elgin High Street Conservation Area.

Work will not compromise the historic interests related to the conservation area or the B- listed building.

The Mansefield Hotel: what has it got?

Mansefield Hotel pictured in Elgin.

In 1991, the hotel was established.

The hotel has 40 luxury rooms and suites and two quaint bothy apartments.

Meanwhile, there are 10 additional luxury apartments in the grounds of the hotel.

Other facilities include two restaurants.

