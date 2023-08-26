The food and drink to try if you’re spending the day in Banchory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The food and drink to try if you’re spending the day in Banchory

Pancakes, pizza and cocktails are among the tempting food and drink options you can secure in the town. Karla Sinclair reports.
Karla Sinclair
Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Banchory is undeniably a popular destination in the north-east.

And while its awe-inspiring surroundings and friendly community have big parts to play in this, its food and drink scene should also receive some recognition.

I touched on this earlier this week as my Town Spotlight series continued.

Banchory High Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

This time, it was all eyes on Banchory, and I heard what people really thought of its offering.

With so many fantastic businesses mentioned, I have pulled together this guide on where to eat and drink if you’re spending the day in Banchory,

From restaurants dishing out classic Scottish grub to coffee shops serving freshly-made home bakes, there is something to suit all tastes.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

Since breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day by many, I would recommend visiting Birdhouse Café to get your energy levels up.

Open Tuesday to Sunday, the dog-friendly venue serves breakfast from 8am to 11.30am. The menu features French toast, pancakes, waffles, porridge and more.

A coffee from Birdhouse Café will perk you right up. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Speaking of pancakes, there is a restaurant in Banchory that specialises in the fluffy treat, known as That Pancake Place.

Whether you adore sweet treats or tend to opt for savoury dishes, there are toppings to suit all cravings.

Sweet and savoury pancakes are on offer at That Pancake Place. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

If it were me, I’d order the ‘superfood stack’ – two buttermilk pancakes topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, Greek yoghurt, a sprinkling of granola and maple syrup.

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

Even if you did decide to go for a dessert-style breakfast, you’ll (surely) have room for a coffee and a slice of cake.

Open from 9am to 5pm daily, the bakes at Ride Coffee House are known to sell out, so be sure you secure one fast…

Coffee and cake, anyone? Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Raemoir Garden Centre is based a 16-minute walk away from Ride Coffee House, so this is another place to consider for a brew and a fine piece.

In terms of what tempting delights to expect, they can be anything from tarts, scones, brownies and muffins to shortbread and meringue.

A Raemoir Garden Centre scone with butter and jam. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

If you’re after something more substantial, why not order from the lunchtime desserts menu? Sticky toffee pudding and bread and butter pudding are among the options.

Lunch/brunch

12pm to 3pm

You’ve toured the streets of Banchory and spent several hours checking out the sights, so now it’s time for a spot of lunch.

Fans of light, fresh meals should head over to Buchanan Bistro, which offers a range of soups, salads, sharing boards and more.

Buchanan Bistro is a Banchory food and drink hot spot. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

However, if Italian scran is more up your street, then consider Mamma Mia.

The friendly team provides authentic Italian food made from fresh, local produce. And you can choose to sit in to enjoy your lunch or take it away.

Lesia special pizza. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Not only are there plenty of pizza options, but the menu also features calzones, loaded fries, chicken tenders and a ‘dessert of the day’.

The Cowshed Restaurant also places emphasis on fresh, local produce. However, the offering differs.

A steak pie, top right, and a plate of roast chicken. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Here, customers can tuck into an array of Scottish dishes. The hearty pies are some of the most popular menu items here. When they look like that, how could they not be?

Snack

3pm to 6pm

This one may require a short drive from the centre of town, but it’s well worth it in my opinion, particularly if you’re organising a picnic.

Finzean Estate and Farm Shop stocks products from a wide range of local suppliers, to say the least.

Finzean parmesan biscuits. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Seasonal wild venison and game, fruit and vegetables, artisan cheeses, eggs, freshly-baked bread, Finzean honey, preserves and ready-made meals are on sale with a wide selection of delicatessen and other food sundries.

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

With the day drawing to a close, why not finish it off in style at an award-winning eatery?

The Falls of Feugh Restaurant offers locals and visitors the opportunity to enjoy the very best of modern Scottish cuisine in a truly stunning location.

You’ll find top-notch Banchory food and drink at the Falls of Feugh. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The menu includes pork fillet, braised beef and chickpea tagine.

You’ll also be able to tuck into exceptional food at the Burnett Arms Hotel, which boasts a restaurant (known as the Coach House Restaurant) serving American, Belgian and Brazilian cuisine.

What would you order from the Burnett Arms Hotel? Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

And if you fancy a drink afterwards, you can head through to the hotel’s Pepper & Fogg’s Bar.

Drinks

8pm to late

While you may already have secured a table at the Burnett Arms Hotel to enjoy an ice-cold pint, cocktail, mocktail or whisky, Banchory Lodge Hotel is another place to consider.

There are both in and outdoor areas at the well-loved venue, so you can soak up the sun should it still be shining or stay cosy in the restaurant and bar area.

A bloody Mary. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The cocktail list is extensive, featuring a line-up of whisky, vodka and rum-based concoctions that will leave you wanting more.

Conversation