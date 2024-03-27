‘Enough is enough’: Pupil support assistants in Aberdeen have been ‘punched, kicked, spat on and sexually assaulted’

Pupil support assistants (PSAs) demanded better protection from the “daily threat of violence” they face at a rousing rally in Aberdeen city-centre today.

Teachers joined PSAs outside Marischal College this afternoon, urging the city council to provide better protection as support staff continue to endure a “terrifying catalogue of violence and abuse”.

A trade union survey – the results of which were provided to The Press and Journal earlier – has revealed how school staff members in the north-east have been “punched, kicked, spat on and sexually assaulted”.

GMB Scotland claim that the shocking behaviour has led to at least one teacher being signed off with post-traumatic stress disorder after being repeatedly assaulted.

Pupils as young as five have been reported to be both physically and verbally abusive while in the classroom.

The results of the GMB survey also revealed that almost every pupil support assistant (98%) says they have witnessed or suffered violence or verbal abuse.

64% claim they see or suffer verbal and physical abuse on a daily basis, 73% say they do not feel safe at work, and 82% claim they are not being given enough protection.

One submission from a PSA said: “We love our work but shouldn’t feel relieved when we make it home unharmed.

“We cannot continue putting ourselves at risk.”

The ongoing crisis led teaching staff to say “enough is enough” today as they pleaded with local councillors to take action.

Union members have also written to Aberdeen City Council to demand better training and protection.

Aberdeen school violence ‘cannot go on’

Sean Robertson, GMB Scotland organiser in Aberdeen, said the PSAs out in force today had no choice but to protest to highlight their concerns and the need for urgent action.

He said: “Staff need to have every possible protection and support, from training to counselling, in response to this escalating crisis.

“In addition, they need to be given the time and encouragement to report every incident to ensure the scale of the problem is understood and appropriate action is taken.

“Violence or the threat of violence is a daily fear for school staff. It cannot go on. Enough is enough.”

For years, PSAs have said they feel undervalued.

In a P&J story dating back to 2018, a similar survey revealed that 90% of support staff had suffered verbal or physical abuse at work.

At the time, more than 70% claimed that they had not received the appropriate training.

Aberdeen City Council has been contacted for comment.