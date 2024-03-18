Cowardly danger-driver fled scene of crash that killed ‘one-in-a-million’ grandfather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cowardly danger-driver fled scene of crash that killed ‘one-in-a-million’ grandfather

Connor Wilson, from Westhill, crashed into a car being driven by Gabriel Lungu, who tragically passed away in hospital.

By Dave Finlay
Gabriel Lungu, left, died after the crash on Hilton Drive. Right: the abandoned car driven by Connor Wilson. Image: DC Thomson
Gabriel Lungu, left, died after the crash on Hilton Drive. Right: the abandoned car driven by Connor Wilson. Image: DC Thomson

An Aberdeen driver who killed another motorist after driving at grossly excessive speed with a deflated front tyre was jailed today.

Connor Wilson failed to reduce speed approaching a junction and collided with a vehicle being driven by Gabriel Lungu, who later died in hospital.

Wilson, 23, and a passenger fled the scene of the crash in the Hilton area of Aberdeen on December 30 in 2021 and he later claimed to police that although he had been in the car he did not drive it.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that forensic analysis placed him in the driver’s seat of the VW Golf and his DNA was found on the steering wheel.

The court heard he was caught on footage driving at 56mph seconds before the collision in an area with a 30mph speed limit and an advisory recommendation that drivers stick to 20mph.

Wilson, of Skene View, Westhill, admitted causing the death of Mr Lungu, 43, by driving dangerously and at grossly excessive speed, when he appeared in court today.

He drove with a deflated front nearside tyre, failed to adhere to road signs and markings, failed to reduce speed on the approach to a junction at Hilton Avenue and Hilton Drive, failed to give way to other road users and collided with the Dacia driven by Mr Lungu.

Gabriel Lungu’s Dacia Stepway after the crash. Image: DC Thomson

A judge told Wilson that because he has never previously been imprisoned he was required to have a background report prepared on him before sentencing.

Wilson’s defence counsel Kelly Duling asked that his bail be continued and said he has never previously received a custodial sentence and he was subject to the sentencing guidelines for young people.

She said custody “is not totally inevitable”.

But Lord Fairley remanded Wilson in custody ahead of sentencing. He said it was an extremely serious offence and the likelihood of him not going to prison was “negligible”.

The judge was shown footage of a drive-through at the scene with “give way” signs illuminated and circular panels painted with the 20 advisory speed limit.

Prosecutor Eric Robertson told the court that the partner of Mr Lungu was not in “a sufficient emotional state” to attend today’s court proceedings.

The Golf that was driven by Connor Wilson.

Mr Lungu, a Romanian who moved to the UK in 2011, worked in the construction industry.

After the crash he managed to get out of the extensively damaged vehicle he was driving but was in pain and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

It was discovered he sustained a ruptured vein and he underwent emergency surgery, but died from abdominal injuries following the collision.

In a statement, Mr Lungu’s family said his death “has left a hole in our family that can never be filled” and that “he will be missed every day”.

They added: “Gabriel Lungu, a much-loved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, was taken from us.

“Gabriel was truly one in a million. The most selfless, caring, and kind man you could ever wish to know.

“There was nothing you could ask of him that was too much – he would help in any way he could, no matter what.

“Regardless of any problems of his own that he might have had, he did his best to ensure everyone around him was happy and cared for.”

The two vehicles were extensively damaged in the crash and ended up in the garden of a property with loud music blaring from one of them.

The sentencing of Wilson, a barber, was adjourned until May 7.

Road policing Inspector Steve Manson, who led the investigation, said: “No conviction or sentence will ever reflect the devastating impact this has had on Mr Lungu’s family but I hope this conviction will bring some form of justice. Our thoughts remain with them.

“Connor Wilson’s reckless actions lead to Gabriel Lungu’s death and he now faces the consequences of that.

“It’s a stark reminder that drivers are responsible for their actions and the risks they take have lasting implications not only for themselves, but also for other road users.”

Gabriel Lungu, left, died after the crash on Hilton Drive. Right: the abandoned car driven by Connor Wilson. Image: DC Thomson
Gabriel Lungu, left, died after the crash on Hilton Drive. Right: the abandoned car driven by Connor Wilson. Image: DC Thomson
Inverness sheriff court
Gabriel Lungu, left, died after the crash on Hilton Drive. Right: the abandoned car driven by Connor Wilson. Image: DC Thomson
Two men involved in an Aberdeen bar fight in The Spirit Level
Gabriel Lungu, left, died after the crash on Hilton Drive. Right: the abandoned car driven by Connor Wilson. Image: DC Thomson
Gabriel Lungu, left, died after the crash on Hilton Drive. Right: the abandoned car driven by Connor Wilson. Image: DC Thomson
Tain Sheriff Court.
Gabriel Lungu, left, died after the crash on Hilton Drive. Right: the abandoned car driven by Connor Wilson. Image: DC Thomson
An Orange walk
