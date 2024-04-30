More than £6bn spent on prescription charges in England since 2011 – SNP

Households in England have paid more than £6 billion in NHS prescription charges since the fees were scrapped in Scotland, according to research commissioned by the SNP.

House of Commons Library research found that since 2011, prescription charges in England have generated £6.6 billion in revenues.

In England, the cost of prescription payment certificates will rise on May 1, going up by 2.6% to £9.90.

In Scotland, where prescriptions became free in 2011, the net cost for dispensing items and providing services in 2022/23 was £1.5 billion.

SNP health spokeswoman Amy Callaghan said: “This latest analysis from the House of Commons Library highlights the important action being taken by a progressive, forward-thinking SNP Scottish Government.

“While households in England prepare to face another hike in prescription charges, households in Scotland can be safe in the knowledge that fees will remain abolished.

“This is the simple case of a tale of two governments.

“On one hand, you have a UK Government who would rather take more money out of people’s pockets during a cost-of-living crisis, and on the other you have an SNP Scottish Government who would rather put money back into the pockets of struggling households.

“With Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party offering no change on prescription charges, and aligning itself with Tory spending plans, it’s clear that no change is coming at Westminster.

“Whilst Scotland remains tied to this archaic system, it is imperative that we continue to return a strong group of SNP MPs who will stand up for Scotland’s interest and values at every possible opportunity.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Almost nine in 10 prescription items are available for free on the NHS in England and children, and those aged 60 and over, pregnant women, and those with medical conditions like cancer, epilepsy and diabetes, remain exempt.

“This wide range of support, as well as the NHS Low Income scheme, ensures that everyone who needs a prescription can afford it. Where charges are in place, it is important prices are regularly updated to ensure the NHS maintains a sustainable business model and can continue to deliver excellent patient care.”