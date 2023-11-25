Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes wants to right the wrongs of Celtic thrashing by bouncing back against Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes wants to right the wrongs of Celtic thrashing by bouncing back against Rangers

The Dons were beaten 6-0 by Celtic in their final league game before the international break.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes tackles Celtic's Odin Thiago Holm. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes tackles Celtic's Odin Thiago Holm. Image: SNS.

Winger Jonny Hayes says Aberdeen will aim to “right the wrongs” of their Parkhead humiliation when facing Rangers.

The 36-year-old says the 6-0 hammering by Celtic left a “bad taste in my mouth” during the international break.

Now the Reds aim to get their Premiership campaign back on track against Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Aberdeen have failed to beat Celtic in their previous 23 matches in all competitions.

In contrast the Dons have won two of their previous three matches against Rangers.

Hayes dismisses recent suggestions Aberdeen raise their game against the Ibrox club.

He insists the differing records could be because Celtic have been a better team than Rangers for six years.

Hayes said: “We are looking forward to getting back out on the pitch and righting some wrongs.

“It was an unacceptable performance at Celtic Park.

“With the international break if you don’t have a positive result you have an extra week to stew.

“Particularly as a lot of the boys are away so you are not preparing as much towards the next game.

“It does leave a bad taste in your mouth particularly when you have lost and you don’t have a fixture the following weekend.”

Celtic v Aberdeen. Taxi conversations in Aberdeen more often thanot focus on the ups and downs of the Dons.
Celtic’s Oh Hyeon-gyu scores to make it 6-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Same mindset for Celtic and Rangers

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd recently suggested Aberdeen would have no problem getting up for their next game after the Celtic hammering – because it was against the Ibrox club.

Hayes says he and his team-mates approach every game and every opponent with the same mindset, to win.

And he points to the Dons’ recent records against the two Glasgow clubs could be down to Celtic being the superior team.

Hayes said’: “From the outside looking in it (Rangers) is probably the ideal game but for us it is just another game.

“It doesn’t matter who we play.

“Whether it is Motherwell, St Mirren, Rangers or Celtic – we want to win games.

“It doesn’t make any difference to me personally.

“Put the shoe on the other foot and say Celtic have been better than Rangers for the last five or six years.

“We prepare the same in terms of wanting to win the game.

“We don’t try to get a draw or worry about the next game.

“We want to win every game whether that is PAOK away, Rangers at home or St Mirren away.

“We are realistic enough to know that is not always going to happen but there is no point being involved and wanting to push yourself if you don’t want to win every game.

“Winning is the best part of football and is what makes you successful.

“It is what we preach to the younger kids as well – it is about winning regardless of the opposition.”

Jonny Hayes in action for Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

Desire to win remains strong

Hayes insists the mindset to go into every match focused on winning regardless of opposition runs throughout the club.

It is imbedded in the young players coming through the academy and the new players signed in the summer transfer window.

The must-win philosophy is driven by manager Barry Robson.

It is a demand Hayes embraces and takes to the extreme as he wants to win everything – from matches against Rangers and Celtic to sprints during training.

He said: “I want to win everything. Whether that is the sprint in training, bikes or one- v-one in training.

“The younger kids come through with that mindset from training, that will to win.

“And that has to come out whenever you play a game.

“There is pressure and demand here to win games so you have to learn fast.

“It is an environment I love to be part of.

“We have a new, young squad and I imagine the first couple of weeks were an eye-opener coming to a city and club where the  demands are so high.

“Now we have a dressing room full of players who now understand what it means what it means to have to win every single game.

“Regardless of the opposition.”

Pressure to win is huge

Aberdeen are gunning for back to back wins against Rangers having triumphed 3-1 at Ibrox on September 30.

That result led to the sacking of Michael Beale as manager.

Belgian Philippe Clement was appointed Beale’s replacement and is undefeated in his first eight games as Rangers boss.

Hayes insists both clubs have a ‘must-win’ philosophy and expectation.

He said:  “I think they (Rangers) will have the same mindset as us.

“They will want to win the game and the pressure they have to win is the same.

“You are under so much scrutiny and every detail is examined.

“It is not just when five or six years ago it was by you guys (press), it is now social media, it is everywhere.

“The game is everywhere and the level of scrutiny that comes with it just adds to the demand and pressure to win games.

“That is not just at Rangers and Aberdeen – that is everywhere.

“It is something I enjoy and I think we have a young dressing room that are picking up on that and it is coming from the manager as well.”

