Whisky wonderland: Raise a dram to Scotland’s national drink on Hogmanay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Whisky wonderland: Raise a dram to Scotland’s national drink on Hogmanay

By Jacqueline Wake Young
December 31, 2022, 6:00 am
Toasting the start of a new year is a good time to raise a glass to our national drink as well.
Toasting the start of a new year is a good time to raise a glass to our national drink as well.

At Hogmanay, many of us will raise a glass of whisky to toast the New Year.

Jacqueline Wake Young pays tribute to Scotland’s national drink by speaking to three people tasked with ensuring its continued success.

For investors, the price of a whisky cask has increased by 478% in a decade, making it the best performing asset in its class, outstripping art (up 71%) and classic cars (up 198%).

Whisky cask ownership appeals to people for different reasons, some see it as an investment while for others it’s the joy of owning a barrel of their favourite dram.

The Stockist

Ricki Faulkner is head of stock and logistics at Hackstons, a multi-asset brokerage that specialises in luxury goods which appreciate in value, such as watches, gold coins, wine and whisky.

From his desk in the famous Gherkin building in London, several hundred miles from the nearest Scottish distillery, he keeps a close eye on developments in the Highlands, Speyside and the other whisky-producing areas.

“We have sourced casks from many distilleries in the north-east,” he says. Its location in relation to the Highlands and Speyside means it produces unique casks “due to the mixing of styles”.

Many of his clients are based in the north-east, a lot of them in oil and gas.

Ricki Faulkner, head of stock and logistics at Hackstons, says whisky is a fascinating area to work in.

He prefers the term “cask ownership” to “whisky investment” and says while profits are possible, many clients are more interested in owning a cask from their favourite distillery.

“It’s similar to owning a classic car, while choosing the right car can lead to a higher sale value in the future, a bigger appeal is simply the joy of owning the vehicle itself.”

Casks are purchased and as the whisky matures inside the barrel it can appreciate in value.

Distilleries have long sold casks to raise liquid capital between releases but these days warehouses refuse to open accounts for private individuals.

Too many casks

“There are simply too many casks – there are four casks for every person in Scotland.

“Thus if you wish to get involved, you’ll need to work with a distillery directly or a cask brokerage such as ourselves.

Ricki says there are four casks for every person in Scotland – that’s a lot of whisky.

“The whisky industry is a fascinating world. I was originally in financial services which can be quite dry, so to move to an industry which is the pride of a nation and filled with people who live and breathe whisky is a delight.

“Whisky is a long-term asset due to the years-long maturation process.

“Many of my clients plan on holding their casks for a decade or longer, so maintaining our relationship is of utmost importance.

“If you don’t have a personal relationship with the people you’re working with over that lengthy period, you’re doing it wrong.”

While much of his time is spent travelling, he says: “Each distillery has its own unique story and history and some are in the most picturesque locations in Scotland.”

Distillery visits

He brings clients to visit the distilleries and says: “It’s highly popular, taking place in some of the most incredible venues in Scotland – good food and good drams all around!”

But there’s hard work too. “Constantly keeping up to date on the news both in the industry and outside keeps me on my toes.

“My day can go from reading beautifully written tasting notes to hard data export reports.

“Almost 90% of all Scotch produced annually is exported overseas. The USA, India and France are the largest customers so we tend to pay attention to them the most.

He adds: “Whisky investing represents a port in the storm, due to it not being tied to traditional investing markets, allowing it to act as a hedge against inflation.”

He warns that casks should be used to complement a traditional portfolio through diversification, that it’s not for anyone after rapid short-term gains and clients have to agree to a minimum five-year hold.

Visiting Scottish whisky distilleries is one of the highlights of the job.

He balances a whisky portfolio, “often complementing Highlands with Speyside, Islay, Lowlands and Campbeltown”.

He says as with any investment, the price can go down as well as up, and that during Covid, the lower end of the market was impacted “but interestingly premium single malts remained powerful”.

“This is because as a general rule in tough economic times, people buy more in terms of quality over quantity.”

Recent economic instability has seen more and more people wanting to secure their wealth in whisky “due to its resilience”.

And will a big cask of whisky arrive on the doorstep? Apparently not, which may be a disappointment to some and a relief to others.

“As per law, the casks must remain in HMRC bonded warehouses. If you take it out of bond then you are liable for VAT, and if you were to bottle your cask and sell the bottles for profit, you would be liable for capital gains tax,” says Ricki.

While the minimum investment can vary, Ricki says they have sourced certain casks “for as little as £1,000”.

Investors don’t take delivery of the casks, they are held in a bonded warehouse.

Keeper of the Quaich

Susan Colville is brand home manager for Speyside dram Benromach and has travelled the world promoting whisky.

In 2019 she was named Whisky Global Visitor Attraction Manager of the year and in 2018 was inducted as a Keeper of the Quaich – the whisky equivalent of a Hall of Fame.

Given in recognition of her 20-year contribution to the industry, she says: “I’m humbled to be amongst some industry legends, including my husband who is also a keeper.

Susan Colville of Benromach has travelled the world to promote whisky.

“I’ve been lucky enough to visit places like Tokyo, Sydney, Auckland, Kuala Lumpur and Shanghai, but never made it to South America, something I hope to rectify in the future.”

Benromach is described as “first fill cask matured” which is significant because as Susan explains, during the maturation process over two-thirds of the flavour and all of the colour comes from the cask.

“First fill casks are those that are being used to mature whisky for the first time, imparting huge amounts of flavour and colour,” says Susan.

“Casks can be used a number of times and the cask influence lessens with each use, which is why we focus on first fill casks to give us the intense flavour and colour that makes Benromach so special.”

Handmade

Benromach is handmade, meaning there is no automation at all, every part of the process is manual.

“We have four distillers who oversee the process and do everything by sight, sound and touch – this is the traditional, old-fashioned way of producing whisky, and Benromach is a traditional distillery,” says Susan.

Benromach is family owned, which “means that you’re more than just a number”.

“The family are very present and the fourth generation are working in the business, it’s nice to know who you’re working for!”

Benromach is family-owned and handmade in the traditional way.

Benromach prides itself on having four ingredients “barley, water, yeast and people”.

Susan says that at Benromach they believe “the people element is the most important” and their pride and passion “resonates across the entire site” including at the award-winning visitor centre.

“All of our guides have their own unique style, they don’t follow a script and are able to tailor the experience to the individual,” says Susan.

“It’s an intimate and bespoke experience every time, which our customers love.”

Their visitors travel from all over the world and the guides are constantly surprised by the questions they ask.

Questions

“They range from the most simple to those questions better suited to chemists,” says Susan. “The distilling team are always on hand to help us out with the tricky questions though.”

She adds: “Our visitors are always shocked to learn that it’s a one-man operation.”

Being “a bit of a whisky geek” Susan loves learning new things about it and says: “No two days are the same and after 20 years in the industry I’m still learning.

“I actually wanted to be a French teacher and spent summers from uni as a tour guide to keep up my language skills, but my love for whisky took over.”

A still at Benromach distillery.

The whisky ambassador

Jakub, who goes only by a first name, is mixology expert at Aberdeen’s Sandman Signature Hotel which houses an impressive collection at its Whisky an’ Freedom bar.

Jakub describes himself as a whisky enthusiast rather than connoisseur because “in the whisky world it’s impossible to know everything”.

Whisky ambassador Jakub with a Manhattan cocktail at the Whisky an’ Freedom Bar. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

His interest started while he was still living in Poland, where he is originally from.

“I thought it would be nice to be able to enjoy it; it is presented in movies as something posh, something everyone should aspire to like,” he says.

His first dram was a Johnnie Walker Red Label but he found this hugely popular tipple wasn’t to his taste: “I didn’t like it at all!” he laughs.

Determined not to leave it at that, he persisted in his search, and after moving to Scotland he tried an Islay dram.

A journey

“It was a Lagavulin 16,” says Jakub. “It was fantastic. From that point on I expanded my understanding, trying different Islay whiskies, then I moved on to the other regions and it’s been a journey.”

Jakub has found his preference is for cask-strength whisky, which is bottled at the strength at which it is drawn from the cask with nothing added or taken away.

The alternative is to add water before bottling, which makes the product consistent and more palatable to most consumers with an ABV of about 40%.

Jakub says a cask-strength whisky “straight out of the barrel” with an ABV of around 60% is “much more packed with flavour, they are harsher and stronger but once your palate becomes accustomed to them it’s hard to go back”.

He adds: “You can always dilute it yourself if you want.”

The water debate

Which brings us to an age-old debate – is it really acceptable to add water?

Jakub believes it is fine to add a drop of water if you so wish.

“It really depends on your mood and what you are trying to get out of your whisky.

“Technically speaking, the most nuances you are going to get out of the whisky is if you add a little bit of water and delve really deep into the whisky you have in front of you.

“But if you just want to chill and not think much and just enjoy the dram there’s nothing wrong with having it on ice or neat.”

Jakub takes his with “two or three drops” of water.

Jakub makes a Manhattan at the Whisky an’ Freedom Bar at the Sandman Signature Hotel in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

So what might he recommend to a guest?

“I usually try to find out where they are in their whisky understanding, if they have tried it before, and what flavours they are into.”

Does he end up recommending the same drinks?

“No,” he says, “my recommendations come in seasons or something that has come to my attention.

“I think I would have a really boring job if I just had a standard recommendation so I mix it up, if only for my own excitement!”

Scotch on the rocks, with water or neat is up to your personal taste.

Light and delicate

For a guest who has rarely, if ever, tried a dram, he might recommend “a really smooth whisky such as a Loch Lomond” which he says is incredibly light and delicate with a flavour of blueberries.

When it comes to cocktails he is a fan of the classics, such as a Manhattan or an Old Fashioned, and he lets me in to one of his mixology secrets, which is to use maraschino syrup rather than maraschino liqueur for a more delightful flavour in a Manhattan.

He says that while there are “so many” special drams at Whisky an’ Freedom, his favourite is a 16-year-old 2002 Laphroaig single barrel of which only 305 bottles were released.

Experience

“Whenever I chat about it I say ‘you’re not buying just a whisky, it’s the entire experience that comes with it’,” says Jakub.

“It lingers in the mouth and stays with you for five to 10 minutes and it’s not just the traditional peat and smokiness of Islay, it’s much more, the flavour comes in waves and cascades, it’s incredible actually.”

As for his role as whisky ambassador he says: “I just love it, really. I’ve managed to experience the highs of life, perhaps that sounds a little exaggerated but it’s not.

“If it’s you and the guest and you both absolutely love whisky, there is a certain connection that is really hard to top.

“Understanding each other and appreciating the craft, the craftsmanship and all the years of hard work behind it is just something truly, truly magical.”

Whisky ambassador Jakub makes a Manhattan cocktail inside the Whisky an’ Freedom Bar at the Sandman Signature Hotel in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Ambulances outside the Royal London Hospital in east London (James Manning/PA)
NHS pressure ‘intolerable and unsustainable’, warn medics
(Peter Byrne/PA)
Health board declares critical incident amid ‘unprecedented’ number of patients
(James Manning/PA)
Deaths caused by emergency care delays ‘not a short-term thing’
The low emission zone in Aberdeen will improve air quality - but at what cost? Image: DC Thomson
Asthma expert: Aberdeen LEZ may be unpopular - but it can help save lives
2
Some sick people are resorting to do-it-yourself medical treatment because they cannot get a face-to-face appointment with a family doctor, according to a new survey (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Patients ‘resorting to DIY medicine’ due to lack of GP appointments
Ambulance workers on the picket line outside Waterloo ambulance station in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Health unions’ anger at prospect of another real-terms pay cut
(PA)
Government should declare national NHS major incident, warns health chief
Nurses went on strike over pay and conditions for two days in December as did paramedics (Alamy/PA)
NHS facing ‘equivalent levels of pressure’ as the pandemic
Health officials said bed occupancy is the highest it has ever been (Peter Byrne/PA)
Delays in urgent care ‘causing hundreds of deaths’
Claire Stevenson alongside Original 106 breakfast show co-host Craig Lumsden. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
My Week in Five Pictures: Behind the booth with Original 106 DJ Claire Stevenson

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
5
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
6
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
A9 closed for six hours following three-vehicle crash near Tomich
7
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
8
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
9
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
10
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
Heavy rain is forecast over parts of the Highlands from Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
The frozen pitch at Braeview Park, Beauly. Beauly. Image: Beauly Shinty Club
Shinty: Lovat Cup clash between Beauly and Lovat frozen off
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson talks up Kevin Joshua signing as recruitment continues
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Calum Beattie, the SPFL chief operating officer. Image: SPFL
SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie approaching 2023 with high hopes for Scottish game
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds desperately needs his side to defeat Cove Rangers on Monday. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Paul Chalk: Crunch time for Caley Thistle heading into the new year

Editor's Picks

Most Commented