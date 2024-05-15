‘Somebody is going to die’: MPs warned of pathogens in England’s rivers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

‘Somebody is going to die’: MPs warned of pathogens in England’s rivers

By Press Association
High levels of E.coli were found in the water ahead of the Boat Race in March (Joe Giddens/PA)
High levels of E.coli were found in the water ahead of the Boat Race in March (Joe Giddens/PA)

MPs have been warned that “somebody is going to die” due to the state of England’s rivers.

Water sector leaders and rivers minister Robbie Moore were questioned by the Environmental Audit Committee during a tense session on water quality and infrastructure on Wednesday.

It followed reports earlier in the day that millions of litres of raw sewage were pumped into Lake Windermere, prompting a fresh row over the quality of England’s waters as the bathing season starts.

Customers in Devon were then told by South West Water to boil their drinking water as cases of a diarrhoea-type illness caused by the parasite cryptosporidium were confirmed.

Asked by MPs about the current state of UK rivers, Charles Watson, chairman of River Action UK, said: “The public is not safe.”

“Temperatures are warming up, it’s half-term in three weeks’ time. Tens of thousands of families are going to be in the rivers, on our beaches, going to lakes, none of which have bathing status protections,” he added.

“I’m not exaggerating, somebody is going to die because of this pathogen level. Nobody seems to be interested in it. The water companies won’t give any public health guidance on it.”

Mr Watson spoke about how River Action UK published guidance for water users ahead of the Oxbridge Boat Race in March after finding high levels of E.coli in the water.

He told the committee that “people like us” should not be having to monitor the quality of water in England’s rivers.

“Nobody else is monitoring this terrible situation,” Mr Watson added.

“This should be done by the people empowered, the Environment Agency, to protect the public.”

Dr Rob Collins, head of policy and science at the Rivers Trust, also warned MPs that the UK has “no monitoring of any pathogens directly”.

“We have monitoring of E.coli. That is just an indicator,” he said.

“Should you swallow a mouthful of norovirus, campylobacter, cryptosporidium… we have so little information on that other than a few academic studies.

“The Environment Agency don’t monitor those pathogens so that’s a critical gap in our knowledge.”

Mr Watson argued that a key issue is funding for the regulatory bodies tasked with protecting the environment and rivers.

He said that until law enforcement “is properly funded, and polluters are held to account and made to suffer real penalties”, there will be no disincentive to pollute.

Dr Collins told the committee that only 16% of English surface waters have “good” ecological status, and not a single river has “good” chemical status despite the Environment Agency aiming for 77% of water bodies to have good status by 2027.

“It feels like we’re in a pretty dire situation and it reflects years of underinvestment,” he said.

Water minister Robbie Moore was later questioned by the MPs about the 2027 target, saying that it is “absolutely” the Government’s ambition to reach a point where 75% of rivers have good ecological status.

“We have made significant improvements… to ensure that as a Government we are putting ourselves in the best position possible to meet that requirement,” he said.

In a tense exchange, Conservative MP Matthew Offord expressed frustration over hearing “minister after minister say that bathing water quality is getting better in this country, but the system that you use to test the water is in many ways redundant”.

He questioned Mr Moore about whether the Government will make changes to the system, “so that it’s fit for purpose”, such as expanding the monitoring beyond the summer bathing period.

“We are looking specifically at those reforms,” Mr Moore said, adding that good or excellent ratings of bathing water sites have improved from 76% to 90% since 2010.

Dr Offord replied: “Congratulations, you’ve just repeated everything I’ve heard in my 14 years of being a member of Parliament about bathing water quality, and you fill me with no confidence. It’s just incredible.”

Questioned about the Windermere sewage spill, Mr Moore said: “This is a completely unsatisfactory situation.”

He said an investigation is “happening as we speak”, adding that should wrongdoing be established he expects the regulators to enforce “appropriate penalties”.