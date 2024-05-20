1964: When Rolling Stones no-show in Aberdeen’s Capitol caused havoc as teenagers got no Satisfaction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
1964: When Rolling Stones no-show in Aberdeen’s Capitol caused havoc as teenagers got no Satisfaction

Chanting “We want the Stones” 300 teenagers staged a sit-in at the Capitol after the Rolling Stones failed to make their promised second appearance of the night at a big concert. Susy Macaulay
Susy Macaulay
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Fans were disappointed when the Rolling Stones failed to put in a promised second appearance at the Capitol Cinema in Aberdeen. Picture shows; Featured image for On This Day. n/a. Supplied by DCT Design/Roddie Reid Date; 20/05/1964
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Fans were disappointed when the Rolling Stones failed to put in a promised second appearance at the Capitol Cinema in Aberdeen. Picture shows; Featured image for On This Day. n/a. Supplied by DCT Design/Roddie Reid Date; 20/05/1964

The teenagers were revolting on this day in 1964.

The Rolling Stones, two years into their career and on a meteoric trajectory, were billed to appear twice in what was described as a ‘a big beat concert’.

Freddie and The Dreamers, Millie, Dave Berry, Peter and Gordon and Mark Peters were playing, but for the teenagers present, it was all about The Stones.

They were told The Stones would appear twice, but their idols were a no-show for the second appearance.

Fans cheering and clapping at the concert- but this was before they eard the Stones weren't soming on again.
Happy fans during the 1964 concert at the Capitol cinema-but this was taken before they heard the Stones weren’t coming on again. Image: DCT

What the fans didn’t know was that earlier in the evening the group had been manhandled by screaming fans as they entered the cinema.

Because of this, the Stones were advised to leave the theatre early for their own safety, said Albert Bonici, the Elgin show promoter.

Smuggled away

“The matter was arranged backstage and I was not even informed about it.

“All that I know is that the boys were smuggled away in a closed van before the show finished.

“They then transferred to a car and went to a hotel in Dundee.”

The Rolling Stones posing in a garden in 1964. Left to right, Mick Jagger, Keith Richard, Charlie Watts, Bill Wyman and Brian Jones
The Rolling Stones in 1964, left to right, Mick Jagger, Keith Richard, Charlie Watts, Bill Wyman and Brian Jones. Image: Evening News/Shutterstock.

Mr Bonici added that in the incident at the stage door one of the Rolling Stones had some of his hair pulled out by the roots.

“All the fans would have seen at the end of the show anyway was the group taking a bow,” he said.

But the teenagers were having none of it.

Chanting began and the teenagers sat tight in their seats, despite efforts by police and attendants to clear the theatre.

Bill Wyman holding a guitar, and Brian Jones, pictured in July 1964.
Bill Wyman and Brian Jones pictured two months after the Capitol concert in 1964. Image: Dezo Hoffman/Shutterstock.

Jeers greeted appeals for them to leave their seats and a carton of milk was thrown towards attendants.

You Can’t Always Get What You Want: Disappointed crowd from Inverness

Probably the most disappointed of all were 40 Inverness teenagers who had paid 30 shillings (nearly £30 today) each to travel to Aberdeen and see the second house.

They’d had an ill-fated, eventful day.

On the journey their bus was involved in a minor accident with a car and they were delayed at Forres until after 7pm.

Mick Jagger mobbed by fans at London Airport days after the Capitol cinema appearance on June 1,1964. Jagger has his eyes closed as a security guard tries to steer him through the crowd.
Mick Jagger mobbed by fans at London Airport days after the Capitol cinema appearance on June 1,1964. Image: Shutterstock.

By then it was obvious that they were going to miss the first appearance of their idols the Rolling Stones and they decided to phone the Capitol to make sure they were making a second appearance.

They were assured that the beat group would be taking the stage at the end of the evening and they continued happily on their way – to disappointment.

Heartbroken fans

“Some of the kids were heartbroken,” said Michael Foss, 18, of Inverness.  “Most of them had travelled down from Inverness to see the Stones and if we had known they were not going to make a second appearance we would have turned the bus around at Forres and gone home.

“Some of the boys and girls in the bus are still at school and they saved their pocket money for three or four weeks just to come to Aberdeen for the show.  They have taken it very badly.

Mick and Keith on the set of Ready, Steady, Go! having survived their ordeal in Aberdeen a month earlier.
Mick and Keith on the set of Ready, Steady, Go! having survived their ordeal in Aberdeen a month earlier. Image: David Magnus/Shutterstock

“We complained to some of the attendants, but were told it had nothing to do with them and that we should see the show promoter.”

Earlier in the day, some 40 fans rushed to a side door in an attempt to get backstage to meet their idols.

After being pushed out of the theatre they stood outside the stage door, shouting and screaming.

And the drama in Aberdeen wasn’t confined to the Stones’ appearance.

Screaming Millie fans at record shop

A plate glass window cracked under the weight of a crowd of close on 3000 when screaming teenage fans besieged Bruce Miller’s record shop in George Street.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by ANL/Shutterstock (1489350a) Pop Star Millie Small Known As Just Millie.

The fans mobbed the shop to catch a glimpse of My Boy Lollipop singer Millie as she arrived to sign autographs there before appearing at the Capitol that evening.

The crowds swarmed along George Street and obstructed traffic for more than an hour.

Extra security

And extra police and attendants ringed the audience at the Capitol that evening to safeguard a repeat of scenes in Hamilton a few nights earlier when the Rolling Stones were mobbed by thousands of teenage fans.

The girls ripped holes in a 6ft high wire mesh barrier with their fingernails.

Hundreds collapsed and had to be lifted through to a back kitchen to be revived.

Were you there?

Exciting times to be a teenager. Were you there? Please leave a comment below with your memories!

