Covid vaccine in Scotland: Track the rollout progress with these charts

With the Covid-19 vaccination programme now under way, we’ve put together a collection of Covid vaccine tracker charts to monitor the progress of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout across the UK.

How many people have been vaccinated?

How many people have received the vaccine in my area?

Which demographics have received the vaccine?

What is the uptake like during pregnancy?

How many people have been vaccinated?

The Covid vaccine tracker below shows an at-a-glance view of the current proportion of the Scottish population who have received the first and second dose of either the Oxford/AstraZaneca or the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination so far.

Data on the number of people vaccinated was initially provided in a weekly report from Public Health Scotland, however there was immense pressure to keep the public more regularly informed so on January 11 the statistics began to be provided each day.

The chart below shows the daily numbers of first and second doses provided.

The chart below shows the cumulative number of people who have received each dose since the vaccination programme began on December 8.

It’s also helpful to look at this data as a proportion of the Scottish population so you can see how the percentage of people vaccinated grows over time.

The chart below shows the progress for each UK country.

On January 20, Public Health Scotland provided this data broken down by vaccine type which is shown in the chart below.

How many people have received the vaccine in my area?

The map below shows the available data on the regional rollout of the vaccination programme.

January 20 saw the release of data by local authority area for the first time, which is shown in the map below.

Regional data was originally available on a weekly basis but moved to a daily upload on February 26. The chart below contains data on the daily number of doses provided and the population covered. Use the drop down box to select your area and the buttons to move between daily vaccinations, cumulative vaccinations and the percentage of the population who have received first doses.

Which demographics have received the vaccine?

Similarly to the regional data, data by demographics were originally provided in the weekly PHS report – however on February 26 they moved to a daily publication schedule.

The chart below shows the daily number of people who have had first doses in each age range as well as the percentage of that population covered.

What is the uptake like during pregnancy?

There is limited data available on vaccinations in pregnancy, however we do have monthly data on the number of people vaccinated by pregnancy trimester.

Let us know if there is something else you think we should be tracking by emailing lkelly@dctmedia.co.uk