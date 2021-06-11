Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Exploited: Human trafficking in the north and north-east exposed

By Sean O'Neil
June 11, 2021, 7:00 am Updated: December 2, 2021, 4:18 pm
Post Thumbnail

A mother of two children taken from her village in Romania under the false promise of work, transported across Europe to a property in Perth where she was raped each day and feared she was being readied for the sex trade.

Vulnerable young teenagers from London exploited by drugs gangs then sent north to Aberdeen, Dundee and Inverness to sell crack cocaine and heroin.

Cockle pickers in Arbroath and farmworkers in rural Perthshire, forced to work long hours for a pittance while their gangmasters hold onto the bulk of their wages and threatened with violence if anyone speaks out.

These are just a few of the hundreds of cases of human trafficking and modern slavery happening in every local authority throughout Scotland.

Our special investigation The Exploited reveals how Organised Crime Groups (OCGs) now run a marketplace where humans are being sold or exploited in our communities for sex and labour.

Detective Superintendent Fil Capaldi, head of Police Scotland’s National Human Trafficking Unit, believes these victims, and their abusers, are active on our doorsteps.

“The more we scratch the surface, the more we know there are victims hiding in plain sight,” explains DS Capaldi.

“It’s organised crime where the commodity is people and there are substantial sums of money to be made.”

Human trafficking victims in Scotland

With nearly 400 victims of exploitation reported to Police Scotland last year, many organisations working in the sector believe that number is just the “tip of the iceberg”.

Victims from 47 different countries were found to have been exploited in Scotland in 2020, from criminal and labour exploitation, to sexual and domestic servitude.

In one case an Egyptian victim was believed to have been exploited for organ harvesting.

The highest proportion of these people (96) came from Vietnam but the second largest number of victims were UK nationals (45).

Some organisations have claimed the true scale of modern slavery and human trafficking here could be as much as 10 times the figures currently being reported.

Others say that in Scotland for every one victim saved, five remain undiscovered.

Are you a victim of human trafficking or modern slavery in Scotland? Have you witnessed it in your area? Call the Modern Slavery Helpline on 08000 121 700. Or call Police Scotland on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

If you would like to speak to our Impact investigations reporter Sean O’Neil please email soneil@dctmedia.co.uk

Read the full series:

The Impact team

  • Words by Sean O’Neil
  • Design by Cheryl Livingstone
  • Illustrations and graphics by Roddie Reid
  • Data visualisations by Lesley-Anne Kelly
  • Videos and photography by Drew Farrell, Steve Brown and Blair Dingwall

