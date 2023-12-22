Brockville, a brick through a bus window and a police escort home – the last time Aberdeen played on Christmas Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brockville, a brick through a bus window and a police escort home – the last time Aberdeen played on Christmas Day

A Joe Harper double helped the Dons to victory with Bertie Miller also on the scoresheet in front of a crowd of 6,885.   Danny Law reports.
Danny Law
Aberdeen won 3-0 against Falkirk at Brockville on Christmas Day in 1971. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen have not been in action on Christmas Day since 1971 when they travelled to Brockville to face Falkirk – and it proved to be an eventful day on and off the pitch.

Goalscorer Harper said he enjoyed the novelty of playing on Christmas Day.

He said: “It didn’t make any difference to the players.

“We were just doing our job.

“It wasn’t as if we were staying away in hotels the night before in those days.

“You were still able to spend time with your family on Christmas Day.

“You saw the kids in the morning getting their presents and then you left it to Mum and we went away to play the game.

“Fortunately we went to Falkirk and did a good job and came away with the points.

“It was a good Christmas for me, scoring a couple of goals.

“It was a great support.

“I remember that game well. There were a lot of Aberdeen fans had Santa hats on.

“The good thing was it wasn’t snowing.”

Goals from Joe Harper (2) and Bertie Miller gave the Dons a 3-0 win at Falkirk. Image: DC Thomson.

A bumpy bus journey

While Harper enjoyed his festive trip to Falkirk, Dons goalkeeper Bobby Clark wasn’t quite as fond of Christmas Day football and the packed schedule around that time of year.

He recalled: “We had to take a bus down to Brockville and it wasn’t a fancy one. Remember, there was no dual carriageway then.

“Looking back, playing on Christmas Day didn’t make much sense.

“We used to travel by train to away games. We’d usually go to Stirling then get on a bus from there.

“But trains didn’t run on Christmas Day which is what made the journey on the bus memorable – and not in a good way.

“It was one of these yellow Alexander buses and it was quite a bumpy journey.

“Back in those days the league thought nothing of scheduling games then.

“We used to play on New Year’s Day then again on the second and it was always Dundee and St Johnstone.

“That particular year they must have felt sorry for us as we were given an extra day to recover from the January 1 game before we played St Johnstone on the third.

“You always had huge crowds as people were home to see their families and I think clubs saw it as a good time to play games.

“Thankfully, players are given a little more consideration today.”

The match at Brockville in 1971 was the last time Aberdeen played on Christmas Day. Image: DC Thomson.

A rousing half-time pep talk

Brockville had traditionally been an unhappy hunting ground for the Dons and, according to the following day’s report in the Press and Journal, it took “a half-time dressing-room harangue” by manager Jimmy Bonthrone “to awaken the Dons from their mood of inertia.”

The Dons boss was also praised for taking the calculated risk of sacrificing Steve Murray’s drive in midfield so that the right half could closely mark a certain Alex Ferguson – “the mainspring of the Bairns attack”- who would go on to become Aberdeen’s greatest manager.

Meanwhile, it wasn’t such a memorable trip to Falkirk for a busload of Aberdeen fans who made the journey to Brockville.

The 39-strong party, including supporters from Brechin and Forfar, had to be given a police escort out of town after they were “confronted by a gang of Falkirk supporters” outside the ground.

According to the report which featured on the front page of the following day’s P&J, the trouble started after a brick was thrown through a window on the side of the supporters’ bus, leaving the fans with “a cold and miserable journey north, some of them nursing bumps and a black eye.”

Norman Cruickshank, the AFC Supporters’ Club bus convener, said a 15-year-old girl from Aberdeen was hit on the head with a stick and fainted twice, while a Brechin man received a black eye and a cut lip and a Forfar man was left with a lump on the side of his head after being struck by a stone.

The P&J front page from December 26, 1971 which featured the report of the Dons fans being attacked on their way home from Falkirk.

Another young Aberdeen fan “was hit in the face with a piece of rubber piping.”

Mr Cruickshank said: “When we came back to our bus after the game there was a a crowd of about 100 Falkirk supporters, mostly skinheads, and they tried to stop us getting aboard the bus.

“After Aberdeen scored their first goal, Falkirk fans moved in behind where we were standing.

“The police moved in too and after Aberdeen’s second goal the Falkirk fans left.

“But they were waiting for us when we went back to the bus.

“Our bus was stoned after the game against Morton in Greenock earlier this season but the Falkirk incident was the worst I’ve experienced.”

A Falkirk police spokesman said no arrests were made.

 