Exclusive: Jimmy Thelin on Aberdeen trip 18 months ago and ‘culture and passion’ of Dons fans

New boss Jimmy Thelin revealed he experienced Aberdeen supporters’ passion and pride in their club when he visited the city for an interview 18 months ago.

Now he aims to reward their love of the Dons by bringing the good times back to Pittodrie.

Elfsborg boss Thelin jetted to the Granite City from Sweden in 2023 for talks about becoming Aberdeen boss, but the board appointed Barry Robson.

Now, the 46-year-old will finally take control of the Dons having agreed a three-year-deal.

Thelin was confirmed as Aberdeen manager on April 16, but opted to remain at Elfsborg until the Allsvenskan enters a summer break on June 1.

The Swede has two games remaining in Sweden (Malmo, IFK Goteborg) before taking over the Pittodrie hot-seat.

Thelin said: “When I was there (Aberdeen) for an interview a year-and-a-half ago, I could feel the culture and the passion of the city – that the people are really proud of their team.

“Aberdeen is a really good club.

“It is really exciting, but there is a lot happening.

“There is a lot of good experiences and learning from Elfsborg and now it will be a new country, new league and new people.

“I’ve already met some people over there in Aberdeen and they are really nice.

“I am really looking forward to being at Aberdeen.

“It is going to be fun to meet everyone.”

‘I wasn’t really prepared for it as it got very emotional’

Thelin bade an emotional farewell to Elfsborg supporters on Friday in his final home game as manager.

He signed off at the Boras Arena with a 2-0 defeat of Halmstads BK in the Swedish top-flight.

Elfsborg supporters gave Thelin a rousing reception and remained at the stadium long after full-time to pay homage to the club legend.

Thelin admits he wasn’t prepared for how emotional his final home game would be as he readies to close his six-and-a-half-year career at Elfsborg.

He will bring Elfsborg assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami with him to Pittodrie.

Former defender/midfielder Persson, 44, initially worked as assistant under Thelin at Jonkopings Sodra.

In 2015, they led the club back to the Swedish top-flight for the first time in nearly 50 years.

When Thelin moved to Elfsborg in 2018, Persson remained at Jonkoping for another year.

He then managed lower-league Motala AIF for two years before reuniting with Thelin at Elfsborg in 2021.

Bajrami, 36, is a former Swedish international winger who played for Elfsborg, Twente (Netherlands), Monaco (France) and Panathinaikos (Greece).

Thelin said: “The whole week before the game was very special.

“People have come up to me to talk – some I recognise, some I don’t. They have given thanks for these years.

“I wasn’t really prepared for it as it got very emotional.

“Even before the game up in the lounge (with the club’s sponsors), there was a bit of a quiver on the lips as there was a lot of emotion.

“I was very happy to win as it was my, Christer’s and Emir’s last home game.

“It was great to celebrate a victory with all the supporters.”

Megaphone message to supporters

Thelin came within goal difference of leading Elfsborg to the Swedish top-flight title glory last season, losing out to Malmo.

However, he will exit Elfsborg having delivered European qualification.

Elfsborg will enter the 2024/25 Europa League at the first qualifying round stage.

The draw is set to be made on June 18.

Following the win over Halmstads on Friday, captain Johan Larsson led the fans chants in celebration of Thelin via megaphone.

The full-back then handed the megaphone to Thelin, who delivered a parting message to the home fans.

What did he say?

Thelin said: “Thank you very much, roughly.

“I was going to sing some song, but couldn’t think of anything,

“I have such a bad song memory!”