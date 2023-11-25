‘It’s in the very DNA of Scotland’: Western Isles Gaelic speakers tell of hopes for language’s future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s in the very DNA of Scotland’: Western Isles Gaelic speakers tell of hopes for language’s future

A Gaelic version of Scrabble has been launched and the language can be learned on Duolingo - but is there hope for its survival? Neil Drysdale reports.
Neil Drysdale
You can now play Scrabble in Gaelic. Image: An Taigh Cèilidh

Pat Macleod can remember the days when pupils were belted in classrooms for the “crime” of speaking Gaelic.

And the TV producer from Lewis has heard all about how successive generations chose to talk to their children at home in English, so they would “do well in school”.

The impact was dramatic in terms of treating those who clung to their heritage and traditions as being near pariahs and the decline in speakers, since the 1872 Education Act inflicted a harsh ban on Gaelic being spoken in schools, has led to a situation where fears have been expressed about the language’s very survival.

Innovation to ensure survival

Yet, if some educationalists strove to curb its use – along with Doric – in a misguided bid to adopt a one-size-fits-all approach across Scotland, other bodies and individuals have launched their own rearguard action which is paying dividends.

And while nobody is pretending there aren’t issues in ensuring Gaelic flourishes in the future, there is sufficient impetus and innovation to suggest it’s not going away quietly.

Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, the National Centre for Gaelic Language and Culture, based in Skye.

The 2011 census revealed there were more than 57,000 Gaelic speakers in Scotland – results from the 2022 census are still being published, with the first release of results taking place in autumn.

Recently, it emerged that the word game Scrabble will be available in Gaelic for the first time. The new edition features 18 characters, rather than 26, because the Gaelic alphabet does not use the letters J, K, Q, V, W, X, Y or Z.

The grave accent, a mark indicating that a letter should be pronounced a particular way, also appear on the vowels À, È, Ì, Ò and Ù.

Gaelic singers and musicians performing at Sabhal Mor Ostaig in Sleat in Skye.

Keeping the flame alive

The Stornoway-based cultural centre and community cafe, An Taigh Ceilidh, worked with Tinderbox Games in London to license the new version of the game.

It is just the latest way of spreading the word – or indeed thousands of them – about Gaelic, whether in the success of TV channel BBC Alba, the translation of computer games and such novels as the Harry Potter series into the language, and bite-size lessons being available on the Duolingo app, which has international appeal.

These initiatives have been welcomed by Pat, who argues passionately that many other parts of the globe seem to have less of a problem with Gaelic than Scots themselves.

She told the P&J: “Like any language, it is much more than a way of simply communicating words, it is a whole culture. For some reason, people from the rest of the world respect and understand this much more than non-Gaelic speaking people in our own country, whether it’s through ignorance or feeling threatened, I don’t know.

Patricia Macleod loved competing in her local Mod in Stornaway.

We are not going away

“Gaelic is in the very fabric and DNA of Scotland. I am aware of more place names around me in Aberdeenshire with Gaelic roots than where I grew up in Lewis where Norse names dominate. Gaelic roadsigns aren’t a political statement, they are about keeping alive why a place is called what it’s called.

“So we need to help speakers feel confident about using the language without judgement or mocking. Gaelic, like Doric, might be a minority language but minority doesn’t mean inferior, it simply means there are fewer of us.

“If we don’t save Gaelic in Scotland, it won’t be saved anywhere.”

There is a dearth of specialist teachers, an issue which is currently being addressed, but many Gaelic aficionados are more positive now than they were 20 or 30 years ago.

Award-winning author Donald S Murray told me: “I’m much more hopeful about the future of Gaelic than my father’s generation would have been when they were young.

“In schools throughout the Highlands and islands, and even sometimes in Scotland’s cities, they would have their knowledge of their tongue whacked out of them. There is still, unfortunately, a legacy remaining from that time, though it’s mainly found among Scotland’s monolingual population.

Author and poet Donald S Murray is fluent in Gaelic and English.

It enhances the quality of life

“One of the traits that always astonishes me is their ignorance of language. I recently read an individual claiming there was no Gaelic influence to be found within Edinburgh – his eyes are clearly clamped shut when he stamps around districts like Dalry, Balerno and Corstorphine. In that way, he resembles some drivers when they spot a Gaelic road-sign. Their sight darkens and they become more lost and confused than ever.

“One of the many benefits of being a Gaelic speaker is that you gain a greater awareness of the nation’s history, folklore, music and landscape. Bilingualism also adds to your awareness of the rhythms and structure of language. One of the reasons why so many of Scotland’s greatest writers – from George MacKay Brown to Norman MacCaig and Alistair Maclean – come from a bilingual background is that Gaelic enriches both a young person’s tongue and hearing. It also enhances their lives.”

Orkney writer George Mackay Brown was the original man who fell to earth

There is certainly no sense of despair at Sabhal Mor Ostaig, the national centre for Gaelic culture and learning, which is based in Sleat on the Isle of Skye.

On the contrary, the principal, Dr Gillian Munro, is a fervent champion of the language and highlighted the increasing amount of interest in it within her establishment.

She said: “We are optimistic about Gaelic’s future, especially after welcoming our highest number of Gaelic students ever in the last year, with 1,600 students learning both on campus and online.

Students and teachers at Sabhal Mor Ostaig, the Gaelic centre on Skye.

Positivity tinged with caution

“Maximising exposure to the language, both in the community and in education, is key to Gaelic’s development, and that’s what we do best with our immersive learning opportunities at Sabhal Mor Ostaig.

“We promote language use through practice and participation as part of a wide range of Gaelic courses and courses through the medium of Gaelic in music, culture, teacher education, the media and more.

“Those world-class immersive learning, research and cultural opportunities are key to creating a new generation of confident Gaelic speakers.”

Angus Peter Campbell: Honour and keep Gaelic heritage alive – don’t revise it

A feeling of positivity, tinged with caution, seems in evidence throughout the Gaelic diaspora. Ultimately, regardless of the problems which caused a decline in the 20th century, it does genuinely appear there are reasons to be cheerful.

A Scottish Government spokesman told me: “Gaelic is a significant part of Scotland’s culture and we want to ensure it can thrive and grow.

“We will present the Scottish Languages Bill to Parliament during this Parliamentary year to help promote, strengthen and raise the profile of both Gaelic and Scots.

Significant rise in Gaelic teachers

“The Scottish Government is committed to supporting access to Gaelic Medium Education for those that wish to have it and Gaelic teachers are vital to this success. There has been a 24% increase in those currently teaching Gaelic in primary and secondary schools between 2018 and 2022.

An Taigh Cèilidh will host the first Gaelic Scrabble World Championships in Stornoway. Image: An Taigh Cèilidh

“We are continuing to work with a range or partners, including the General Teaching Council Scotland, Initial Teacher Training Institutions and Bòrd na Gàidhlig to create pathways, such as the new Gaelic Additional Teaching Qualification (ATQ) at the University of Strathclyde, for those who wish to enter the sector.”

What else can we say but “sin deagh naidheachd?”

Or “that’s good news” for those who value Gaelic as an enduring part of Scottish life.

 

 

 

 

