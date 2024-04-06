Soyuz capsule carrying three crew from space station lands safely in Kazakhstan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Soyuz capsule carrying three crew from space station lands safely in Kazakhstan

By Press Association
Nasa’s Loral O’Hara, left, Russia’s Oleg Novitsky and Belarus spaceflight participant Marina Vasilevskaya, right, are seen inside the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft after they landed in a remote area in Kazakhstan (Bill Ingalls/Nasa via AP)
A Russian space capsule carrying two women and one man has safely landed in a steppe in Kazakhstan after their missions aboard the International Space Station.

The Soyuz MS-24 carrying Russia’s Oleg Novitsky, Nasa’s Loral O’Hara and Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus touched down south east of the remote town of Dzhezkazgan at 12.17pm Kazakh time (0717 GMT).

Those remaining at the orbiting outpost are Nasa astronauts Michael Barratt, Matthew Dominick, Tracy Dyson and Jeannette Epps as well as Russian cosmonauts Nikolai Chub, Alexander Grebenkin and Oleg Kononenko.

Nasa astronaut Loral O’Hara sits in a chair shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-24 space capsule in Kazakhstan (Roscosmos Space Corporation via AP)

O’Hara arrived at the International Space Station on September 15 2023, spending a total of 204 days there, Nasa said.

Novitsky and Vasilevskaya blasted off to space on March 23, two days later than initially planned.

The launch of a Soyuz spacecraft carrying them and Dyson, scheduled for March 21, was aborted at the very last minute due to a voltage drop in a power source, according to Yury Borisov, head of Russia’s space agency Roscosmos.

The delay resulted in a two-day, 34-orbit trip to the space station for the crew.

If the launch had gone as scheduled, the journey would have been much shorter, requiring only two orbits.

Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-24 space capsule in Kazakhstan (Roscosmos Space Corporation via AP)

The space station, which has served as a symbol of post-Cold War international co-operation, is now one of the last remaining areas of collaboration between Russia and the West amid tensions over Moscow’s military action in Ukraine.

Nasa and its partners hope to continue operating the orbiting outpost until 2030.

Russia has continued to rely on modified versions of Soviet-designed rockets for commercial satellites, as well as crews and cargo to the space station.