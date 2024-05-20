‘I was hospitalised three times’: Pupil Support Assistant blows whistle on violence in Aberdeen schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools
Schools

‘I was hospitalised three times’: Pupil Support Assistant blows whistle on violence in Aberdeen schools

The PSA has worked at several Aberdeen schools, where she has been punched, kicked, thrown to the ground, and had her fingers pulled back. Calum Petrie
Calum Petrie
Our whistleblower gave a shocking account of the violence, intimidation and abuse Pupil Support Assistants (PSAs) face in our schools. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson
Our whistleblower gave a shocking account of the violence, intimidation and abuse Pupil Support Assistants (PSAs) face in our schools. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson

A Pupil Support Assistant (PSA) who has worked at schools across Aberdeen has blown the whistle on the extent of violence in our schools.

She has been physically and verbally assaulted repeatedly during her eight years working as a PSA in city schools – both primary and secondary.

The PSA has anxiety attacks on her way to work, having been hospitalised three times, punched, kicked, thrown to the ground, and had her fingers pulled back.

She has been physically attacked by children as young as 10.

She was among scores of PSAs who took to the streets of Aberdeen in March to protest for better protection and support.

With violence in Aberdeen schools getting worse, she spoke exclusively to The P&J in harrowing detail about the level of intimidation she faces on a daily basis.

PSA suffered ‘vicious’ attack at Aberdeen primary school…

“The first violent incident happened in a primary school,” she said. “I was on playground duty.

“The kids were fighting over a football. So I took it away from them. I had the football in my hands, and a child in Primary 6 came up behind me.

“I still don’t know to this day whether it was a punch or they shoulder-barged me. But I ended up in hospital with a suspected dislocated shoulder. I had a massive bruise on my shoulder.

“It was vicious. This was a 10 or 11-year-old child.

“When I dropped the ball, the same child kicked the back of my leg so I would fall to the ground.

The PSA said she had been punched, kicked, had her fingers pulled back, and been routinely intimidated and verbally abused by pupils. Image: David Jones/PA

“Another time at the same school, there was a child that would run constantly, we had to chase after him just to make sure he was safe.

“The child decided he would stop me coming after him, so he kicked me in the ankle. Again, I had to go up to the hospital. It wasn’t broken thankfully.

“I’ve been punched in the arms so many times, punched so that it leaves bruises.

“I’ve had my fingers pulled back to the point that I staved them.”

…and was punched to the ground at city secondary school

This was all at a primary school. The PSA then opened up about her experience in secondary schools.

“I was in science class, helping a child with their work. A child behind us punched me in the back.

“It was a full force punch, and I landed on the ground. The child was S2, so would have been about 13.

“I was off school about a month, went back, and then one day I was in the corridor and a group of kids thought it would be funny to see if they could hit a kid that was in the corridor.

“They missed the kid and punched me in the back. I went down quite forcefully onto my knees.

“I’ve got back issues now. I’ve had to go private because I can’t get anywhere on the NHS.

“They’re not sure if the damage from being punched in the back twice is what’s affecting me now.

“But I’m sure that’s what’s caused it.”

The PSA thinks her back issues are related to being twice punched in the back by pupils. Image: Danny Lawson/PA

PSA received ‘no support’ from management at Aberdeen schools

She said in the schools where she was physically assaulted, she received no support from management.

“Management were of no use at all. Accident forms were filled in, but nothing was ever done about it.

“I began to realise, ‘I’m not valued’. It’s horrible.”

She added that she’s been verbally assaulted “too many times to count”, with name-calling and intimidation a regular occurrence.

“One school I worked at, the kids would just stand and stare at you, try and see what car you drove.

“Thankfully it never happened to my car, but other teachers and PSAs had their cars targeted. The kids would take a key along the side of the car.”

‘I burst into tears…I thought, ‘I have to get out of this school”

Worn down by years of abuse, the PSA’s mental health suffered, which began to affect her home life.

“One day I came home from work, and my son – he’d have been about S2 – he’d had a really good day at school. He came up to me, he was so excited about something he’d done at school, and he went: ‘Hi mum!’

“I just turned round and screamed: ‘I hate kids!’ And I burst into tears.

“I’d never spoken to my son like that before, and I thought, enough’s enough. I have to get out of this school.

“My stress was through the roof. My mental health wasn’t great.

“I’d get up in the morning and just think, ‘what am I going into?’ Am I going to be verbally assaulted? Am I going to be physically assaulted? Am I going to be able to do my job?’

“The schools were just so violent.”

‘I’d get up in the morning and just think, ‘what am I going into?’’ Image: Shutterstock

Parents not to blame, says Aberdeen PSA

When the topic of violence in schools raises its head, as it so often does these days, people can be quick to point the finger of blame at parents.

But the PSA was at pains to point out that parents aren’t the problem.

Rather, she believes it’s the complete lack of discipline in today’s schools which has left teachers and staff with their “hands tied”.

“People want to blame the parents. It’s not the parents, at least it’s not always the parents. I’m not saying every parent is amazing, but as parents we do our best.

“The council has taken away the ability of teachers and heads to discipline children. Staff – and school management – have their hands tied behind their back, they really do.

“We can say to kids, ‘please don’t talk to me like that, I’m not here to be verbally assaulted.’ And they just laugh, and say there’s nothing we can do about it.

‘There’s no discipline. Something needs to change’

“When kids act up in school, there are no consequences. They’re doing all these things, but where are the consequences for children in school? There are none.

“When I was assaulted the last time, when I was punched in the back, there was nothing done to that child. Not a thing. The school didn’t do anything. No taken out of class for a day, no detention, no nothing.

“The council has taken all authority away from us. And the kids know it. That’s something that needs to change.

“Schools need to look at how they’re disciplining children. At the moment, there’s none. There is no discipline.

“Councillors are going on about mobile phones. Yes, taking mobile phones out of schools would make a massive difference. But that’s not the only thing that needs to change.

“I would love a councillor to come into one of these schools and see first-hand what staff have got to put up with.”

PSAs took to the streets of Aberdeen in March to protest for better protection and support. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Aberdeen PSA says it’s ‘not just children with additional support needs’

She added: “The way I was spoken to by the children was awful, but nothing was ever done.

“The children could say whatever they wanted and they’d get away with it.

“It doesn’t matter what school you’re in, it’s happening all over the city.

“And it’s not just children with additional support needs.

“But the council doesn’t seem to think there’s anything wrong. It doesn’t matter how many times we report stuff, nothing ever happens.

“At what point do we turn around and say: enough’s enough?

“We really don’t get paid enough for what we do. We do the best that we can, but we’re not trained in how to deal with these children.”

‘The violence is getting worse. I’m too old for this’

Despite everything, the PSA said there were some positives in her job. But she said the bad had outweighed the good for a long time now, leaving her “seriously considering” a career change.

“Don’t get me wrong, I have some amazing kids I work with, I really have.

“But too many look down their nose and think they’re better than us because we’re ‘just PSAs’. We’re just trying to help them get an education.

“I’ve done this job for a long time but I’m seriously considering giving it up now.

“The violence is getting worse. The verbal assaults are getting worse.

“I was called a fat bitch last week. I’ve been called a slag, a slut, you name it.

“The past while, I’ve had mini anxiety attacks going in in the morning. You can just feel your mood sinking.

“I’m too old for this, I really am.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “The safety of everyone in our schools remains our top priority.

“Education officers met with the EIS, GMB and other trade unions to agree a shared action plan.

“The plan was presented to the education and children’s services committee last month. The council very much appreciates the time being invested in the co-production of the plan.”

Do you know school staff who have suffered similar incidents? Contact us in confidence at schoolsandfamily@pressandjournal.co.uk 

More from Schools

Parents are 'very worried' at the prospect of Cultercullen School losing a teacher and a class. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Cultercullen parents vow to fight 'ridiculous' class changes
Councillors speak to protestors outside Moray Council HQ.
Moray ASN: Council says sorry - but warns parents not to 'harass' staff
Parents holding up ASN protest banners on Moray Council HQ steps.
Two years out of school, left out of class photos, no friends to play…
Forres Academy sign.
Councillors choose town centre site for new Forres Academy
Kyle Scott in conversation with The P&J's Calum Petrie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Full interview: New Kemnay Academy head 'incredibly confident' about school's future
New Kemnay Academy head teacher Kyle Scott. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'League tables are a nonsense': New Kemnay Academy head says school is in a…
Inverness High School
With 3 in 10 north and north-east secondary pupils ‘persistently’ absent, how is attendance…
We travelled to Stockholm to see family - while the kids should have been in school. Image: Sabina Nowotny/Darrell Benns/DC Thomson/Shutterstock
I took my kids out of school for a family break - but are…
3
Forres Academy
Preferred new Forres Academy site is in town - despite public consultation choice
Pupils at Ferryhill School in Aberdeen could spend a year attending an out-of-use Torry primary during building works. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Ferryhill School: Pupils could spend YEAR at mothballed Torry school during multi-million-pound revamp
2

Conversation