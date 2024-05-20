1964: When Rolling Stones no-show in Aberdeen’s Capitol caused havoc as teenagers got no Satisfaction

The teenagers were revolting on this day in 1964.

The Rolling Stones, two years into their career and on a meteoric trajectory, were billed to appear twice in what was described as a ‘a big beat concert’.

Freddie and The Dreamers, Millie, Dave Berry, Peter and Gordon and Mark Peters were playing, but for the teenagers present, it was all about The Stones.

They were told The Stones would appear twice, but their idols were a no-show for the second appearance.

What the fans didn’t know was that earlier in the evening the group had been manhandled by screaming fans as they entered the cinema.

Because of this, the Stones were advised to leave the theatre early for their own safety, said Albert Bonici, the Elgin show promoter.

Smuggled away

“The matter was arranged backstage and I was not even informed about it.

“All that I know is that the boys were smuggled away in a closed van before the show finished.

“They then transferred to a car and went to a hotel in Dundee.”

Mr Bonici added that in the incident at the stage door one of the Rolling Stones had some of his hair pulled out by the roots.

“All the fans would have seen at the end of the show anyway was the group taking a bow,” he said.

But the teenagers were having none of it.

Chanting began and the teenagers sat tight in their seats, despite efforts by police and attendants to clear the theatre.

Jeers greeted appeals for them to leave their seats and a carton of milk was thrown towards attendants.

You Can’t Always Get What You Want: Disappointed crowd from Inverness

Probably the most disappointed of all were 40 Inverness teenagers who had paid 30 shillings (nearly £30 today) each to travel to Aberdeen and see the second house.

They’d had an ill-fated, eventful day.

On the journey their bus was involved in a minor accident with a car and they were delayed at Forres until after 7pm.

By then it was obvious that they were going to miss the first appearance of their idols the Rolling Stones and they decided to phone the Capitol to make sure they were making a second appearance.

They were assured that the beat group would be taking the stage at the end of the evening and they continued happily on their way – to disappointment.

Heartbroken fans

“Some of the kids were heartbroken,” said Michael Foss, 18, of Inverness. “Most of them had travelled down from Inverness to see the Stones and if we had known they were not going to make a second appearance we would have turned the bus around at Forres and gone home.

“Some of the boys and girls in the bus are still at school and they saved their pocket money for three or four weeks just to come to Aberdeen for the show. They have taken it very badly.

“We complained to some of the attendants, but were told it had nothing to do with them and that we should see the show promoter.”

Earlier in the day, some 40 fans rushed to a side door in an attempt to get backstage to meet their idols.

After being pushed out of the theatre they stood outside the stage door, shouting and screaming.

And the drama in Aberdeen wasn’t confined to the Stones’ appearance.

Screaming Millie fans at record shop

A plate glass window cracked under the weight of a crowd of close on 3000 when screaming teenage fans besieged Bruce Miller’s record shop in George Street.

The fans mobbed the shop to catch a glimpse of My Boy Lollipop singer Millie as she arrived to sign autographs there before appearing at the Capitol that evening.

The crowds swarmed along George Street and obstructed traffic for more than an hour.

Extra security

And extra police and attendants ringed the audience at the Capitol that evening to safeguard a repeat of scenes in Hamilton a few nights earlier when the Rolling Stones were mobbed by thousands of teenage fans.

The girls ripped holes in a 6ft high wire mesh barrier with their fingernails.

Hundreds collapsed and had to be lifted through to a back kitchen to be revived.

Were you there?

Exciting times to be a teenager. Were you there? Please leave a comment below with your memories!

