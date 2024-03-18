Andy Walker made history at Banks o’ Dee and will never be forgotten after his death at 87

It was one of the biggest achievements in north-east grassroots football.

And it will forever be remembered as the day when more than 30,000 supporters turned up at Hampden Park to watch Banks o’ Dee beat the overwhelming favourites, Kilsyth Rangers, to win the Scottish Junior Cup in 1957.

In the end, the decider came from Deesider, Andy Walker, whose goal in the second half ensured his side emerged with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the “wee Rangers”, even as some of the Glasgow press pack were rubbing their eyes in disbelief.

The competition was traditionally dominated by central belt teams, but when the champions returned to their home city for an open-top bus parade, they were cheered to the rafters by 8,000 people as the Spain Park club celebrated their crowning glory.

Football career started in Powis

Walker, a talented player, has died at the age of 87 – the last of that tremendous Cup line-up to leave us – but the Fittie-born footballer, who went to Sunnybank School and Powis Secondary, has left behind a host of happy memories, on and off the pitch.

It was a period when the Granite City was graced by a string of talented youngsters, with Denis Law and Ron Yeats turning out wherever they could find a game and Walker, the youngest of six children, who was raised in the family home of George and Barbara Walker in Froghall, was soon exhibiting his skill and passion for the sport.

His football career started with Powis in 1953, which subsequently led to him playing for Banks o’ Dee and he quickly attracted the interest of bigger clubs, both in the region and further afield, with Pittodrie officials keeping an eye on the youngster, even before he had sealed the Junior Cup and been acclaimed by so many of his peers.

Injury sparked retirement from football

His daughter Gillian spoke of how that experience had filled her father “with enormous pride” and, in the months afterwards, he was scouted by various clubs in Scotland and England, including Celtic, Birmingham City and Preston North End.

He provisionally signed for Aberdeen, who had secured their first-ever Scottish Championship title in 1955, but sustained an ankle injury which was a serious setback to his Dons’ prospects, although Andy later turned out for Bristol Rovers and moved on to Brechin City before another injury sparked his retirement.

Thereafter, he went on to become a plasterer and tile fixer, an occupation which he enjoyed until his retirement and there were plenty of other reasons to feel cheerful about life after he married Gladys [nee Douglas] in 1965.

They were blessed with three children, Andrew, Douglas and Gillian, and, in search of a bigger home, moved from Gardener Road to Caiesdykes Road as the kids grew up.

He was saddened by the death of Gladys after a long illness in 2000, but bolstered by the support of family and friends and, as Gillian said: “was lucky enough to meet Lorna [Robertson] in 2002 who became his partner for the next 22 years.”

There was further joy with the arrival of five grandchildren, Scott, Kirsty, Murray, Karla and Liam and the generations enjoyed each other’s company.

Andy was a ‘humble’ and ‘content man’

His daughter recalled: “Dad was a humble, strong-willed, content man who loved his social circle and was never happier than in The Grill with a pint in his hand watching the horse racing or attending one of his social clubs with Lorna and their friends.

“He was a member of the RUA club, the Portland Social Club and the Royal British Legion which they attended weekly.”

Unsurprisingly, he never relinquished his interest in Banks o’ Dee, but there was a poignant moment after his death. He had kept his precious Junior Cup medal, but wanted it to be donated to the club where he had spent so many happy days.

Applause tribute for Andy

And the whole family was present at Spain Park when a minute’s applause was held for Andy and the medal was handed over to the chairman, prior to the Highland League tussle between the hosts and Turriff United, earlier this month.

Gillian said: “Our dad hoped that it would be an inspiration to some of the younger players. He also had a fantastic turnout at his funeral and £625.50 has been donated to Cancer Research UK.”