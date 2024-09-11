Victorian Market attracting 10,000 shoppers A DAY as upgrade exceeds expectations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Victorian Market attracting 10,000 shoppers A DAY as upgrade exceeds expectations

Public 'falling in love again' with venue two years on from redevelopment.

The food hall is attracting growing numbers of visitors. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By John Ross

More than 10,000 people a day are now regularly visiting the revamped Victorian Market in Inverness.

Two years on from a major redevelopment, numbers coming in the doors of the historic arcade have risen more than ten-fold.

It has exceeded the expectations of the market management and Highland Council who say it was a major risk that has paid off.

Victorian Market redesign faced problems initially

The £1.6 million plan to create a tourist magnet was approved in 2019 but met with opposition from some traders and customers.

The market hall area was closed in January 2021 for a redesign to accommodate new food, drink and retail businesses.

But it came up against the Covid pandemic and the cost of living crisis.

People sit and eat beneath a metal structure in the market's food hall.
The Victorian Market. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

The re-opening in September 2022 was low-key in the wake of the Queen’s death and with just four new units ready to open.

Now, however, the food hall is a bustling hub with 12 tenants selling a diverse range of food and the seating capacity of 202 is regularly exceeded.

The latest is an Italian pizza and pasta outlet opened by restauranteur Karthikappallil George.

There is a waiting list for units. Work continues to find an increase in electricity supply or alternative energy source to allow two other outlets to open.

‘It’s been a great success’

Victorian Market manager Cameron Macfarlane says daily figures are regularly over 10,000, with the highest number being 10,650.

Weekly visitors numbers are hitting 62,000-68,000, compared to an average of 6,500 a week previously.

“It’s been a great success. It’s eclipsed everything we expected.

“The situation now compared to when we started is like chalk and cheese.

“For four or five of the seven days we have 10,000 people and above.

Market manager Cameron MacFarlane Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He added: “It was a risk for the council and Common Good Fund to take.

“You still get one or two people saying it was better the old way, which I find hard to believe.

“But you cannot please everyone.

“Tenants in other parts of the market say there has been an uplift since this opened which is fantastic.

“Numbers will drop after the tourist season, but we are hopeful that locals will keep us going.”

Planning for Christmas already

The possibility of installing balcony seating was looked at but rejected due to the cost of lifts and stairs. It would also mean sacrificing four units.

Mr Macfarlane says the market is already looking at events for the October school holidays and Christmas to maintain visitor numbers.

He is also seeking an alcohol licence to plan pop-up tasting events featuring local drinks producers.

David Haas is delighted with the market’s progress Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

David Haas, the council’s Inverness city manager, is delighted with the progress.

He said the market can build on its success, with growing visitor numbers in the city and the redeveloped Inverness Castle set to open next year.

“We could not have hoped for more from the public in the city, the way they have reacted.

“What we wanted to do was make people fall back in love with the Victorian Market. It has done that in spades.

“The acid test is the figures. Previously we were dealing with around 6,000 a week and now we have 60,000-plus.

“That’s hard-fought business and only comes by consistently delivering to a high standard.”

Able to weather the storms after revamp

Was he worried at the outset? “Absolutely. We took a big risk.

“But we were confident we would be able to weather the storms we faced, including the cost of living crisis and huge rises in construction and fit-out costs.

“We know every day there are more challenges, but we are constantly looking to improve.”

He adds: “It’s wonderful that people in the city are rediscovering the gems in the market arcade.

“We want to make sure the additional footfall in the market benefits the whole city centre and other businesses also reap the rewards.”

Jamie and Ann Marie Ross of The Redshank opened a second business in the Victorian Market. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

One of the first businesses to open in the refurbished food hall was off licence Moonshine.

Manager Harvey Wilson said: “It’s great to see it so busy compared to what it was.

“It has become a real venue to go to now.

“Some people were sceptical when it opened, but it has changed a lot of minds.”

‘There’s a buzz about the place’

Seafood business Redshank opened in the Victorian Market in April 2023.

Less than a year later it opened a second unit, The Mart, selling burgers and milkshakes.

Owner Jamie Ross said: “When we started you could sense the direction the place was going in, but it felt incomplete as there were a lot of empty units.

“Since everyone has moved in there has been an absolute buzz about the place.

Matt MacPherson , John Donaldson and Harvey Wilson in 2022 when Moonshine was one of the first businesses in the revamped market. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson,

“It’s great to hear so many people talking well about the Victorian Market.

“It got a bit of flak in the beginning, as many things do when there is a lot of change.”

Delhi street food outlet Namaste Inbhir Nis was opened in February 2023 by chef Hemant Chawla and his wife Pooja.

She said: “It’s been a tremendous experience.

“It was a risk for us, but it has definitely paid off and has been worth all the effort.

“We are pleased with the response we have received from locals and tourists.”

