Tory defector ‘never asked’ about NHS concerns, says Health Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Tory defector ‘never asked’ about NHS concerns, says Health Secretary

By Press Association
Former health minister Dan Poulter defected from the Conservatives to Labour on Saturday, citing concerns about the NHS (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Former health minister Dan Poulter defected from the Conservatives to Labour on Saturday, citing concerns about the NHS (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Defecting MP Dan Poulter “never asked me” about his concerns regarding the NHS, Health Secretary Victoria Atkins has said.

Dr Poulter, a former health minister, defected from the Conservatives to Labour on Saturday, citing “mismanagement of the health service” as a key reason for his decision.

The MP said his work as an NHS mental health doctor had informed his move, saying the service is “not providing the right quality of care for my patients”.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Health Secretary Victoria Atkins said she was ‘puzzled’ by Dan Poulter’s decision (Jeff Moore/PA)

Asked about his comments, Ms Atkins told Sky News on Tuesday that she had been “puzzled” by the decision.

She said: “I’ve been Health Secretary now for some five months and Dan had never raised these concerns with me, and I would expect anyone who has concerns about the NHS, I would hope, would discuss them with me, and I will do everything I can to try to deal with those concerns and to answer those concerns.

“But Dan, sadly, never asked me about those.”

She added that his only recent contact with her had been regarding a fundraising event he had asked her to speak at.

Dr Poulter is the second direct defection from the Conservatives to Labour since the 2019 election, following Christian Wakeford’s move in 2022.

It is also the second defection from the Tories this year after Lee Anderson joined Reform UK following his suspension by the Conservatives over comments about London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Explaining his decision, Dr Poulter said he was no longer able to “look my NHS colleagues in the eye”, adding that the health service is “stretched close to breaking point” and “only the Labour Party has the trust and the will to restore a failing health service”.

A Tory spokesman said Dr Poulter is “wrong” and Labour has “no plan for the NHS”.

Dr Poulter, who has represented the traditionally safe Conservative seat of Central Suffolk and North Ipswich since 2010, said he will leave Parliament at the forthcoming general election.