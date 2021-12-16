Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
I didn’t get vaccinated. Now Long Covid has wrecked my life

By Stephen Stewart
December 16, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: December 16, 2021, 4:34 pm
Post Thumbnail

Theresa Summers, from Portlethen, near Aberdeen, was one of many Scots who had initial fears over getting a Covid-19 vaccine when they were first introduced.

Her husband Tommy shared those worries so they both opted not to get the jab; a decision that would have serious consequences for both after they contracted Covid.

They ended up in hospital and while Tommy, 71, recovered after a spell in ICU, Theresa’s life has now been turned upside down by Long Covid – the medical mystery dubbed ‘the biggest mass disabling event since the First World War’.

Theresa Summers before and during her Long Covid battle.
Theresa Summers before and during her Long Covid battle.

Throughout her ordeal Theresa, 54, kept a diary and has now shared her day-to-day thoughts with us to raise awareness of Long Covid, to urge people to get vaccinated and to spread the following message: Long Covid is here to stay.

We’ve converted Theresa’s diary entries into graphic form to show the agonies she has endured.

Theresa’s Long Covid story

Theresa and Tommy’s case is one being played out across the country – people with mild infections, which in some cases don’t even require hospitalisation, are devastated by the draining symptoms of Long Covid.

Two years into the pandemic, Long Covid is still a very poorly understood condition which has triggered a public health crisis in its own right.

World-renowned medical expert Dr Anthony Fauci suggested that up to 35 percent of people with a coronavirus infection will develop Long Covid.

The Office of National Statistics estimate 1,209,000 people in the UK are living with the condition, with 99,000 in Scotland.

Since Long Covid has no universally agreed clinical diagnostic test, this figure could be the tip of the iceberg with many people in Aberdeenshire and the Highlands going undiagnosed.

Muscle spasms, chronic fatigue, diarrhoea, air hunger to the point of gasping for breath, and even organ failure have all been cited as symptoms.

Where can I get help if I think I have Long Covid?

Credits

  • Words by Stephen Stewart
  • Story design by Cheryl Livingstone
  • Illustrations by Roddie Reid

