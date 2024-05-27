Fraserburgh fraudster jailed after scamming £110,000 from friend in Hillary Clinton documentary lie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fraserburgh fraudster jailed after scamming £110,000 from friend in Hillary Clinton documentary lie

Anne Mulloy, 63, sat unmoved as she was sentenced to three years behind bars for the callous crime.

By Joanne Warnock
Fraserburgh woman Anne Mulloy, also known as Leuser, was found guilty of scamming money from a friend by pretending she was making a documentary about Hillary Clinton
A Fraserburgh fraudster has been jailed after scamming her friend into handing over more than £110,000 by pretending to make a documentary about Hillary Clinton.

Anne Mulloy sat unmoved as the sheriff handed her a three-year jail term.

The trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court heard how Mulloy, 63, spun a web of lies to entice her friend, actress Helena Robinson, to hand over multiple amounts of cash between 2011 and 2017.

Mulloy – who is also known as Anne Leuser – claimed she knew Hillary Clinton and would be getting behind-the-scenes access to her 2016 presidential campaign.

Sheriff Craig Findlater said this had been a significant fraud carried out over five and a half years.

Anne Mulloy covered up as she was led to the prison van today. Image: DC Thomson

“This was against someone who you considered to be a friend,” Sheriff Findlater said. “And for her part, she considered you to be a friend to her.

“You knew she had financial means and that she was struggling with the ill health of her father.

“You exploited her friendship and your friendship with her father to your financial gain.

“And you exploited her when her father was in his last years.”

Anne Mulloy was found guilty after a trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

He went on to say Mulloy still denied some of the offending, but added: “You exaggerated and embellished and continue to blame her for some of your offending.

“You do, in the report, acknowledge that you have done wrong at some point.

“Only a custodial sentence is appropriate because of the scale of the fraud, the monetary value, the length of time involved – and the impact upon the victim.”

Mulloy was previously jailed in 2017 after admitting a similar scam involving a TV production company in London.

Helena Robertson, who had been friends with Mulloy, sent her thousands of pounds between 2011 and 2017, keeping a running total of these loans on a spreadsheet.

No emotion as fraudster taken to prison

During her evidence, one of these totals was shown to the court and displayed a figure of £114,026.30, dated April 1, 2016.

Ms Robinson continued to send Mulloy money until April 2017, so the final figure must surely be higher.

The original charge claimed Mulloy had swindled her friend out of £85,710.02, but that figure was amended to simply ‘money’.

In his closing speech, fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister urged the jury to convict the “calculating” Mulloy.

He said: “The evidence shows she is simply a cynical fraudster taking advantage of a caring friend. She told lies and fabrications.”

Mr McAllister also spoke of the fake court cases involving Aberdeenshire Council that Mulloy had fabricated as a way to put off paying her friend back.

He added: “It was just lies to scam more money from Helena.”

Mulloy was handcuffed and led away from the dock, showing no emotion as she left.

‘I’ll never recover financially from the damage that she has caused’

Speaking after the sentencing, Ms Robinson – whose professional name is Helena Breck and who appeared in EastEnders as the wife of infamous soap bad guy James Wilmott-Brown – praised the authorities for prosecuting her former friend.

She said: “I’m extremely relieved that justice has finally been served and that the person known variously as Ann Leuser/Anne Leuser/Ann Molloy/Anne Mulloy is now regarded as a serial fraudster.

“She has shown no remorse for the trust that she has abused, the pain she has caused, or the crimes that she commits.

“It has taken six-and-a-half difficult years from reporting to sentencing, and I’m grateful to Action Fraud, Police Scotland and the Procurator Fiscal’s office for taking on the case, when neither the Metropolitan Police and the City of London Police did so.

“I’ll never recover financially from the damage that she has caused, but hope that others might be protected from this callous fraudster, at least for the time that she is in prison.”

