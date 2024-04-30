More than £6bn spent on prescription charges in England since 2011 – SNP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than £6bn spent on prescription charges in England since 2011 – SNP

By Press Association
Charges for prescriptions go up on May 1 (Julien Behal/PA)
Charges for prescriptions go up on May 1 (Julien Behal/PA)

Households in England have paid more than £6 billion in NHS prescription charges since the fees were scrapped in Scotland, according to research commissioned by the SNP.

House of Commons Library research found that since 2011, prescription charges in England have generated £6.6 billion in revenues.

In England, the cost of prescription payment certificates will rise on May 1, going up by 2.6% to £9.90.

In Scotland, where prescriptions became free in 2011, the net cost for dispensing items and providing services in 2022/23 was £1.5 billion.

SNP health spokeswoman Amy Callaghan said: “This latest analysis from the House of Commons Library highlights the important action being taken by a progressive, forward-thinking SNP Scottish Government.

“While households in England prepare to face another hike in prescription charges, households in Scotland can be safe in the knowledge that fees will remain abolished.

“This is the simple case of a tale of two governments.

“On one hand, you have a UK Government who would rather take more money out of people’s pockets during a cost-of-living crisis, and on the other you have an SNP Scottish Government who would rather put money back into the pockets of struggling households.

“With Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party offering no change on prescription charges, and aligning itself with Tory spending plans, it’s clear that no change is coming at Westminster.

“Whilst Scotland remains tied to this archaic system, it is imperative that we continue to return a strong group of SNP MPs who will stand up for Scotland’s interest and values at every possible opportunity.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Almost nine in 10 prescription items are available for free on the NHS in England and children, and those aged 60 and over, pregnant women, and those with medical conditions like cancer, epilepsy and diabetes, remain exempt.

“This wide range of support, as well as the NHS Low Income scheme, ensures that everyone who needs a prescription can afford it. Where charges are in place, it is important prices are regularly updated to ensure the NHS maintains a sustainable business model and can continue to deliver excellent patient care.”