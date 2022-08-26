Entrepreneurial couple take plunge with new Highlands adventure company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Entrepreneurial couple take plunge with new Highlands adventure company

By Simon Warburton
August 26, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 26, 2022, 5:03 pm
Three white water tubs on surging river.
River Wild Adventures aims to widen the range of experiences.

An inspirational quote read at a friend’s funeral motivated a couple in the Highlands to jump in the deep end by starting their own white-water rafting business.

Joint owners of River Wild Adventures, headquartered in Newtonmore, Bonnie and Jennifer McGhie-Convery were motivated to start the business after losing a close friend, Claire, last year.

Bonnie and Jennifer McGhie-Convery
Bonnie and Jennifer McGhie-Convery.

At the funeral, the friend’s husband read a passage including the message “don’t wait, do it today, don’t expect tomorrow is always going to be there”, which inspired the duo to put their ambition into action.

After deciding to take the leap, Bonnie started looking into business loans.

She came across Transmit Startups, delivery partner for the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme.

The couple were approved for a £25,000 loan, allowing them to invest a total of £50,000 in vital equipment such as lifejackets, helmets and wetsuits in every size, as well as rafts, tubes and marketing materials.

Participants can be met across the Highlands

Not wanting to limit the business to only one base, they set up a mobile operation with two trailers containing all the necessary equipment.

This allows them to meet participants at different locations throughout the Highlands, providing a more bespoke experience.

They hosted their first group trip in June, offering a range of white-water experiences such as rafting, canyoning and river tubing, with the level of bookings for the rest of the summer “highly encouraging”.

Person jumping into water at River Wild Adventures.
River Wild Adventures offers many different ways to enter water.

Jennifer said: “It all started at Claire’s funeral when her husband read this beautiful sentence she had written before she passed about not putting your dreams on hold.

“Both Bonnie and I really took this to heart and decided then and there it was time to finally go after our shared dream.

“Initially, we struggled to secure a business loan which would cover not only equipment but permits and insurance for all participants as well.

“Then we came across Transmit Startups and the Start Up Loans programme, which enabled us to get the business off the ground.

“Looking ahead, we would like to expand the portfolio of rivers accessible to us and widen the experiences we can offer, however, one thing we both took away from working with other rafting companies is not to make the operation too big.

Not just another water adventure.”

Jennifer McGhie-Convery, joint owner, River Wild Adventures.

“We aim to keep our group sizes small to maintain quality. The goal is for everyone to come away from our experiences feeling like it was not just another water adventure, but something unique and a little bit special.”

River Wild Adventures is one of 312 small businesses in the Highlands to receive funding from the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme since the initiative was launched in 2012.

Barry McCulloch, senior manager, UK Network, Scotland, British Business Bank, said: “Scottish tourism is emerging from the pandemic and on track to become a thriving sector once again.

“It’s inspiring to see entrepreneurs like Bonnie and Jennifer realising their dream with the help of our Start Up Loans programme.

“This initiative was designed to help build and develop businesses by investing in creative, ambitious talent through our network of delivery partners across Scotland and the wider UK.”

White water rafting
Thrills and spills of white-water rafting.

As part of the scheme, the McGhie-Converys received advice and support from Transmit Startups business advisor Anssaf Cook.

The couple benefited from guidance on River Wild Adventures’ cashflow forecast and capital expenditure, plus help to begin developing a marketing strategy to engage target customers.

“It’s inspiring to see entrepreneurs like Bonnie and Jennifer realising their dream with the help of our Start Up Loans programme.”

Barry McCulloch, British Business Bank.

Mr McCulloch added: “This initiative was designed to help build and develop businesses by investing in creative, ambitious talent through our network of delivery partners across Scotland and the wider UK.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

River Wild Adventures aims to widen the range of experiences.
Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs
0
River Wild Adventures aims to widen the range of experiences.
Aberdeen picture framer hangs up 'for sale' sign
0
DIY man
Spruce up your space: 5 local home improvement specialists
River Wild Adventures aims to widen the range of experiences.
Rising energy prices to push north and north-east households into 'debt and destitution'
0
River Wild Adventures aims to widen the range of experiences.
See inside Caol Ila's multi-million pound distillery on Islay as it reopens to the…
0
River Wild Adventures aims to widen the range of experiences.
'Stop swithering': Aberdeen business leader urges ambitious companies to 'jump in' to £50,000 growth…
0
Harbour Energy chief executive Linda Cook
North Sea giant Harbour Energy sanctions two new projects as profits surge
0
River Wild Adventures aims to widen the range of experiences.
Going by the letter - Is 1st class post really quicker than 2nd?
0
River Wild Adventures aims to widen the range of experiences.
North Sea firms 'stand ready' to cut your fuel bills
1
Inverkerry Hatchery and Smolt Unit at Gairloch in Wester Ross
Seven-figure fish hatchery upgrade unveiled in Wester Ross

More from Press and Journal

River Wild Adventures aims to widen the range of experiences.
People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast
River Wild Adventures aims to widen the range of experiences.
'Walking on air': Friends of Anchor donate trainers to nursing team
0
cancer fundraiser
Kintore team raises £4,500 in recognition of colleague's 'brave' cancer battle
0
River Wild Adventures aims to widen the range of experiences.
Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs
0
River Wild Adventures aims to widen the range of experiences.
Queen now expected to meet new prime minister at Balmoral
0
River Wild Adventures aims to widen the range of experiences.
Rugby: Scotland Women head coach Bryan Easson says Summer Test series match with USA…