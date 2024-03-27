‘Enough is enough’: Pupil support assistants in Aberdeen have been ‘punched, kicked, spat on and sexually assaulted’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Enough is enough’: Pupil support assistants in Aberdeen have been ‘punched, kicked, spat on and sexually assaulted’

Teachers and support staff joined forces to protest outside Marischal Square today, calling on the council for better protection and support.

By Graham Fleming
'Enough is enough', say PSAs. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
'Enough is enough', say PSAs. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Pupil support assistants (PSAs) demanded better protection from the “daily threat of violence” they face at a rousing rally in Aberdeen city-centre today.

Teachers joined PSAs outside Marischal College this afternoon, urging the city council to provide better protection as support staff continue to endure a “terrifying catalogue of violence and abuse”.

A trade union survey – the results of which were provided to The Press and Journal earlier – has revealed how school staff members in the north-east have been “punched, kicked, spat on and sexually assaulted”.

GMB Scotland claim that the shocking behaviour has led to at least one teacher being signed off with post-traumatic stress disorder after being repeatedly assaulted.

Pupils as young as five have been reported to be both physically and verbally abusive while in the classroom.

<br />‘Enough is enough – stop the abuse in schools!’ Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The results of the GMB survey also revealed that almost every pupil support assistant (98%) says they have witnessed or suffered violence or verbal abuse.

64% claim they see or suffer verbal and physical abuse on a daily basis, 73% say they do not feel safe at work, and 82% claim they are not being given enough protection.

One submission from a PSA said: “We love our work but shouldn’t feel relieved when we make it home unharmed.

“We cannot continue putting ourselves at risk.”

The ongoing crisis led teaching staff to say “enough is enough” today as they pleaded with local councillors to take action.

Union members have also written to Aberdeen City Council to demand better training and protection.

Protestors held flags emblazoned with trade union logos. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Aberdeen school violence ‘cannot go on’

Sean Robertson, GMB Scotland organiser in Aberdeen, said the PSAs out in force today had no choice but to protest to highlight their concerns and the need for urgent action.

He said: “Staff need to have every possible protection and support, from training to counselling, in response to this escalating crisis.

“In addition, they need to be given the time and encouragement to report every incident to ensure the scale of the problem is understood and appropriate action is taken.

“Violence or the threat of violence is a daily fear for school staff. It cannot go on. Enough is enough.”

PSAs have demanded better protection from the “daily threat of violence”. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

For years, PSAs have said they feel undervalued.

In a P&J story dating back to 2018, a similar survey revealed that 90%  of support staff had suffered verbal or physical abuse at work.

At the time, more than 70% claimed that they had not received the appropriate training.

Aberdeen City Council has been contacted for comment.

 

Conversation