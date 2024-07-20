From crofting on Benbecula to touring with Lynyrd Skynyrd, meet the band’s #1 fan and confidant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

From crofting on Benbecula to touring with Lynyrd Skynyrd, meet the band’s #1 fan and confidant

Benbecula native Iain Monk tells of his long, happy relationship with the iconic American rock band. Susy Macaulay
Susy Macaulay
Iain Monk from Benbecula, Skynyrd superfan and members of Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Iain Monk from Benbecula, Skynyrd superfan and members of Lynyrd Skynyrd.

How did a Gaelic-speaking lad who grew up on a croft in the Outer Hebrides go on to become a superfan and trusted friend of one of the biggest rock bands in the world?

As Iain Monk from Benbecula puts it himself: “From feeding chickens in Benbecula to rock ‘n roll music fame, I can’t quite believe the journey I’ve been on with Lynyrd Skynyrd.”

Nowadays, Iain is a Scottish Government civil servant, respectable attire masking the confirmed rock ‘n roller within.

Iain Monk, Scottish Government civil servant, smartly dressed.
Scottish Government civil servant Iain Monk from Benbecula is a Lynyrd Skynyrd superfan. Image: Iain Monk.

He beams with pride at having lately been asked to write the epilogue for the glossy new Skynyrd photobook, Pronounced.

(A witty name. Incidentally it’s pronounced ‘Lennerd Skinnerd’ , apparently after one of their school teachers, Leonard Skinner, who despised their long hair.)

The invitation sealed Iain’s status not only as a Skynyrd superfan, but as a leading authority on one of America’s greatest ‘70s rock legends.

Songs like Freebird, Simple Man and Sweet Home Alabama surely justify the over-used term ‘iconic’.

A signed photo from Skynyrd's Randall Hall to superfan Iain Monk of Benbecula. It reads: Iain, thanx and God Bless! Randall Hall.
A personal message to superfan Iain Monk of Benbecula from Skynyrd’s Randall Hall. Image: Iain Monk

Skynyrd former lead guitarist Randall Hall says this about Iain: “Over the years I have developed a strong bond with Iain, who has been a fantastic ambassador for Lynyrd Skynyrd.

“His devotion to the band is legendary.

Fun times on tour with Lynyrd Skynyrd

“We shared many fun times together when he was following Skynyrd on tour.

“I am very proud of my Scottish roots, through the Cruickshanks, and delighted that Skynyrd’s superfan hails from Scotland.”

And these aren’t just platitudes.

Superfan Iain Monk with his twin brother Colin and Lynyrd Skynyrd's Peter Keys, in June 2019 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, 2019
Superfan Iain Monk with his twin brother Colin, left, and Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Peter Keys, in June 2019 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, 2019. Image: Iain Monk.

As their friendship grew, Randall invited Iain on holiday with him and his family in Florida.

So how did it all begin?

As is often the way, an inspirational teacher is involved in the story…

School in North Uist

Iain went to secondary school on North Uist and was taught English by Lewis man Gordon MacDonald.

He says: “Gordon had a large collection of records and on a Friday afternoon he would bring some of these into school for his pupils to listen to.

The original line-up of Lynyrd Skynrd in 1974
Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1974. Image: Everett/Shutterstock

“It was when Gordon lent me his copy of the Lynyrd Skynyrd live album One More From The Road that my musical education was complete.

“I’d never heard of the band. On the bus on the way home I read the liner notes and gazed at the band pictures – seven long-haired hellraisers from Jacksonville, Florida.”

Iain rushed home to listen to the album, and it was one of those goose-bump, hair-standing-on-end seminal moments in his life.

Breathtaking sound

“The thundering drums, crashing guitar chords, all lapped up by a raucous rock and roll crowd who stomped their feet and cheered themselves hoarse.

“The sound took my breath away; it was extraordinary and exhilarating like nothing I’d ever heard before – and it seemed like another planet compared to the Outer Hebrides.

“I was captivated by the passion, technical excellence and musical integrity that underpinned the band’s sound.

Lynyrd Skynyrd's late frontman Ronnie Van Zant.
Lynyrd Skynyrd’s late frontman Ronnie Van Zant. Image: Ian Dickson/Shutterstock

“I was drawn like a moth to a flame by Ronnie Van Zant, Skynyrd’s charismatic frontman and leader, chief lyricist and the band’s heart, soul and driving force who was complemented by a magnificently talented band.

“When I gathered together enough pocket money I started buying the band’s other LP’s and then, as my devotion grew, band memorabilia.”

Tragedy struck the band in 1977

Then tragedy struck.

In October 1977, the band’s chartered plane crashed in a Mississippi swamp, killing Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines and his sister Cassie, one of the band’s backing singers, along with the two pilots.

Lynyrd Skynyrd band members on stage in in 1974.
Lynyrd Skynyrd band members on stage in in 1974. Image: Crollalanza/Shutterstock

Iain said: “The rock world mourned the loss of one of its most exciting and distinctive artists and we are left to ponder what could have been if cruel fate had not intervened and silenced the group at its peak.”

The band never left his mind, and when Lynyrd Skynyrd re-formed with the surviving members in 1987, Iain was determined to see them.

He’s now tucked 35 Skynyrd concerts under his belt.

Becoming a superfan

The road to superfandom began in 1988.

Iain’s unassuming Hebridean demeanour endeared him to the band’s management, so much so that they set him up with an all-access backstage pass and invited him to travel between shows on the band’s tour bus.

Superfan Iain with Skynyrd bassist Leon Wilkeson backstage at Hammersmith Odeon in February 1992,
Superfan Iain with Skynyrd bassist Leon Wilkeson backstage at Hammersmith Odeon in February 1992. Image: Iain Monk

“In September 1988, I travelled to New York for three shows. The morning after the first concert at The Ritz, I was invited to breakfast with band members in their plush Manhattan hotel.

“The late Ed King, lead guitarist, who co-wrote ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ was blown away that I had travelled all the way from Scotland to see the band. He kept saying, ‘You’re from Scotland, really?’

Radio name check

“Later that day, the band did a promotional interview on WNEW, one of New York’s biggest radio stations, and gave me a name check as their Scottish superfan.

“In the years that followed I criss-crossed the US and Europe on numerous tours following the band from city to city.  I was treated like royalty by the band.”

Iain with Skynyrd guitarists Randall Hall, left, and  the late Gary Rossington in 1992. Skynyrd were playing the Hammersmith Odeon and Iain was the only fan allowed backstage. 
Iain with Skynyrd guitarists Randall Hall, left, and  the late Gary Rossington in 1992.  Skynyrd were playing the Hammersmith Odeon and Iain was the only fan allowed backstage.  Image: Iain Monk.

Ten years later came the holiday with Randall Hall and his family in Florida.

“One minute I was feeding the chickens or mucking out the byre on the family croft, the next I was travelling on the Skynyrd tour bus hanging out with my heroes. I was living the dream.”

Earning Skynyrd’s trust and respect

How Iain earned the band’s respect and trust is explained by Ellen Easter Powell, widow of Skynyrd pianist Billy Powell.

She said: “Lots of people have come across the Lynyrd Skynyrd band through the years, and lots of them have met band members.

“But very few have met them and made such a lasting impression that they were invited out on the road with the band.

Iain with Skynyrd singer Johnny Van Zant in Glasgow in 2015. Image: Iain Monk.

“Iain Monk is one of less than a handful of people who has fit that bill these past five decades. He has always been so genuinely caring, respectful, helpful, and unobtrusive during his time with them that he was a welcome sight to see anytime.”

Of Iain’s epilogue for the new Skynyrd photobook, she said: “His thoughtful words perfectly summed up the Skynyrd experience and added an engaging conclusion to the book.

“Iain is a true prince among men, and I am honoured to know him.”

Iain Monk working with sheep on the family croft in Benbecula in 1980.
Iain working with sheep on the family croft in Benbecula in 1980. Image: Iain Monk

Being highly discreet in nature, Iain won’t be drawn on the rock ‘n roll lifestyle he witnessed behind the scenes with the band, except to say: “Being backstage with Skynyrd was an eye opener for me.

“I felt as if I was mounting a wild, untamed stallion where you hold on for dear life and hope for the best.

“Having wrestled sheep to the ground on our Hebridean croft, I was ready for anything.”

Artimus Pyle of Lynyrd Skynyrd at Oakland Coliseum Stadium, California in July 1977. Image: Michael Zagaris

Former Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle who played in the classic 70s line up  has plenty to say about Scotland.

“Lynyrd Skynyrd loved Scotland and its people. It is such a beautiful country. We were captivated by the energy that radiated from the thousands of raucous fans that flocked to our shows in the legendary Glasgow Apollo, our favourite venue when we toured the UK. We created a special bond with our tartan army.

“We enjoyed many brilliant times in the city, the warm welcome and excellent hospitality we received was humbling.

“I hope to return to Scotland one day soon and see more of the country, especially the spectacular scenery of the Highlands and islands.”

Iain in the band’s line-up in Glasgow, 2019.  Image: Iain Monk.

Of Iain, he says: “Iain Monk, our Scottish superfan, has dedicated his life to celebrating the band’s music.

“Reading the epilogue that he wrote for the new Skynyrd photobook moved me greatly. It’s incredible. I fought back the tears reading his beautiful, deeply personal, heart-warming tribute. I thank him for all he has done to keep alive the memory of Lynyrd Skynyrd.”

Iain in 2012 when he was revealed as the world’s most dedicated Lynyrd Skynyrd fan, having seen them 28 times at that point and spent £20,000 travelling around the world to see them since 1988. Image: DCT/Centre Press

As for the future, Iain can’t wait to get back on the road with the band.

He said: “”Skynyrd is currently on tour in the US playing to sold out venues across the country.

“I’ve enjoyed a special relationship with the band and I’m itching to hit the road with them again in the near future.”

You might enjoy:

1964: When Rolling Stones no-show in Aberdeen’s Capitol caused havoc as teenagers got no Satisfaction

More from Past Times

1966: Peterhead Scottish Week carnival procession is headed by the prize-winning organisations - Sea Cadets, Young Unionists and Caledonian Amateur Swimming Club. Image: DC Thomson
How community spirit laid foundations for first Peterhead Scottish Week in 1962
1968: Anderson Drive in all its glory in the summer of 1968 with the thousands of roses which helped make it one of the finest floral cities in Britain. Image: DC Thomson
The boom and bloom city: Remembering Aberdeen's decades of Britain in Bloom dominance in…
2
The Beach Baths at Aberdeen seafront in the early 20th Century, the Victorian bathing huts can be seen on the beach. Image: DC Thomson
A deep dive: The rise and fall of the Victorian Aberdeen Beach Baths
Ena MacDonald through the years. Image: DCT Design/Clarke Cooper.
The forgotten life of Hebridean crofting as told by Ena, 84, season by season
Gayle finds the fascinating tank trap on Newburgh beach with 'Hitler's Graveyard' carvings from 1940. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
I found 'Hitler's Graveyard' - on Newburgh beach
Image: DCT Design/Michael McCosh
Revisiting the fading glory of one man's dream, the Inverness Titanic
1970: Crowds enjoyed themselves on a sunny day at a packed Aberdeen Beach, in a photo from July 1970. Image: DC Thomson
Bus strikes, the beach and Byron Park School: Archives photos of July days in…
A fan of all things vintage, Kirstie Waterston tried a week living on wartime rations. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
I spent a week living on my Aberdeen grandma's wartime rations and recipes: Here's…
2
1977: A crowd of around 400 turned up for the opening of Dyce Gala Week in 1977. Pictured is a happy group of children who took part in the fancy dress parade. Image: DC Thomson
Gallery: From pram racing to fancy dress, memories of Dyce Gala Week in photos
View of Old Cullen model looking at church down main street.
The forgotten story of how the WHOLE of Cullen was demolished and moved