Flipping delicious: A first look of new Banchory cafe That Pancake Place

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pancake fans rejoice as a new cafe specialising in the bake is opening its doors in Banchory today.

Known as That Pancake Place, the venture is the brainchild of 31-year-old Charlotte Carter, who has always aspired to run her own cafe.

“I wanted to do other things before biting the bullet and building up funds to set up,” Charlotte, who resides in the thriving town, said.

“Covid-19 and the lockdowns made me reevaluate my priorities, and so I set about fulfilling my ambitions.”

That Pancake Place is located on High Street, the former premises of a bakery, gym, clothes shop and ice cream parlour.

Before we talk food…

Charlotte spied the premises up to let during the festive period last year and received the keys in June.

It has taken around three months to refurbish the space with a soft opening planned for this week.

There are approximately 20 covers with some seating outside, and the cafe will be open from 9.30am to 4.30pm daily.

“Banchory has a buzzing atmosphere and is a thriving environment for independent

businesses,” says Charlotte. “I saw the opportunity of a suitable shop location.

“This is a unique theme – we are all about fluffy, buttermilk pancakes, both savoury and sweet. We want to share our love of pancakes with everyone.”

Charlotte has three full-time staff in place to help with customers and orders, as well as four additional part-time staff over the weekend.

‘All about pancakes’

Pancakes will be the focal point of all of the dishes available at That Pancake Place.

Examples of menu items include:

Traditional, streaky smoked bacon stack with pure maple syrup

Full Scottish breakfast served with a pancake

Smoked salmon and smashed avocado over a pancake

Pancakes with raspberries, and a white chocolate and hazelnut sauce

A stack of classic pancakes with blueberries and a blueberry and lime sauce served with cream or ice cream

Customers can also order barista coffees to enjoy alongside their mouth-watering dish.

Charlotte said: “Pancakes are a staple food that has been served all around the world for centuries. It is so versatile. Whether it is savoury or sweet, their appeal is universal.

“I have not met a person who doesn’t enjoy a pancake with their chosen topping!”

That Pancake Place cafe, team and menu