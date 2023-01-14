Restaurant review: The Cowshed in Banchory offers a cosy haven to enjoy a wonderful winter feast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Restaurant review: The Cowshed in Banchory offers a cosy haven to enjoy a wonderful winter feast

By Lesley Taylor
January 14, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 14, 2023, 10:41 am
The Cowshed Restaurant serves up good-quality hearty food. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Cowshed Restaurant serves up good-quality hearty food. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Winter certainly has its good points and bad points. Cosy fires, hot chocolate and warming soups are lovely, but of course, we also have to contend with dark nights, cold temperatures and ever-increasing energy bills.

One of my favourite winter pastimes is getting out in the fresh air to walk our dog Jarvis, wrapped up in cosy clothes from head to toe and escaping to the many beaches around the north-east or enjoying the delicious smell of the pine trees on a forest walk.

One of our favourite walks is Scolty Hill, just outside Banchory. Parking up within the car park surrounded by trees, it took us about 30 minutes to climb to the 20-metre-tall tower monument at the top of the hill, built in 1840 as a memorial to General William Burnett.

The Cowshed Restaurant is a perfect haven for dog walkers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

On a good day, the panoramic views are fabulous and the ideal spot for a picnic before the walk back down. The tower monument can be ascended by an internal staircase to provide even better all-round views.

Unfortunately, the weather was overcast on this visit so no panoramic views for us, but our 10-month cocker spaniel had the time of his life.

The Cowshed Restaurant

After a visit to a few shops in Banchory, all that fresh air gave us a healthy appetite so we headed for the Cowshed Restaurant.

It was getting dark when we arrived but there were a number of cars in the car park.
However, we discovered that the majority of them were there for the Cowshed Chipper getting their Friday night takeaway to enjoy at home.

The aroma coming from the takeaway was almost too much of a temptation, but we kept walking into the lovely restaurant.

Quirky cow heads add some character to the dining room. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The dining room is large with a striking tiled bar at one end while some colourful flower displays on round tables housing glass and tableware break up the space between tables.

Simple and understated decor

Decor is simple and understated with mostly white walls, wooden floors and dark furniture. Feature grey walls with a few quirky cow heads add some texture into the room.

As it was now dark the blinds were down but I do believe there are fabulous views over the countryside and hills – we might have to return for lunch soon!

The striking tiled bar at the Cowshed. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The food

We were warmly greeted and shown to our table and given our menus. The menu is divided into small plates, large plates, fish and chips, burgers and loaded fries – this was not going to be an easy choice.

The dishes are fairly traditional and the website states the emphasis is on high-quality Scottish food, so that was good enough for us.

Once we had chosen our dishes the waitress came over and asked if we knew about the specials, which then threw us back into yet another state of confusion! Usually I only have prawn cocktail at Christmas so I decided to try this for my starter, while my haggis-loving husband opted for the haggis pot.

A prawn cocktail is not just for Christmas. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The prawns were served on top of large lettuce leaves. There was plenty of juicy prawns, smothered in Marie Rose sauce – no skimping in this kitchen.

The accompanying buttered wholemeal bread was delicious, and I lathered them with the prawns and creamy sauce.

I have decided that prawn cocktail (like Brussells sprouts) are certainly not just for Christmas!

Across the table, my husband’s haggis pot was packed full of haggis, neeps and tatties. Served piping hot, he impatiently waited for it to cool down before he could tuck in. He loved the delicate hints of whisky and mustard within the sauce and welcomed the delightful kick of spice from the haggis; just as he likes it.

The haggis pot was just as he liked it. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A classic winter warmer dish just has to be roast chicken, which appeared in the “large plate” section of the menu – and boy it was a hefty portion. The butter-fried chicken breast was soft, moist and elegantly presented on top of cabbage and mangetout.

Sharing the plate was a proper dollop of “granny’s oatmeal stuffing”, boiled potatoes and onion marmalade. This dish was all I had hoped for and more, with a great combination of flavours, and I devoured the lot.

The roast chicken was a classic winter warmer dish. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

My husband’s eyes almost popped out of his head when he saw his food served on its own tray it was so big. Haggis once again, but this time with steak and a pastry lid, and served inside a metal pie dish.

The serving dish next to it was stuffed with chippy chips (it helps having a chip shop on the premises) and broccoli and cabbage. He can be very fussy with steak but said the meat was the highest quality and cooked really well. His only fault being there was so much of it!

The well-cooked and filling steak pie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

After all the fresh air and dinner we were feeling rather weary, but thought a look at the dessert menu wouldn’t do any harm. My husband’s favourite is a creme brulee and I just love a crumble, both of which were on the menu.

On this occasion though we had to pass, but I did order a lovely scoop of Equi’s caramel ice cream which was the perfect end to our fabulous feast.

The Cowshed also has an ice cream parlour, so this definitely warrants a return visit in the warmer days.

The ice cream was the perfect way to end the meal. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The verdict

We thoroughly enjoyed our meal at the Cowshed.

The Cowshed pie was a clear favourite and we look forward to trying different dishes on a return visit.

It was also good to see local suppliers listed within the menu and on the website.

A final mention must go to the young servers who were friendly and efficient throughout our visit.

Lesley Taylor is a staff restaurant reviewer. She works in the DC Thomson events team and is based in Aberdeen.

Lesley has been reviewing restaurants across the region for more than a decade. 

Information

Address: The Cowshed Restaurant, Raemoir Road, Banchory AB31 5QB

Call: 01330 820813

W: cowshedrestaurantbanchory.co.uk

Price: £61 for 2 starters, 2 main courses, 1 ice cream, 1 wine, 1 soft drink

Scores:
  • Food: 4/5
  • Service: 4/5
  • Surroundings: 4/5

