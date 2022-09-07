Flipping delicious: A first look of new Banchory cafe That Pancake Place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Flipping delicious: A first look of new Banchory cafe That Pancake Place

By Karla Sinclair
September 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
That Pancake Place
Charlotte Carter.

Pancake fans rejoice as a new cafe specialising in the bake is opening its doors in Banchory today.

Known as That Pancake Place, the venture is the brainchild of 31-year-old Charlotte Carter, who has always aspired to run her own cafe.

“I wanted to do other things before biting the bullet and building up funds to set up,” Charlotte, who resides in the thriving town, said.

“Covid-19 and the lockdowns made me reevaluate my priorities, and so I set about fulfilling my ambitions.”

Pancakes topped with Nutella, honeycomb and sliced banana.

That Pancake Place is located on High Street, the former premises of a bakery, gym, clothes shop and ice cream parlour.

Before we talk food…

Charlotte spied the premises up to let during the festive period last year and received the keys in June.

It has taken around three months to refurbish the space with a soft opening planned for this week.

There are approximately 20 covers with some seating outside, and the cafe will be open from 9.30am to 4.30pm daily.

Banchory has a buzzing atmosphere and is a thriving environment for independent
businesses,” says Charlotte. “I saw the opportunity of a suitable shop location.

“This is a unique theme – we are all about fluffy, buttermilk pancakes, both savoury and sweet. We want to share our love of pancakes with everyone.”

Charlotte has three full-time staff in place to help with customers and orders, as well as four additional part-time staff over the weekend.

‘All about pancakes’

Pancakes will be the focal point of all of the dishes available at That Pancake Place.

Examples of menu items include: 

  • Traditional, streaky smoked bacon stack with pure maple syrup
  • Full Scottish breakfast served with a pancake
  • Smoked salmon and smashed avocado over a pancake
  • Pancakes with raspberries, and a white chocolate and hazelnut sauce
  • A stack of classic pancakes with blueberries and a blueberry and lime sauce served with cream or ice cream

Customers can also order barista coffees to enjoy alongside their mouth-watering dish.

Charlotte said: “Pancakes are a staple food that has been served all around the world for centuries. It is so versatile. Whether it is savoury or sweet, their appeal is universal.

“I have not met a person who doesn’t enjoy a pancake with their chosen topping!”

That Pancake Place cafe, team and menu

The outside of That Pancake Place
Outside the new Banchory-based cafe.
A stack of pancakes with yogurt, oats, raspberries and blueberries
This dish is referred to as the Super Food Stack on That Pancake Place’s menu.
Two members of staff wearing aprons
Sam Buckley and Amy Smith work as part of the team.
A coffee and muffin from That Pancake Place
Coffee and a muffin.
A coffee machine pouring a coffee
Barista coffees will also be available to order.
A cake in the cafe
A freshly-made cake.
The seating area of That Pancake Place
There are 20 covers with additional outdoor seating.
Muffins
Muffins.
Pancakes with banana and chocolate spread
Pancakes will feature in all the cafe’s dishes.`
Charlotte standing outside That Pancake Place
Charlotte outside That Pancake Place.
A sign that reads "That Pancake Place-cafe-banchory"
The venue opened its doors today.
Home bakes are on offer, too.
Outside the cafe.

