Dingwall Academy to celebrate 30-year anniversary of historic Scottish Schools triumph

Players from Dingwall's 1994 side which won the Senior Shield at Hampden Park will hold a reunion at Ross County's match against Dundee this weekend. Andy Skinner
Dingwall Academy's senior football team in 1994, who triumphed in the Scottish Shield final at Hampden Park. Image: Jack Sutherland.
Dingwall Academy’s Scottish Schools Senior Shield winning class of 1994 will hold a reunion at Ross County’s game against Dundee on Saturday.

Earlier this year, Dingwall celebrated the 30th anniversary of their 1-0 triumph over Cardinal Newman High at Hampden Park.

It remains the only occasion in which a Highland school has triumphed in a Senior Shield final.

The trophy will be paraded at half-time at Victoria Park this weekend, with the bulk of the triumphant squad in attendance.

Goalscorer Neal Sinclair, along with captain Greig Mackenzie, are among those who will not be present due to being overseas.

Goalscorer Neal Sinclair, coach and manager Jack Sutherland, and captain Greig Mackenzie, display the SSFA U18 Shield in front of the old Dingwall Academy Image: Jack Sutherland.

Among the squad was Staggies first team coach Paul Cowie, who will join up with the reunion after the Premiership fixture.

His older brother Graham was also part of the team, while father Don Cowie senior assisted manager Jack Sutherland in leading the side.

Current Staggies boss Don Cowie – the youngest of the four Cowie brothers – was a primary seven pupil at the time and travelled to the national stadium to support the team.

Don and Paul Cowie, along with Carl Tremarco. Image: SNS

Sutherland, who was Dingwall Academy’s principal teacher of physical education, is thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase the success of 30 years ago.

Coach insisted on high standards and sportsmanship

Sutherland said: “I’m very much looking forward to catching up with the lads again. They were a good group, and I really enjoyed coaching them for many years before that.

“They were all brought up with the faith, as it were. I insisted on high standards, good sportsmanship and playing the game fairly.

“Michael Rae joined Rangers for a time. He never made the first team but he was on the bench in a European tie.

Michael Rae, who previously played for Rangers. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“Alan Houston joined Aberdeen, and was there at the same time as Dennis Wyness. Dennis broke into the first team, but Alan didn’t manage to break through.

“There were a lot of very able players. They all went and pursued their careers, and I presume football took a back seat after that.

“I’m proud of all of the lads.”

Cowie to join celebrations following match

Paul Cowie is looking forward to joining up with the celebrations following his match-day duties within the Staggies’ coaching setup.

Cowie said: “My oldest brother and I were involved in the team at that time. There was great success and a lot of talent.

Dingwall Academy’s Scottish Schools’ Senior Shield winning team in 1994. Back row, from left, Graham Cowie; Willie Watt; Alan Houston; John Tuach; Craig Walker, Russell McGill. Middle row, from left, Don Cowie Snr (assistant manager); Steven Illingworth; Alan Boyd, Michael Rae; Andrew Tamata; Graham Mackenzie; Jack Sutherland, (coach and manager). Front row, from left, Bruce Maclean; Neal Sinclair; Greig Mackenzie (captain); James Hayton; Paul Cowie. Image: Jack Sutherland.

“In those days it was football, football, football. That’s all we did.

“There’s a group chat and they are coming up for the Dundee game.

“It will be a nice memory. I’ll obviously be in the dug-out but will go and see everyone after it.”

Conversation