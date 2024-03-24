In photos: Looking back at Aberdeen’s past post offices that kept our communities connected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In photos: Looking back at Aberdeen’s past post offices that kept our communities connected

Before the digital age, post offices were vital in keeping people connected in Aberdeen and beyond. Back then, a community was the Post Office, pub, phone box, parish church - and the people who used them.

By Kirstie Waterston

Readers of a certain age might remember when every community in Aberdeen and beyond had a sub-post office and their regular posties.

Before the digital age we relied on letters and telegrams to communicate.

Even in the 1960s, few people had their own telephone at home, with many communities still relying on phone boxes.

It sounds nostalgic, but in those days the community effectively was the Post Office, the pub, the phone box, the parish church – and the people who used them.

Meanwhile children of the 1980s and ’90s might have a nostalgic view of the Post Office shaped by TV characters Postman Pat and Mrs Goggins.

1966: It was a busy scene in the sorting office of Aberdeen’s General Post Office, but the workers were still smiling as they got to grips with the Christmas mail. Image: DC Thomson

Although the image of a village post office is a charming one, it was certainly not a twee job.

It was a vital service that many communities relied on, and often rural postmasters and mistresses found themselves in grave danger targeted by raiders.

In recent years, the Post Office hasn’t had the most favourable publicity after the Horizon scandal.

But we’ve taken a look back at the institution before technology tried – and as we now know, sometimes failed – to replace the familiar faces behind the counter.

Aberdeen’s post past dates back to 1700s

The Press and Journal ran a feature on Aberdeen’s General Post Office in 1968 as the service, which had changed little in a century, began to modernise.

In the late 1960s, 40,000,000 letters and 800,000 parcels were posted every weekday across Britain.

1968: James Pickford and Arthur McKenzie deftly hand sort the incoming mail. Each desk has 48 pigeon holes – the maximum that one man can comfortably reach. Image: DC Thomson

In Aberdeen district alone, posties were dealing with 300,000 letters daily, made easier with the introduction of postcodes to the city in 1967.

As well as the main Crown Street GPO, Aberdeen had countless sub post-offices, including the Castle Street branch – the largest in the north of Scotland.

Bernard Phillips was head postmaster at Aberdeen GPO then, and in his office was a nod to the city’s post past.

It was a plaque bearing the two flint pistols and blunderbuss gun carried on the Aberdeen-Inverness mail coach in the early 1800s.

Automation changed post office forever

But by 1968, the hand-sorting was soon to be as outdated as the old pistols, because new sorting machines had been installed at Aberdeen GPO.

This was just a sign of things to come.

1968: In 1968, no one had yet been able to invent a machine to stamp parcels and packets of all shapes and sizes. In Here they were in Aberdeen being stamped by hand before being sorted into outgoing bags. Image: DC Thomson

Soon, conveyer belts, sorters, the increase of automation and the reduction of manpower would change the Post Office forever.

But, ultimately, it was the digital revolution, advent of e-mails and smart phones that would change the Post Office as we knew it.

Our archive photos celebrate a busy, bygone age for the Post Office and some of the friendly faces behind the scenes who kept our communities connected.

Gallery: Aberdeen post offices in days gone by

1968: As the conveyer belt brings in yet another stream of letters, they are sorted into bundles before being passed into the rotary machine. Image: DC Thomson
1981: By the 1980s, progress had been made in technology here is the automatic letter facer at work with Jim Grant doing the feeding. Image: DC Thomson
1981: Doug Mackay sorts out outgoing packets for destinations in England at Aberdeen Post Office. Image: DC Thomson
1981: Staff at the coding desk in operation as the operators check the post-codes. Image: DC Thomson
1985: There was a hefty load for sorter John Luckett as he worked the parcel sorting machine at Aberdeen Post Office. Image: DC Thomson
1985: Assistant Head Postmaster for Counters Douglas Craik stands in the queue for the main counter at Aberdeen Head Post Office. Image: DC Thomson
1985: Assistant Head Postmaster in charge of mail side Jim Roarty, left, watches postal cadets Brenda Thomson and Robert Barrie working with the segregator. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Aberdeen’s Lord Provost opened the city’s latest Post Office on September 15 1987. Lord Provost Henry Rae and Lady Provost Margaret Rae met Post Office chiefs at the St Nicholas Centre before officially opening the new 12-counter office, which employed 15 staff. The office replaced the Loch Street office and was only the second in Britain to feature the Post Office’s new modern office designs. Pictured with the Lord Provost is, left, John Roberts, managing director of Post Office counters. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Sorting office staff at Dee Street, Aberdeen, were already dealing with a marked increase in work as Christmas mail stepped up at the start of December that year. Image: DC Thomson
1988: The Post Office and police in Aberdeen joined forces in August ’88 to beat crime and see that thieves were put ‘in the pen’. The PO gave the police 500 ultra violet security marker pens for distribution to people and organisations to mark their valuables for identification. Proving the old adage that security applies to everyone, inspector Ron Hughes, Grampian Police, marks a police trophy shield watched by local senior Post Office personnel, from left, Logan Hadden, Alan Davie, Jack Hunter and Bob Eunson. Image: DC Thomson
1988: A post office and shop complex in Aberdeen’s Union Street opened to the public creating a Post Office first for the city. The new branch, which replaced Alford Place and Crown Street counter services. For the first time in Aberdeen the new complex included a retail shop selling cards, stationery, games and other goods. Frances Ritchie, manageress of the new post office counter is pictured with first customer Michael Cox of Springbank Terrace. Image: DC Thomson
1989: Nothing stops the mail getting through… Driver Robert Gray is at the wheel of one of the first 40ft container lorries from Glasgow containing some 2,500 parcels from all over the UK to arrive at the new Royal Mail Parcels depot at Woodside Road, Bridge of Don. Kenneth Graham, second left, chairman of the Scottish Post Office Board, welcomed the lorry at the depot along with, left to right, Lord Provost Robert Robertson, Bob Slessor, operations manager, and Terry Dougan, district manager Scotland. Image: DC Thomson
1990: Aberdeen’s Union Street Post Office helped to mark the 90th birthday of the Queen Mother by spreading extra cheer among pensioners. For the first 10 senior citizens to claim their pensions were presented with a bouquet of flowers to celebrate the Queen Mother’s birthday. Retired opera singer Alex Stewart, Aberdeen, was first in the queue. Image: DC Thomson
1993: Retail assistants at the St Nicholas Post Office show off their new open-plan shop. The Post Office spent £180,000 on the transformation, the first of its kind in Scotland. From left are Moira Scorgie, Mary Smith and Jean Reid. Image: DC Thomson

1985: Assistant Head Postmaster for Counters Douglas Craik stands in the queue for the main counter at Aberdeen Head Post Office. Image: DC Thomson
Conversation