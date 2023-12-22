Your guide to what’s open in Oban this Christmas and New Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Your guide to what’s open in Oban this Christmas and New Year

The key info you need this festive season in Oban with local businesses putting on a spread and those all-important supermarket opening times.

Christmas opening times logo pointing on a map to Oban.
What is open where you are in Oban. Image: DC Thomson design.
By Louise Glen

What’s open on Christmas Day and on New Year’s Day in Oban?

We have come up with five places that are open, and we want you to know when they will be open or serving up meals for residents and visitors alike.

For something to do this Christmas Day or New Year’s Day then look no further.

One: Half Way House Filling Station

The garage that has been feeding night owls and early risers for generations will be open on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

But, only for a few hours in the middle of the day, so that staff can get as much time with their loved ones as possible.

The petrol station, washing machines and garage shop will be open on Christmas Day between noon and 4pm.

And it will be the same on New Year’s Day, especially for the lovely coffee machine that might help with some sore heads.

Insider secret: Where else can you put the wash on, and enjoy a coffee or tea while sharing the craic with the locals?

Two: Murray’s Taxis and a potential new career

Bearing in mind that we probably all overindulge at Christmas and New Year, Murray’s Taxis are on hand to get you from A to B.

From long trips to shorter fares, the town’s taxi firm will be ready at any hour of day or night to get people moving.

But there might be a reduced service on Christmas Day due to a shortage of drivers.

The taxi rank in Oban where you can often pick up a cab.
The taxi rank in Oban where you can often pick up a cab. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Murray is also keen to hear from anyone who wants a new job in 2024.

Murray’s Taxis can be contacted on 01631 564666.

Insider secret: We were all gutted in Oban when Oban Taxis shut down after decades of service, but the wonderful tour guide and “taker homer” Lorna Wylie now works for Murray’s Taxi.

Three: The View

The View in Oban.
The View will be open this Christmas and New Year. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

A long-time favourite The View, once known us MacTs and then Skipinnish, will be open on Christmas Day and on New Year’s Day for lots of fun.

The restaurant has some of the most spectacular views across the bay to Kerrera, and if it is a crisp clear day far beyond.

Serving up its festive menu for lunch and dinner until December 30, revellers will be able to enjoy tunes from one of the town’s favourite DJs, George Noble on the desks in the lead-up to Christmas.

For more details, visit The View Oban Facebook page, or the venue’s website.

Pre-booking is not essential, but helpful to staff.

Insider secret: To get a dining table in the upstairs open dining area book ahead, and ask the staff to keep you a spot on the deck.

Four: Oban Inn

What’s not to like at the Oban Inn? For starters, you don’t need to book and they will be open from noon on Christmas Day and again New Year’s Day.

Otherwise, the pub will be open from noon until late with live music on over the Christmas period. Food is served both days between noon and 8pm.

There are real shenanigans to be had over the festive season, with live music and a running party in the beer garden or the lounge bar upstairs.

The Oban Inn in Oban.
The Oban Inn in Oban. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Get there early as it is likely to be shoulder to shoulder as Raised by Clams are playing on Hogmanay before taking a five-minute breather at midnight – to take in the bells.

Before the duo get right back on it with their heady blend of acoustic songs, and superb covers.

And to get you in the mood, there will be a Big Christmas Quiz taking place on the 21st – with some incredible raffle prizes from suppliers and the pub itself.

Insider secret: The beer garden will be a great place to take in the Hogmanay fireworks.

Five: Day Today Oban – or Iggi’s as most will know it

If you run out of something on Christmas Day – like the year I used the salt from the kitchen to de-ice my driveway and had none left for the nut roast -then Iggi’s or Day Today Oban will be open between 10am – 10pm.

Igg has told The Press and Journal that on every other day over the season.

He will be open as normal, from 7am – 11pm on weekdays, and 8am – 10pm on weekends.

The shop stocks everything from cheese to Cheerios and has great deals on alcohol.

They have even got you covered for a Christmas gift or two.

Day Today or Igig's in Oban.
Day Today will be open on Christmas Day and throughout the holidays. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

The shop can be found opposite the train station at MacGregor Court.

In the lead-up to Christmas Iggi is also doing a raffle for the North Argyll Care Fund and Cancer Research.

He has Mickey and Minnie giant teddies for £1 with all proceeds going to charity.

Insider secret: Iggi has some Prime in stock – and we all know how the kids go mad for it.

Is Tesco or Marks and Spencer open on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day?

Tesco Supermarket will be closed from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 9am on Boxing Day.

It is going to be closed from 6pm on Hogmanay until Monday January 2.

Marks and Spencer will close at 6pm on Christmas Eve, reopening on Wednesday 27 at 9am. Times for New Year openings have not yet been advertised.

Other places that are closed over the festive season are the ever-popular Roxy’s Coffee and Tea House, who will be closed on 24, 25 and 26 reopening on Wednesday 27 through to Hogmanay, reopening on Tuesday January 2 2024.

The Royal Hotel may have limited opening and are yet to confirm opening times at Christmas and New Year. But say the hotel is very busy with guests joining them for the festive season.

Lidl and Aldi will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, with many of their stores also shut for Boxing Day.

Are you open on Christmas or New Year’s Day – or do you want to be included in a future story contact louise.glen@pressandjournal.co.uk.

