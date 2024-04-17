Parcels and passengers: The Royal Mail Post buses that served Aberdeenshire and the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

Parcels and passengers: The Royal Mail Post buses that served Aberdeenshire and the Highlands

Royal Mail post buses were an integral part of many remote communities, not only carrying post, but people, groceries, newspapers, laundry - even dropping children off at school. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
Driver/postie Brian Niven, left, and locals boarding a Royal Mail post bus at Logie-Coldstone.
Driver/postie Brian Niven, left, and locals boarding at Logie-Coldstone. The North-east's first post bus had a snowy baptism as it made its way along the winding Deeside roads. Image: DC Thomson

Imagine depending on the postman to take you to the shops?

For decades, Royal Mail Post Buses picked up passengers as well as parcels on their rounds in rural Aberdeenshire, the Highlands and islands.

It was a simple, but clever idea – the public effectively joined the rural posties on their rounds.

These familiar, community posties were making the journeys at the same time every day, six days a week, anyway.

The first Royal Mail Post Bus on its inaugural journey between Ripon and Masham, North Yorkshire.
The first Royal Mail Post Bus on its inaugural journey between Ripon and Masham, North Yorkshire. Image: PA

The concept was even immortalised in an episode of Postman Pat in 1991.

In Postman Pat takes the bus, Pat discovers the pros and cons of transporting people as well as post.

Read on to find out all about the real-life Postman Pats and their post buses all across Aberdeenshire, the Highlands and islands… 

Opportunity arose to fill half-empty post vans with people

An opportunity was spotted to utilise the routes and the empty space in their vehicles, while earning income too.

But strict criteria had to be met before a post bus was considered.

It had to be needed in a community, had to fit with an existing postal route and could not compete with bus services.

A Post Bus crossing The Strand at the island of Oronsay in the inner Hebrides.
A Post Bus crossing The Strand at the island of Oronsay in the inner Hebrides. Image: Bill Green, Ardnamurchan

Postmen and women would pick up and drop off passengers on their rounds, along with the mail.

It was a win-win situation.

For the first time, many remote communities were connected in a way that would not have been viable through bus operators.

Royal Mail Post Buses aimed to replace rail services axed by Dr Beeching

The idea was first put forward by the government’s Ministry of Transport in 1961.

But it was another five years before the post bus was trialled.

The first post bus was launched in Wales by Postmaster General Tony Benn in 1967 to replace rail services axed by Dr Beeching.

And the next year, the inaugural post bus launched in Scotland between Dunbar and Innerwick in East Lothian.

Government grants were available towards the vehicles, while local authorities also subsidised routes.

In the Highlands, post buses were often used by tourists, and “post bus drivers were often locals or knew the area well, acting as tour guides for the visitors”, according to the Postal Museum.

During the summer season on Islay, a 24-seat minibus was used to cope with tourist demand.

Service was a ‘lifeline’ on Isle of Skye

The first island post bus service – and only the second in Scotland – launched in April 1972 on the Isle of Skye, running from Elgol to Broadford.

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Skye post bus service in 1997, from left, Royal Mail's director and general manager Alex Gibb, driver Nigel Nice and the original driver Ruaridh Nicolson.
Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Skye post bus service in 1997, from left, Royal Mail’s director and general manager Alex Gibb, driver Nigel Nice and the original driver Ruaridh Nicolson. Image: DC Thomson

But it was more than just a postal – or bus – service, it was an integral part of island life.

The postman brought groceries, newspapers, laundry – and even dropped children off at school.

When the Skye post bus first launched, postman Ruaridh Nicolson was behind the wheel.

And when the route marked its 25th anniversary in 1997, the postman at the helm was Nigel Nice, a role he’d been in for 16 years.

The Colonsay Post bus in front of some cottages
The Colonsay Post bus needed to be a sturdy vehicle for crossing land and sea. Image: Bill Green, Ardnamurchan

The bus had clocked up 500,000-plus miles and carried 75,000 passengers in 25 years.

Alex Gibb, Royal Mail’s director, presented Nigel with a plaque for the post bus to mark the occasion.

Mr Gibb said: “The post bus provides a real lifeline for rural areas such as Skye, and is just one example of Royal Mail’s commitment to the community.”

Such was its success, it helped pave the way for many more routes across remote Scotland.

‘World’s smallest post bus’ ran in the Highlands

On less geographically-demanding routes, the humble Ford Fiesta became a regular runner on rural post rounds.

A post bus beside a home on its rounds on Oronsay.
A post bus on its rounds on Oronsay. Image: Bill Green, Ardnamurchan

One of 600 Fiesta Mailcars ordered by Royal Mail, it ran on the Newtonmore-Kinlochlaggan route.

It entered service in 1986, and is believed to be the smallest bus in the world.

The Fiesta’s rounds included Ardverikie Estate – better known to many as the film and TV location.

It was used as the Glenbogle Estate in the hit series Monarch of the Glen.

It is now on display at the Grampian Transport Museum in Alford, on loan from the David Cott Post Bus Collection, along with a rare Land Rover Post Bus.

The Fiesta is unique because it was the only one to be registered as a three-seat public service vehicle, with the tailgate adapted to form an emergency exit.

The world's smallest bus - a red Ford Fiesta - the Royal Mail Post Bus which ran on the Newtonmore-Kinlochlaggan route in 1986.
The world’s smallest bus – the Royal Mail Post Bus which ran on the Newtonmore-Kinlochlaggan route in 1986. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson

It went on to serve the Inverness-Killin Lodge route before it was withdrawn in 1990 and run by the Royal Mail Heritage Fleet.

When that disbanded, its livery was removed, and was bought by a postman in the West Midlands.

In 2002 it was purchased from the postman and underwent complete restoration for preservation.

Now, preserved by David Cott, the Highland Fiesta Mailcar forms part of the transport museum’s postal exhibit for the 2024 season.

The red Fiesta Mailcar with Royal Mail Post Bus written on the side
The Fiesta Mailcar was stripped back and restored in 2002. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson

Snowy start for first post bus in Aberdeenshire in 1976

The Aberdeen Post Office area historically covered the whole of the city, Aberdeenshire, most of Banffshire and the northern section of Kincardine.

It was a huge area criss-crossed by thousands of postal routes across rural communities.

By 1976, more than 100 post buses were running in Britain, with several successful services in the Highlands.

It was decided to roll-out the initiative in the north-east too.

The first service started on January 26 1976 in Deeside, running between Aboyne Post Office and Logie Coldstone.

It was a snowy start for the service as it slid around Deeside roads.

Driver/postie Brian Niven, left, and locals boarding at Logie-Coldstone, as the bus sits outside a shop
Driver/postie Brian Niven, left, and locals boarding at Logie-Coldstone. The North-east’s first post bus had a snowy baptism as it made its way along the winding Deeside roads. Image: DC Thomson

The route took mail – and passengers – between the two communities via Tarland and Ordie in an 11-seat minibus.

Leaving Aboyne at 7.25am, the post bus would arrive in Tarland at 7.41am.

The bus would leave Tarland at 9.25am after carrying out the deliveries and travel onto Logie Coldstone, arriving at 10.25am.

The return journey left Logie Coldstone at 11.40am, arriving back in Aboyne at 12.25pm in time to connect with the Northern Bus service to Aberdeen.

How much would a trip set you back?

An adult single fare from Aboyne was 10p to Coull Road junction; 15p to Tarland; 25p to Ordie Crossroads and 30p to Logie Coldstone.

Postal memorabilia, including post bus timetables, sit inside the post bus at the Grampian Transport Museum.
Postal memorabilia, including post bus timetables, at the Grampian Transport Museum. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson

Passengers could get on and off at any point of the route except between Dinnet and Aboyne.

This was so as not to compete with an existing local bus service.

Rare Royal Mail Land Rover at the Grampian Transport Museum

Though a minibus was the preferred vehicle, they were unsuitable for traversing a lot of the terrain in rural parts of the Highlands and Aberdeenshire.

Instead, smaller vehicles like Land Rovers that were better equipped for inclement weather were introduced.

In 1981, the Royal Mail purchased 15 Land Rovers – one of which is now part of the Grampian Transport Museum’s display for the 2024 season.

The Series III Royal Mail Land Rover post bus is on display at the Grampian Transport Museum. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson

The gleaming, postbox-red Series III Land Rover is so immaculate, it doesn’t look like it ever battered along old country tracks in the Cabrach.

But it was in a sorry state when it was purchased from the Royal Mail in 1993 for preservation.

The hub caps and differentials were full of water, but after a full strip-down and restoration, the Land Rover is now part of a prized post bus collection.

Cabrach was one of Scotland’s most challenging post bus routes

With its sparse population and hilly, moorland landscape, the Cabrach is about as remote as it gets.

The Land Rover was rolled out on the Huntly post bus route in 1984, when challenging journeys to the Cabrach and Clatt were introduced.

The Royal Mail Land Rover Post Bus that used to run on the Huntly to Cabrach route.
This Royal Mail Land Rover Post Bus used to run on the Huntly to Cabrach route. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson

It replaced the first post bus from Huntly to Lumsden, which was a Hillman Avenger estate car which ran to Lumsden.

But a vehicle with more grit was needed to tackle the Cabrach.

The Landy in the transport museum was the last Series III in Royal Mail service.

It still has the trademark white roof which adorned all Scottish post bus vehicles.

Later, in January 1984, another post bus service was introduced in the Strathbogie area.

It could carry up to four passengers in a Royal Mail estate car.

The Royal Mail Land Rover and Fiesta vehicles sit side by side
The Royal Mail Land Rover and Fiesta vehicles. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson

The passengers would join the postie leaving Huntly at 7am going via Kenenthmont and arriving at Clatt at 9.50am.

It would then cover a circular route via Druminnor and Cottown, back through Clatt at 11.20am and 11.50am, before returning to Huntly for 12.30pm by Kennethmont and Gartly Junction.

When Royal Mail the brakes on post buses

By 1993, there were 140 post bus services in Scotland which carried 80,000 passengers a year.

When the 25th anniversary of the Skye post bus was marked in 1997, Royal Mail director Alex Gibb said he was sure the bus would continue to “perform a vital role in the years ahead”.

As part of the celebrations, the Skye schoolchildren drew pictures of what they thought post buses would look like in another 25 years – the year 2022.

Two vehicles on show in The Mail on the Move display at the Grampian Transport Museum in Alford.
The Mail on the Move display at the Grampian Transport Museum in Alford. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson

But it was an anniversary the post bus would never achieve.

Despite carrying parcels, passengers, dogs, pupils, tourists – plus their bikes and rucksacks – Royal Mail put the brakes on the post bus service in the 2000s.

In 2009, the Strathcarron post bus was axed after more than 30 years serving the Applecross and Torridon areas.

With no consultation, the move came as a shock to residents and passengers.

A Royal Mail Post Office minibus from 1983 at the Postal Museum in London. Image: Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA/Shutterstock

At the time, Highland Councillor Jean Urquhart she feared it “may be the thin end of the wedge” with regard to talk of privatising Royal Mail.

Sutherland was the end of the road for post buses forever

The Government forged ahead with the controversial proposal, and began privatising the Royal Mail in 2013.

State ownership of the service ended after 499 years in 2015.

Royal Mail said its decision to end post bus services was not due to privatisation, but because it was not a transport service.

It stated that the buses were “not financially viable”.

In 2012, islanders on Luing fought “tooth and nail” to save their post bus service, which was to be withdrawn in 2013.

A P&J article from 2012 about the proposed Luing post bus withdrawal.
A P&J article from 2012 about the proposed Luing post bus withdrawal. Image: DC Thomson

Royal Mail said it would not be retendering its contract with Argyll and Bute Council when it ran out.

As well as collecting the mail, the Luing post bus took children to school, and was a “lifeline” for elderly passengers who took the bus to the ferry for appointments on the mainland.

In 2016, four routes in the Western Isles were withdrawn, and Scotland’s final post bus service in Sutherland ended in 2017.

It was an acrimonious decision where Royal Mail and Highland Council – the route’s funder – blamed each other.

The Lairg-Tongue bus was the last bastion of a service that brought communities together for decades.

If you enjoyed this, you might like:

More from Past Times

Driver/postie Brian Niven, left, and locals boarding at Logie-Coldstone. The North-east's first post bus had a snowy baptism as it made its way along the winding Deeside roads. Image: DC Thomson
1970: Re-live the celebrations when the Dons took the Scottish Cup from Celtic
Driver/postie Brian Niven, left, and locals boarding at Logie-Coldstone. The North-east's first post bus had a snowy baptism as it made its way along the winding Deeside roads. Image: DC Thomson
In photos: Memories of mummies and antiquities at Marischal College Museum
Driver/postie Brian Niven, left, and locals boarding at Logie-Coldstone. The North-east's first post bus had a snowy baptism as it made its way along the winding Deeside roads. Image: DC Thomson
In photos: The faded Art Deco glory of Aberdeen's Northern Hotel over the years
2
Driver/postie Brian Niven, left, and locals boarding at Logie-Coldstone. The North-east's first post bus had a snowy baptism as it made its way along the winding Deeside roads. Image: DC Thomson
1966: Buckie captain orders abandon ship in cruise liner inferno off Cuba
Elgin Cathedral viewed through trees.
Elgin Cathedral: The rise, fall and rise of the Lantern of the North
Driver/postie Brian Niven, left, and locals boarding at Logie-Coldstone. The North-east's first post bus had a snowy baptism as it made its way along the winding Deeside roads. Image: DC Thomson
In photos: Looking back at 5 lost schools of Aberdeen
Driver/postie Brian Niven, left, and locals boarding at Logie-Coldstone. The North-east's first post bus had a snowy baptism as it made its way along the winding Deeside roads. Image: DC Thomson
Exploring 200-year-old gothic tower hidden in woods in Durris
Some of the artifacts on display at the new Mary Queen of Scots exhibition
See rare Mary Queen of Scots artefacts, including her hair, at new Highland exhibition
Driver/postie Brian Niven, left, and locals boarding at Logie-Coldstone. The North-east's first post bus had a snowy baptism as it made its way along the winding Deeside roads. Image: DC Thomson
147-year-old Victorian school near Huntly on the market for just £35,000
Driver/postie Brian Niven, left, and locals boarding at Logie-Coldstone. The North-east's first post bus had a snowy baptism as it made its way along the winding Deeside roads. Image: DC Thomson
1966: All hands lost when MacBrayne Mull ferry-turned-pleasure-boat foundered on its way to Inverness

Conversation