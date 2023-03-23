Giovanni Pernice strictly has licence to thrill as he arrives in Inverness and Aberdeen

Never mind his adventures in Sicily with Anton Du Beke – Giovanni Pernice is set to have some adventures in Inverness and Aberdeen next week.

The Strictly Come Dancing star is stepping out at Eden Court and the Music Hall with his sell-out tour, Made In Italy.

And it promises to be a spectacular night said the dancer, who this week also started a new BBC travelogue series, Anton And Giovanni’s Adventures In Sicily.

“Scotland has always been one of my favourite places to perform, predominantly because the people go crazy. So I’m really looking forward to coming back to Aberdeen and Inverness,” said Giovanni.

“And I really want people to enjoy the night out. This show is a real rollercoaster of emotions, you can laugh, you cry, you smile. That’s what I want, people to come and have a good time.”

Giovanni promises Aberdeen and Inverness audiences a taste of Italy

In the new TV series, Giovanni aims to give Anton a taste of his Sicilian upbringing – and the dancer says live show in Aberdeen and Inverness will do exactly the same for the audiences flocking to see him.

“As you can expect from the title of the show – Made In Italy – I’m trying to bring a little bit of Italian culture to my new home, the UK and look at the difference between the British and Italians,” he said.

“We talk about those differences in the show, it’s fashion, it’s food, it’s the weather, it’s the way we handle romance.”

And Giovanni – who was one of Strictly’s most popular champions when he lifted the Glitterball with partner Rose Ayling-Ellis in 2021 – said he hopes to offer some surprises during his thrilling night out.

“I’m singing and I don’t think people will expect that – and it’s a big song. I did sing on the last tour, but I’m going bigger. It’s an opera song, Nessun Dorma,” he said, joking he hadn’t yet asked for tips from his idol, Andrea Bocelli.

Giovanni Pernice offers an exceptional cast for Made In Italy

But Giovanni won’t be taking to the stage alone. His tour involves top-flight singers and professional dancers.

“They are exceptional. My leading lady is one of the professional dancers from Strictly Come Dancing, Lauren (Oakley). But I also have some amazing singers, Michelle (Andrews) who just finished Chicago in the West End.

“And I have Pasquale (La Rocca) who has won Dancing With The Stars around the world. It is an exceptional cast.”

Giovanni is grateful for the huge fan base Strictly has brought him and says he loves his experience on the BBC show.

“Strictly is everything. It’s what I love to do and Strictly is what people know me for. I’m so grateful to Strictly Come Dancing because without it, I wouldn’t be able to do anything like this. I’m very privileged to be part of the family.”

And he has also forged friendships for life through the show – he still stays in touch with Rose, for example.

‘Anton and I are best friends’ says Strictly star Giovanni Pernice

But one of the people he has become closest to is Anton. The pair are touring together later this year – although not to Aberdeen or Inverness – and they also have the new BBC series.

“We are best friends, and I’m so glad he agreed to do a tour with me. It really is a privilege to be able to share a stage with the legend that is Anton Du Beke,” said Giovanni.

“And now we have our own TV show. I took Anton to see where I grew up in Sicily and to meet my family. The show itself is not really a travelogue it’s more about the connection between the two of us and I think that’s worked really well.”

Does Giovanni ever see himself following in Anton’s ballroom footsteps and waltzing off the dance floor and into a judge’s chair?

“You never know,” he said, laughing. “Every interview I’ve done in the past few months I’ve been asked if you would like to be a judge. The thing with Strictly Come Dancing is you have to please what the audience wants.

“If one day people want me to be a judge on Strictly Come Dancing I would love to do that. Look at what happened to Anton. He’s a crowd-pleaser and people wanted him to be a judge. He’s the people’s choice.”

The name’s Bond… Giovanni Bond

When it comes to ultimate ambitions, Giovanni says he is already living that by being a dancer on the biggest show on television.

“So there’s not really a big ambition other than that – although, I tell you, James Bond would be the next one,” said Giovanni, laughing.

But before he even thinks about stepping into 007’s tux, Giovanni is concentrating on his own licence to thrill – and hopes audiences will enjoy his Made In Italy tour at Eden Court and Music Hall.

“Firstly, thank you for coming to the show. If I’m able to do this as a job, it’s because of the support people always give me. I just want to say thank you and I hope you enjoy the show.”

How to get tickets for Giovanni Pernice in Aberdeen and Inverness

Giovanni Pernice – Made In Italy is at Eden Court, Inverness, on Sunday March 26. For information and tickets visit eden-court.co.uk.

The show will then be at the Music Hall, Aberdeen, on Monday March 27. For information and tickets go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

You can watch Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily on BBC One on Tuesday or on iPlayer.

You might also like…