Westhill: Where to visit for food and drink if you’re spending 12 hours in the town

Westhill residents made it no secret that their town is thriving on the food and drink front when I recently asked them for their opinions on the scene.

Praise was given to its varied range of cafes, bars and restaurants – from Duncano’s and The Garlogie Inn to The Key, Green Pastures Café and The Feed Baron.

So, I decided to pull together a list of the top places to visit for food and drink if you’re spending the day in the Aberdeenshire town.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

Kicking things off is The Key, which would make for a great breakfast – or even brunch/lunch – spot.

Located in Westhill Shopping Centre, you can expect a healthy take on a fry up, avocado toast, bagels, pancakes and more.

There’s also a selection of smoothies to choose from to soak down your tasty meal. Flavours include 5-a-day, pina colada and detox.

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

For those of you after coffee and a mouth-watering cake, Green Pastures Café is the place to be.

Open from 10am to 3pm Wednesday to Saturday, the coffee shop launched its new menu last week so it’s a great time to stop by.

Not only are freshly-made scones on the cards, but you may also spot a selection of cinnamon bun, cheesecakes and brownie flavours.

I’d (without a doubt) be requesting a Biscoff and raspberry brownie…

Lunch/brunch

12pm to 3pm

There’s lots to do in Westhill, including paying a visit to Westhill Golf Club.

While I understand that not all of you will be keen golfers, I’d highly recommend stopping by to try out The Feed Baron (if you haven’t yet).

The business has a residency at the club, serving up small bites, sides and snacks, loaded fries, breakfasts, lunches, classic dishes like macaroni and cheese, and desserts.

But above all, you need to give a Feed Baron burger a go – or its popular Sunday roast.

However, if you fancy a quick pitstop at a local food truck, then pop La Casa Burrito on your must-visit list.

The business is relatively new to the Westhill food and drink scene, but has already made quite the impression on locals.

Snack

3pm to 6pm

You’ve already enjoyed a few dishes in the town at this point, but you may still be feeling peckish.

If you fall into that category, the products at JK Fine Foods will satisfy your cravings.

There are products from a host of businesses based in Scotland. Plus, you’ll spot a fridge containing a range of handmade JK Fine Foods desserts that will be hard to ignore…

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

When it comes to dinner, there isn’t a shortage of options, to say the least.

First up is family-run bar and restaurant The Garlogie Inn, which serves food up until 8pm Tuesday to Sunday.

The venue has plenty of pub grub to get stuck into, including scampi.

But if Chinese and Thai dishes are more up your street, then I’d urge you to consider Yan Oriental Restaurant on Ashdale Drive.

The menu is extensive so Yan is not only a good place for the classics, but a few adventurous dishes too.

And last but certainly not least on the dinner front is Low’s Traditional Fish and Chips.

The award-winning business attracts foodies from far and wide, including myself.

Having visited the shop last year, I can highly recommend the king rib, battered vegan sausage, macaroni pie and haddock supper.

The portions are generous as well, so be sure to visit hungry.

Drinks

8pm to late

With the day drawing to a close, you and your friends/family may be on the hunt for a place to enjoy some drinks – alcoholic and booze-free.

A great stop would be Glentanar Brasserie & Bar, located in the Holiday Inn Aberdeen West.

Not only is there a superb restaurant and bar area inside, but also a beer garden open until 9.30pm daily.

Expect a range of signature cocktails and serves showcasing the country’s wide range of spirits, beers and soft drinks.

Back in the shopping centre, Duncano’s is another venue in the town to enjoy an evening drink.

There are beers, ciders, cocktails and alcohol-free drinks galore. Cheers to that!