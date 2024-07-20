From crofting on Benbecula to touring with Lynyrd Skynyrd, meet the band’s #1 fan and confidant

How did a Gaelic-speaking lad who grew up on a croft in the Outer Hebrides go on to become a superfan and trusted friend of one of the biggest rock bands in the world?

As Iain Monk from Benbecula puts it himself: “From feeding chickens in Benbecula to rock ‘n roll music fame, I can’t quite believe the journey I’ve been on with Lynyrd Skynyrd.”

Nowadays, Iain is a Scottish Government civil servant, respectable attire masking the confirmed rock ‘n roller within.

He beams with pride at having lately been asked to write the epilogue for the glossy new Skynyrd photobook, Pronounced.

(A witty name. Incidentally it’s pronounced ‘Lennerd Skinnerd’ , apparently after one of their school teachers, Leonard Skinner, who despised their long hair.)

The invitation sealed Iain’s status not only as a Skynyrd superfan, but as a leading authority on one of America’s greatest ‘70s rock legends.

Songs like Freebird, Simple Man and Sweet Home Alabama surely justify the over-used term ‘iconic’.

Skynyrd former lead guitarist Randall Hall says this about Iain: “Over the years I have developed a strong bond with Iain, who has been a fantastic ambassador for Lynyrd Skynyrd.

“His devotion to the band is legendary.

Fun times on tour with Lynyrd Skynyrd

“We shared many fun times together when he was following Skynyrd on tour.

“I am very proud of my Scottish roots, through the Cruickshanks, and delighted that Skynyrd’s superfan hails from Scotland.”

And these aren’t just platitudes.

As their friendship grew, Randall invited Iain on holiday with him and his family in Florida.

So how did it all begin?

As is often the way, an inspirational teacher is involved in the story…

School in North Uist

Iain went to secondary school on North Uist and was taught English by Lewis man Gordon MacDonald.

He says: “Gordon had a large collection of records and on a Friday afternoon he would bring some of these into school for his pupils to listen to.

“It was when Gordon lent me his copy of the Lynyrd Skynyrd live album One More From The Road that my musical education was complete.

“I’d never heard of the band. On the bus on the way home I read the liner notes and gazed at the band pictures – seven long-haired hellraisers from Jacksonville, Florida.”

Iain rushed home to listen to the album, and it was one of those goose-bump, hair-standing-on-end seminal moments in his life.

Breathtaking sound

“The thundering drums, crashing guitar chords, all lapped up by a raucous rock and roll crowd who stomped their feet and cheered themselves hoarse.

“The sound took my breath away; it was extraordinary and exhilarating like nothing I’d ever heard before – and it seemed like another planet compared to the Outer Hebrides.

“I was captivated by the passion, technical excellence and musical integrity that underpinned the band’s sound.

“I was drawn like a moth to a flame by Ronnie Van Zant, Skynyrd’s charismatic frontman and leader, chief lyricist and the band’s heart, soul and driving force who was complemented by a magnificently talented band.

“When I gathered together enough pocket money I started buying the band’s other LP’s and then, as my devotion grew, band memorabilia.”

Tragedy struck the band in 1977

Then tragedy struck.

In October 1977, the band’s chartered plane crashed in a Mississippi swamp, killing Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines and his sister Cassie, one of the band’s backing singers, along with the two pilots.

Iain said: “The rock world mourned the loss of one of its most exciting and distinctive artists and we are left to ponder what could have been if cruel fate had not intervened and silenced the group at its peak.”

The band never left his mind, and when Lynyrd Skynyrd re-formed with the surviving members in 1987, Iain was determined to see them.

He’s now tucked 35 Skynyrd concerts under his belt.

Becoming a superfan

The road to superfandom began in 1988.

Iain’s unassuming Hebridean demeanour endeared him to the band’s management, so much so that they set him up with an all-access backstage pass and invited him to travel between shows on the band’s tour bus.

“In September 1988, I travelled to New York for three shows. The morning after the first concert at The Ritz, I was invited to breakfast with band members in their plush Manhattan hotel.

“The late Ed King, lead guitarist, who co-wrote ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ was blown away that I had travelled all the way from Scotland to see the band. He kept saying, ‘You’re from Scotland, really?’

Radio name check

“Later that day, the band did a promotional interview on WNEW, one of New York’s biggest radio stations, and gave me a name check as their Scottish superfan.

“In the years that followed I criss-crossed the US and Europe on numerous tours following the band from city to city. I was treated like royalty by the band.”

Ten years later came the holiday with Randall Hall and his family in Florida.

“One minute I was feeding the chickens or mucking out the byre on the family croft, the next I was travelling on the Skynyrd tour bus hanging out with my heroes. I was living the dream.”

Earning Skynyrd’s trust and respect

How Iain earned the band’s respect and trust is explained by Ellen Easter Powell, widow of Skynyrd pianist Billy Powell.

She said: “Lots of people have come across the Lynyrd Skynyrd band through the years, and lots of them have met band members.

“But very few have met them and made such a lasting impression that they were invited out on the road with the band.

“Iain Monk is one of less than a handful of people who has fit that bill these past five decades. He has always been so genuinely caring, respectful, helpful, and unobtrusive during his time with them that he was a welcome sight to see anytime.”

Of Iain’s epilogue for the new Skynyrd photobook, she said: “His thoughtful words perfectly summed up the Skynyrd experience and added an engaging conclusion to the book.

“Iain is a true prince among men, and I am honoured to know him.”

Being highly discreet in nature, Iain won’t be drawn on the rock ‘n roll lifestyle he witnessed behind the scenes with the band, except to say: “Being backstage with Skynyrd was an eye opener for me.

“I felt as if I was mounting a wild, untamed stallion where you hold on for dear life and hope for the best.

“Having wrestled sheep to the ground on our Hebridean croft, I was ready for anything.”

Former Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle who played in the classic 70s line up has plenty to say about Scotland.

“Lynyrd Skynyrd loved Scotland and its people. It is such a beautiful country. We were captivated by the energy that radiated from the thousands of raucous fans that flocked to our shows in the legendary Glasgow Apollo, our favourite venue when we toured the UK. We created a special bond with our tartan army.

“We enjoyed many brilliant times in the city, the warm welcome and excellent hospitality we received was humbling.

“I hope to return to Scotland one day soon and see more of the country, especially the spectacular scenery of the Highlands and islands.”

Of Iain, he says: “Iain Monk, our Scottish superfan, has dedicated his life to celebrating the band’s music.

“Reading the epilogue that he wrote for the new Skynyrd photobook moved me greatly. It’s incredible. I fought back the tears reading his beautiful, deeply personal, heart-warming tribute. I thank him for all he has done to keep alive the memory of Lynyrd Skynyrd.”

As for the future, Iain can’t wait to get back on the road with the band.

He said: “”Skynyrd is currently on tour in the US playing to sold out venues across the country.

“I’ve enjoyed a special relationship with the band and I’m itching to hit the road with them again in the near future.”

