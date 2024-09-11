Dingwall Academy to celebrate 30-year anniversary of historic Scottish Schools triumph

Dingwall Academy’s Scottish Schools Senior Shield winning class of 1994 will hold a reunion at Ross County’s game against Dundee on Saturday.

Earlier this year, Dingwall celebrated the 30th anniversary of their 1-0 triumph over Cardinal Newman High at Hampden Park.

It remains the only occasion in which a Highland school has triumphed in a Senior Shield final.

The trophy will be paraded at half-time at Victoria Park this weekend, with the bulk of the triumphant squad in attendance.

Goalscorer Neal Sinclair, along with captain Greig Mackenzie, are among those who will not be present due to being overseas.

Among the squad was Staggies first team coach Paul Cowie, who will join up with the reunion after the Premiership fixture.

His older brother Graham was also part of the team, while father Don Cowie senior assisted manager Jack Sutherland in leading the side.

Current Staggies boss Don Cowie – the youngest of the four Cowie brothers – was a primary seven pupil at the time and travelled to the national stadium to support the team.

Sutherland, who was Dingwall Academy’s principal teacher of physical education, is thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase the success of 30 years ago.

Coach insisted on high standards and sportsmanship

Sutherland said: “I’m very much looking forward to catching up with the lads again. They were a good group, and I really enjoyed coaching them for many years before that.

“They were all brought up with the faith, as it were. I insisted on high standards, good sportsmanship and playing the game fairly.

“Michael Rae joined Rangers for a time. He never made the first team but he was on the bench in a European tie.

“Alan Houston joined Aberdeen, and was there at the same time as Dennis Wyness. Dennis broke into the first team, but Alan didn’t manage to break through.

“There were a lot of very able players. They all went and pursued their careers, and I presume football took a back seat after that.

“I’m proud of all of the lads.”

Cowie to join celebrations following match

Paul Cowie is looking forward to joining up with the celebrations following his match-day duties within the Staggies’ coaching setup.

Cowie said: “My oldest brother and I were involved in the team at that time. There was great success and a lot of talent.

“In those days it was football, football, football. That’s all we did.

“There’s a group chat and they are coming up for the Dundee game.

“It will be a nice memory. I’ll obviously be in the dug-out but will go and see everyone after it.”