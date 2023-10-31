What is Scrabble in Gaelic? Stornoway cultural centre help create new edition of board game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What is Scrabble in Gaelic? Stornoway cultural centre help create new edition of board game

An Taigh Cèilidh has worked with London-based Tinderbox Games to license a Gaelic version of the game.

By Ellie Milne
Couple playing Gaelic Scrabble
Gaelic Scrabble will soon be able to purchase. Image: An Taigh Cèilidh.

A cultural centre in Stornoway has worked with a London-based toy company to create a Gaelic edition of Scrabble.

An Taigh Cèilidh, a cultural centre and community cafe in the Outer Hebrides, has spent the past few years developing the game.

The latest edition offers a new challenge to players as the Gaelic alphabet only features 18 letters and the grave accent is featured on some of the vowel tiles.

As well as the board and rules being in the language, the number of letters reflect the frequency of use in Gaelic, and the letter scores match how difficult it is to use the letters to spell a Gaelic word.

Co-presidents of An Taigh Cèilidh CIC, Magaidh Smith and Teàrlach Wilson
Co-presidents of An Taigh Cèilidh Magaidh Smith and Teàrlach Wilson. Image: An Taigh Cèilidh.

Teàrlach Wilson, the founding director of An Taigh Cèilidh, first reached out to Tinderbox Games in 2021 to find out if a Scottish Gaelic edition of the famous board game already existed.

He then offered his own expertise as a PhD in Gaelic and fluent Welsh speaker to help turn it into a reality.

After completing many test games, the team at An Taigh Cèilidh worked with the toy company to license the Gaelic edition – becoming the 29th language Scrabble can be played in.

Invitation to Gaelic Scrabble World Championships

To officially launch the board game, An Taigh Cèilidh will host the first ever Gaelic Scrabble World Championships in Stornoway on December 2.

The Gaelic Scrabble board
The Gaelic Scrabble board. Image: An Taigh Cèilidh.

“I can’t wait to play,” Teàrlach said. “But if I win, people will think it’s rigged and, if I lose, people will question whether I should have my PhD in Gaelic.”

Jim Harrison, chief executive of Tinderbox Games, added: “It’s great to see this latest version of Scrabble joining our successful Welsh and Irish editions, thanks to a lot of hard work over the last couple of years from the team at An Taigh Cèilidh.

“I hope everyone enjoys playing it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Gaelic Scrabble are available to pre-order via the An Taigh Cèilidh website at a special price of £36 until December 1. The price will increase to £39.99 after the official launch.

‘A wee yarn in a warm place’: The busy opening week at the Western Isles’ first community fridge

Conversation