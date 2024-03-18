Andy Walker made history at Banks o’ Dee and will never be forgotten after his death at 87

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Walker made history at Banks o’ Dee and will never be forgotten after his death at 87

Aberdeen man Andy Walker helped his side win the Scottish Junior Cup in 1957 and was a popular figure at Spain Park throughout his life. Neil Drysdale reports.
Neil Drysdale
Andy Walker with his Banks o'Dee team mates with the Scottish Junior Cup
Andy Walker with his Banks o'Dee team mates after they won the Scottish Junior Cup in May 1957. Left to right back row: Ogson, McKenzie, Anderson, Lornie and Fraser. Left to right front row: Fowler, Studd, Walker, Robertson and Warrender. Pic copyright Aberdeen Journals Ltd 18 May 1957.

It was one of the biggest achievements in north-east grassroots football.

And it will forever be remembered as the day when more than 30,000 supporters turned up at Hampden Park to watch Banks o’ Dee beat the overwhelming favourites, Kilsyth Rangers, to win the Scottish Junior Cup in 1957.

In the end, the decider came from Deesider, Andy Walker, whose goal in the second half ensured his side emerged with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the “wee Rangers”, even as some of the Glasgow press pack were rubbing their eyes in disbelief.

The competition was traditionally dominated by central belt teams, but when the champions returned to their home city for an open-top bus parade, they were cheered to the rafters by 8,000 people as the Spain Park club celebrated their crowning glory.

Andy Walker
Andy Walker, whose goal helped Banks o’ Dee win the Scottish Junior Cup in 1957, has died.

Football career started in Powis

Walker, a talented player, has died at the age of 87 – the last of that tremendous Cup line-up to leave us – but the Fittie-born footballer, who went to Sunnybank School and Powis Secondary, has left behind a host of happy memories, on and off the pitch.

It was a period when the Granite City was graced by a string of talented youngsters, with Denis Law and Ron Yeats turning out wherever they could find a game and Walker, the youngest of six children, who was raised in the family home of George and Barbara Walker in Froghall, was soon exhibiting his skill and passion for the sport.

Pictured is the headline "8000 Welcome the Hampden Heroes Home"
Pictured is the headline “8000 Welcome the Hampden Heroes Home” when Banks O’Dee returned back to Aberdeen after winning the Scottish Junior Cup at Hampden in 1957.

His football career started with Powis in 1953, which subsequently led to him playing for Banks o’ Dee and he quickly attracted the interest of bigger clubs, both in the region and further afield, with Pittodrie officials keeping an eye on the youngster, even before he had sealed the Junior Cup and been acclaimed by so many of his peers.

Footballer Andy Walker with his children, Douglas, Gillian and Andrew.
Footballer Andy Walker with his children, Douglas, Gillian and Andrew. Pic supplied by family.

Injury sparked retirement from football

His daughter Gillian spoke of how that experience had filled her father “with enormous pride” and, in the months afterwards, he was scouted by various clubs in Scotland and England, including Celtic, Birmingham City and Preston North End.

He provisionally signed for Aberdeen, who had secured their first-ever Scottish Championship title in 1955, but sustained an ankle injury which was a serious setback to his Dons’ prospects, although Andy later turned out for Bristol Rovers and moved on to Brechin City before another injury sparked his retirement.

The Banks o' Dee team lifting Jimmy Warrender who holds up the Scottish Junior Cup after Andy Walker's goal secured a 1-0 win.
Jimmy Warrender with the Scottish Junior Cup after Andy Walker’s goal secured a 1-0 win. Pic: Aberdeen Journals.

Thereafter, he went on to become a plasterer and tile fixer, an occupation which he enjoyed until his retirement and there were plenty of other reasons to feel cheerful about life after he married Gladys [nee Douglas] in 1965.

They were blessed with three children, Andrew, Douglas and Gillian, and, in search of a bigger home, moved from Gardener Road to Caiesdykes Road as the kids grew up.

Andy Walker with his wife Gladys.
Banks o’ Dee footballer Andy Walker with his wife Gladys. Pic supplied by family.

He was saddened by the death of Gladys after a long illness in 2000, but bolstered by the support of family and friends and, as Gillian said: “was lucky enough to meet Lorna [Robertson] in 2002 who became his partner for the next 22 years.”

There was further joy with the arrival of five grandchildren, Scott, Kirsty, Murray, Karla and Liam and the generations enjoyed each other’s company.

Andy Walker with his partner Lorna Robertson.
Banks o’ Dee stalwart Andy Walker with his partner Lorna Robertson. Pic supplied by family.

Andy was a ‘humble’ and ‘content man’

His daughter recalled: “Dad was a humble, strong-willed, content man who loved his social circle and was never happier than in The Grill with a pint in his hand watching the horse racing or attending one of his social clubs with Lorna and their friends.

“He was a member of the RUA club, the Portland Social Club and the Royal British Legion which they attended weekly.”

Unsurprisingly, he never relinquished his interest in Banks o’ Dee, but there was a poignant moment after his death. He had kept his precious Junior Cup medal, but wanted it to be donated to the club where he had spent so many happy days.

Andy Walker's Junior Cup medal
Andy Walker wanted his Junior Cup medal to be given back to Banks o’ Dee after his death. Pic supplied by family.

Applause tribute for Andy

And the whole family was present at Spain Park when a minute’s applause was held for Andy and the medal was handed over to the chairman, prior to the Highland League tussle between the hosts and Turriff United, earlier this month.

Gillian said: “Our dad hoped that it would be an inspiration to some of the younger players. He also had a fantastic turnout at his funeral and £625.50 has been donated to Cancer Research UK.”

 